Here’s When The Live-Action Little Mermaid Could Land On Disney+

Fans have been waiting for a live-action The Little Mermaid since it was first announced in 2016. To say a lot has happened in that time (two presidential elections, a global pandemic, countless Twitter memes, Pedro Pascal becoming our collective daddy) is probably the understatement of the year, but we still want to know when the live-action Little Mermaid is coming to Disney+. Here’s what you need to know before the movie premieres this spring.

The Little Mermaid is premiering exclusively in theaters on May 26, 2023.

The first chance we’ll have to enjoy the film won’t be from our couches, but the old-fashioned way: in theaters starting on May 26. Go ahead and look at it as a fun opportunity to enjoy the experience with a crowd of other fans and a big bucket of popcorn. (Maybe a slushy on the side, as a special treat.)

So, when will The Little Mermaid come to Disney+?

There is no official release date set right now. But, generally, Disney movies that debut in theaters have a 30 to 45 day “exclusive theatrical release window.” Encanto for example, had a 30-day window whereas The Eternals had a 45-day window. So the earliest we’ll likely see the live-action Little Mermaid streaming on Disney+ would be June 25. But hey: it’s perfect summer vacation viewing, if you ask us, so the timing might just work out to parental benefit.

The Little Mermaid cast is full of familiar faces

There was no way we could bring the beloved animated classic to life without a bit of star power (and, we’re willing to guess, no dearth of celebs who grew up on this movie and were excited to come on board).

Halle Bailey will play Ariel with Jonah Hauer-King, who looks like the cartoon Prince Eric come to life, will play Prince Eric (convenient). Ariel’s pals Sebastian, Flounder, and Scuttle will be voiced by Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina, respectively. Ariel’s antagonists, King Triton and Ursula the sea witch will be played by Javier Bardem (we believe him as a merman, TBH) and Melissa McCarthy.

You can stream previous Little Mermaid movies on Disney+ now

While it might be a little while before we can get this latest live-action remake, that doesn’t mean we have to sit around mermaid-less, or even Ariel-less until then! Disney+ subscribers currently have access to the original, animated The Little Mermaid (including a sing-along version) as well as The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea, The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning, The Little Mermaid Live (starring Auli'i Cravalho and Queen Latifa), and even the somewhat esoteric The Little Mermaid series, which ran for three seasons in the early ‘90s and followed Ariel’s adventures under the sea before she fell in love with Prince Eric.