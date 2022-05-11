It’s only been a few months since Season 4 of Yellowstone came to a dramatic close, but already fans are ready for more. But let’s not say desperate for more because the Dutton family would definitely scoff at any sign of desperation, but you get the picture. But don’t fret, folks. Season 5 of Yellowstone will be here sooner than you think and here’s everything we know about it so far.

When will Yellowstone Season 5 premiere?

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan told Variety that he and the crew are aiming for a late Summer 2022 release date for Season 5. Sheridan explained that the Yellowstone crew is expected to return to production in May with a possible series release date as soon as this summer on Paramount+. Considering where he left us at the end of the fourth season, the fifth cannot come soon enough.

[Note: Spoilers ahead for Season 4 of Yellowstone.]

Where did Yellowstone leave off?

Season 4 of Yellowstone saw a sea change for the Dutton family. Patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) was considering a run for governor of Montana, while Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) were busy dealing with their newly adopted teenage son, Carter (Finn Little). Meanwhile, Kayce (Luke Grimes) has moved his family off the Dutton ranch to try to find a more peaceful life for pregnant wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and son Tate (Breckin Merrill). And let’s not forget poor young Tate was forced to kill an attacker to defend his mom, so he’s dealing with a lot of emotional turmoil.

As for Jamie (Wes Bentley), he had a lot going on himself. Finding out he was adopted and that his birth father Garrett Randall (Will Patton) was responsible for attacks on John, Beth, and Kayce at the same time. And let’s not forget that Jamie was also planning to announce his bid to run for governor when his adopted father, John Dutton, beat him to the punch. The next family dinner should prove to be all kinds of awkward.

Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to be the biggest one yet.

While the previous four seasons of Yellowstone were 10 episodes each, the new season is expected to be 14 episodes broken down into two sets of seven installments each, Sheridan told Variety.

Where can you watch Yellowstone?

You can stream the first four seasons of Yellowstone on Paramount+ and Peacock to reacquaint yourself with the all the Dutton family dynamics, struggles, and of course all that gorgeous Montana scenery. Just remember; it’s rated TV-MA and is definitely not a cute cowboy show for kids.