Greta Gerwig Revealed Her Thoughts About The Possibility Of A Barbie Sequel

Barbie has not yet been in theaters for a full week, and already people want to know if there is going to be sequel. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, this should tell you how much people loved it. Barbie could well have disappointed everyone with such massive anticipation before it came out, but this has not turned out to be the case at all. Everyone seems to love it, and now many people want to know if there’s going to be another one. Director Greta Gerwig has some thoughts on that, and you might be a bit disappointed if you were hoping for a sequel.

[Note: Spoilers for the ending of Barbie ahead.]

Gerwig and her husband Noah Baumbach wrote the script for Barbie at the request of producer and star Margot Robbie, and Gerwig loved the script so much she put herself forward as director. As much as she loved her time on set, the Little Women director made it clear in an interview with The New York Times that she’s not terribly interested in a sequel at this point.

“At this moment, it’s all I've got,” Gerwig told The New York Times. “I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did.”

So percentage-wise, what did she think the odds were that she might change her mind? Gerwig told The New York Times that she “wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

To be fair to Gerwig, she did end the film on a mic drop moment, with Barbie now in the real world and confidently wandering into a gynecologist’s office with a big grin on her face. But it was a moment that the mom of two explained to USA Today she felt was very important. “With this film, it was important for me that everything operated on at least two levels,” Gerwig told USA Today. “I knew I wanted to end on a mic drop kind of joke, but I also find it very emotional. When I was a teenage girl, I remember growing up and being embarrassed about my body, and just feeling ashamed in a way that I couldn’t even describe. It felt like everything had to be hidden.”

That final moment was meant to work on several levels. It was funny and sweet but also a nod to destigmatizing conversations about women’s health. When you end on a perfect note, do you really need a sequel?