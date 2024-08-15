The Wicked Doll Collection Is Here & We "Couldn't Be Happier..."

Theater nerds rejoice! There’s fewer than 100 days until one of your favorite musicals hits the big screen. But even as we wait for Wicked (Part 1, because of course they’re stretching this into two undoubtedly profitable movies), there’s plenty of witchy fun we can have in the meantime. Listen to the cast recording (again)! Sing “For Good” with your bestie at karaoke (again)! And go ahead and pre-order the new line of Wicked fashion dolls from Mattel. (If you feel self-conscious about it, which you shouldn’t, just say they’re for your kid: we won’t tell.)

For the non-theater kids among us, Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Granda, tells the “true” story of Elphaba and Glinda — the foes-turned-friends-turned-foes-turned-friends better known as the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch. It’s based on the musical that has been playing on Broadway since 2003... which, in turn, is based on the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire... which in turn is based on a combination of the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz L. Frank Baum’s wildly popular Oz series of children’s books.

The dolls include the characters Glinda (also known as Galinda), Elphaba (fun fact: her name is a nod to L. Frank Baum), and Nessarose, Elphaba’s sister and original owner of the franchise’s magical silver slippers. (Yeah, they’re ruby in the movie, but Wicked stays true to the original book and they’re silver.)

There are three different Glinda dolls, each in a stunning dress featured in the film... and all in the popular girl’s favorite color: pink! (Obviously.)

Elphaba is more practical than her bubbly blonde companion and prefers black (though they say black is this year’s pink...): it really complements her green complexion, don’t you think? We especially love her dramatic “Defying Gravity” look (center), complete with broomstick.

Nessarose, played by Marissa Bode in the film, has a look that couldn’t be farther from her sister’s. Her simple, white folksy dress with red accents is a great contrast to her beautifully ornate wheelchair.

All dolls are available for pre-order now at Walmart, Target, and Amazon and will be available in stores on October 1, which is kind of perfect considering it’s the witchiest time of the year. And as always, whether this collection is bound for a shelf in your room dedicated to your favorite musicals or your child’s Barbie dream house, good things come to those who wait.