Will Kate Middleton Be At The Trooping The Colour This Year?

Ever since her first appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the annual Trooping the Colour celebration back in 2011, Kate Middleton has been a highlight of the monarch’s celebration, always there alongside husband Prince William with a smile for the crowds of royal watchers gathered below — and even more so once she became a mother and her children began to join her at the ceremonial event. This year, however, the balcony could look a little bare as the Princess of Wales has stepped back from royal duties while undergoing cancer treatment.

So what can we expect at the 2024 Trooping the Colour? Will Kate Middleton attend the annual military event dedicated to celebrating the official birthday of the sovereign? The short answer is, we don’t know for sure.

Middleton has not been seen in public for months after she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. The Princess of Wales, who is mom to 10-year-old Prince George, 9-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 6-year-old Prince Louis, shared in a video message in March that her doctors had detected cancer following a successful abdominal surgery in January. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she said.

As the Princess of Wales has suspended all royal duties, it is perhaps unsurprising that Kensington Palace confirmed ahead of time that that she would not be attending the key dress rehearsal for the Trooping the Colour on June 8, per People.

While King Charles, who is also in the midst of his own cancer diagnosis, is confirmed attend the annual Trooping the Colour on June 15, Middleton’s plans remain up in the air.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Middleton appeared to confirm that she would miss this year’s Trooping. In a letter she sent to the Irish Guards ahead of a traditional rehearsal event, Middleton said, “Being your Colonel remains a great honour, and I am very sorry that I am unable to take the salute at this year’s Colonel Review. Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope I can represent you all again soon. Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved.”

While Middleton will certainly be missed at the Trooping the Colour if she does not attend, royal sources recently shared that she has “turned a corner” in her cancer treatment, per Vanity Fair. “It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better,” a family friend told the outlet. “It has, of course, been a very challenging and worrying time. Everyone has rallied around her — William, her parents, and her sister and brother.”

Prince William himself also recently shared an update that his wife and family are “doing well,” but Kensington Palace has made it clear that the main focus for Middleton right now is to give her the “space and time” to recover fully before returning to royal duties. “No one wants to put any pressure on Catherine,” an insider told MailOnline last week. “The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year.”

Prince William is expected to be on the balcony for the Trooping the Colour this year, but no word on whether or not the couple’s three children will also be in attendance on June 15.