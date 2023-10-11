Will Ferrell DJ'ed At His Son's College Tailgate Party & Don't Worry, There's Video

Will Ferrell is either earning points as the coolest dad in town or totally embarrassing his college-aged son Magnus with his antics, it’s really tough to know. Although I would say Ferrell’s recent appearance at Magnus’ college to DJ at a tailgate party was probably pretty well received, judging by everyone’s reaction seen in a viral TikTok from the event.

Ferrell, who shares 19-year-old son Magnus, 17-year-old son Mattias, and 13-year-old son Axel with producer wife Viveca Paulin, was recently spotted at the University of Southern California. Which is not exactly a rare occasion in and of itself, considering he graduated from the university in 1990 and has made a habit of returning to support the USC Trojans in the past. But this time around, he’s not the student. His son Magnus is a sophomore at USC, and was presumably in the crowd when Ferrell turned up ahead of the school’s Oct. 7 game against the Arizona Wildcats to spin some tunes for the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity tailgate party. Wearing sunglasses and a backwards USC baseball cap, playing “N**gas in Paris” by JAY-Z and Kanye West, which features Ferrell’s voice, as well as the good old classic “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor, surrounded by university students dancing and having fun.

It’s almost like he knew he would get there someday when he played Frank “The Tank” in Old School. Or he’s just trying to be a cool dad to get in extra time with his son. Either way, we’re not mad at it.

To be fair here, it’s not like he just showed up at a USC frat party out of the blue to spin some tunes and relive his college days. Ferrell and his wife were visiting the campus for the weekend as part of USC’s annual Family Weekend. He has been back to USC several times over the years, delivering the 2017 commencement speech and returning again in 2018 when he and wife Paulin created the first-ever full scholarship for the women’s soccer team.

Ferrell’s appearance at his son’s school must have felt like a return to the welcome “chaos” of raising three sons he once described to Ellen DeGeneres in 2020. “It’s like running a small correctional facility. I want to get high powered water cannons installed so I can just hose them down,” he said at the time.

Clearly that chaos was his sweet spot. Because he seems to want to go back to it.