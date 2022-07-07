Reese Witherspoon Is Finally Bringing Where The Crawdads Sing To The Big Screen

Where the Crawdads Sing is a bestselling novel that has sold millions of copies worldwide and has become a bonafide publishing sensation. With an evocative North Carolina setting, this unforgettable story of love and loss, mystery and survival has captured the hearts of countless readers and left them utterly transfixed. So it was only a matter of time before Hollywood would come calling and snatch up this spellbinding tale for adaptation to the silver screen.

Where the Crawdads Sing follows the journey of Kya Clark, a young woman abandoned by her parents and left alone to fend for herself, barefoot in a marsh. But when she dares to open herself up to the wider world, she must face unforeseeable challenges and difficult consequences. With a script now in the hands of a beloved actress who also happens to be one of Hollywood’s most powerful women, fans of the novel can be rest assured that this cinematic retelling will do the book justice. Here’s what we know so far:

Reese Witherspoon has her talented fingerprints all over this one.

Witherspoon plucked this critically acclaimed book off the shelf and selected it for one of her picks for her super popular monthly book club that chooses women at the center of each story. Witherspoon was so in love with the novel she decided to produce the movie version too. Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon’s media company that has also produced The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere, recently posted a behind-the-scenes look at the film on Instagram. Witherspoon is incredibly passionate about bringing Where the Crawdads Sing to the big screen to share this universal story. “There’s not a person on this earth that hasn’t felt like an outsider,” the Big Little Lies star said in the video. “But the story is about finding a way to just save yourself.”

The movie stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya.

Fans of the book and TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People will be delighted to recognize lead actress, Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays protagonist Kya in Where the Crawdads Sing. Edgar-Jones is an English actress who nails the American accent in this film adaptation of the 2018 novel by Delia Owens. This 1950’s coming-of-age story follows the adventures of a young girl who grows up in an isolated marsh and overcomes tremendous obstacles. It’s part love story, part mystery and the film is sure to immerse you in the natural world and lushness of rural North Carolina. A second nail-biting timeline follows the murder of a local celebrity in a coastal town.

Daisy-Edgar Jones, pictured in edgy black pant suit, stars in the adaptation of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing.” Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor Swift wrote an original song for the movie.

Like fellow celeb bookworm Reese Witherspoon, Swift was so inspired by the novel that she wrote an original song for the movie called “Carolina.” Swift hopped onto Instagram to gush about the book and share deets of her collaboration: “Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side. I wrote the song “Carolina” alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story. You’ll hear it fully soon, but for now check out the @crawdadsmovie trailer for a clip!,” the pop star captioned the post. Swifties can also pre-save the song on Spotify.

Where the Crawdads Sing will premiere in July 2022.

The perfect summer movie to transport you to another world, Where the Crawdads Sing is set to hit theaters on July 15, 2022. So grab your corn fritters, a box of tissues, and also be ready to sit on the edge of your seat. This highly anticipated movie is sure to inspire you to harness your inner resilience and reclaim your own story.