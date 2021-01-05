In a truly heartbreaking Instagram post, Whitney Port opened up suffering a miscarriage recently. The Hills star and her husband Tim Rosenman had been planning to document two big life events with a new video series — their home renovation and her pregnancy. Sadly, Port experienced a pregnancy loss recently, her second, but she decided to share her experience as a way of connecting with others who have gone through the same grief.

Port and Rosenman are already parents to 3-year-old son Sonny, who they were planning to make a big brother in the near future. Unfortunately, as Port wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, it was not to be. "We decided to start vlogging for our YouTube channel a couple months ago to share two stories: Renovating a new house and a new pregnancy journey," she wrote. "Sadly, I lost the pregnancy. Timmy and I weren't sure if we still wanted to put this out there. I wasn't sure I wanted to relive the pain."

This is Port's second miscarriage; in 2019, she announced via Instagram that she had experienced her first pregnancy loss that left her feeling as though her "identity has been shaken in regards to who as a mom and human being." At the time, she explained that her sadness was mingled with relief, and that she struggled with guilt about that relief. This time around, things have been different for her.

Whitney Port opened up about her pregnancy loss.

As Port went on to explain on Instagram, she was feeling deeply connected to this pregnancy. "Last time, I don't think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage," she shared. "This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all. I’m sad but I’m ok and we will try again."

"So here’s our story," she added. "I also have so much sadness in my heart for anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this. I know though that our community will share, band together and support- cause you always do."

Many of Port's followers reached out with their condolences including her co-star from The Hills and fellow mom Lauren Conrad, who wrote, "I’m sorry Whit. Sending you guys love." Another follower wrote, "Thank you so much for being so open with us. You are both so wonderful and amazing and this community love you both so much."

The couple are planning on sharing the videos they already created for their YouTube channel, the first of which has already been posted. Port reveals in that video that she felt certain she was expecting a daughter, and felt very attached to that idea.

Medical experts believe that pregnancy loss is not something women should struggle with alone. Support groups, therapy, and self-care are just a few of the ways anyone who has experienced a pregnancy loss can try to heal. A Whitney Port's decision to share her story is exactly the kind of open dialogue that needs to happen for moms to understand they are not alone.