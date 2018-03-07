For some people, the first sign of a pregnancy could come to them in a dream. There are some types of dreams that people believe predict pregnancy — or at least, if anything, they're an indication that you're thinking about it. But are your dreams really an indicator you have (or want to have) a bun in the oven? It all depends on how you interpret these nightly visions.

Dream interpretation can be approached in different ways. First, some dream interpreters see symbols in dreams as a very personal and individualized experience. “I look at dreams from a psychological perspective,” Layne Dalfen, Dream Analyst and author of Have A Great Dream, tells Romper via phone. “It’s what your associations are that counts.”

For example, say a person dreams about fish. A person who keeps an aquarium and has pleasant associations with fish would interpret the symbol very differently than someone who is extremely allergic to eating seafood. When you approach dream interpretation this way, it’s all about your own experiences with various symbols and what they mean to you personally.

It’s generally important to keep an open mind and think symbolically when interpreting dreams, especially when it comes to pregnancy. “Your dreams are a reflection of your day. In fact, they can be brutally honest commentary! Except they speak to us in metaphors rather than in literal language,” Lauri Quinn Loewenberg, Professional Dream Analyst, tells Romper via email.

Whatever you believe about dreams and their interpretations, here are some ways an early pregnancy may just make itself known in your subconscious overnight. (Or, you know, during a mid-day nap. Thanks, hormones.)

1 Dreams About Fish Fajrul Islam/Moment/Getty Images In some cases, those who are expecting may dream about underwater creatures. “If you dream of fish, tadpoles, or other small water dwelling creatures, it can certainly be a message to you from your body that you are pregnant,” explains Loewenberg. “These water-dwelling creatures symbolize the embryo thriving within the amniotic fluid. In my first trimester, I dreamed of fish like crazy.”

2 Dreams About Snakes Depending on your feelings about reptiles, this symbol might be pretty unnerving. But dreaming about snakes is sometimes seen as a sign of pregnancy, as noted by Baby Med. Romper previously reported that there could also be a link between snake dreams and pregnancy thanks to the reptile’s penis-like shape. (I mean, they don’t call it the one-eyed snake for no reason.) If these animals are slithering through your dreams, it wouldn’t hurt to take a pregnancy test.

3 Dreams About Maternal Figures Maternal symbols in your dreams could be another indicator of an impending pregnancy. “Dreaming of your own mother or other popular mothers such as Madonna — whose name means mother — or Angelina Jolie can also be a sign of pregnancy as they represent your upcoming role of mother,” says Loewenberg. “It's a particularly good sign if they are a helpful or positive character in your dreams as that is a sign of things going well!”

4 Dreams About Eating An Apple Shutterstock This simple fruit can hold a lot of symbolic meaning. In particular, dreaming about eating an apple may symbolize early pregnancy or even suggest peak fertility, as Dream-Meaning noted. Perhaps your desire for conception has come to fruition, or it’s about to.

5 Dreams About Planting Vegetables “Fruits, veggies, vines and other flora are common in our early pregnancy dreams as they represent fertility, being ‘fruitful’ and multiplying,” says Loewenberg. It looks like a lot of pregnancy symbols relate to agriculture and harvests, specifically when it comes to planting them. As noted by Dream Stop, the act of planting vegetables in your dreams could be a sign that you’ll have a pregnancy to announce sooner rather than later.

6 Dreams About Seeds Sowing or planting actual seeds could signify the fact that you’re about to grow something other than a garden. (Yeah, the symbolism here isn't too difficult to figure out.) Seeds are sometimes a sign of pending pregnancy in dreams, as noted by Guide to Dreams. Also pay attention if you're scattering seeds or filling a bird feeder in one of your dreams, too.

7 Dreams About Going For A Walk Do you dream about taking long hikes or even going for a stroll around the neighborhood? Dreams about walking may be representative of an impending long journey — especially at the beginning of pregnancy — as noted by Aunty Flo. Those nine months are quite the journey for most moms, after all.

8 Dreams About Falling Rain Stormy dreams might mean big changes in your life. Falling rain in dreams can represent fertility, as noted by Dream Stop. The site also reported that dreams about rain could be indicative of challenges to come, and pregnancy can certainly fit the bill there as well. Either way, dreams about rain definitely give new meaning to the term baby shower.

9 Dreams About Rabbits Because of their speedy reproductive habits, rabbits are symbols of fertility in many cultures. So it isn't a big surprise that dreaming about rabbits may mean you have a new baby on the way, according to Dream Moods — specifically, a rabbit that’s hopping can mean you’ll soon be surrounded by children. Hopping or not, a different adorable creature might soon be in your life if you see bunnies in your sleep.

10 Dreams About Actual Pregnancy Does dreaming about actual pregnancy mean that you’re expecting? Well, it depends — dreams can be tricky like that. “Dreaming of pregnancy could mean many things: maybe you’re eating too much and uncomfortable; maybe it has a symbolic meaning,” says Dalfen. Perhaps you’re about to give “birth” to a new idea or project, for instance. On the other hand, it could be a literal interpretation as well. “If you are trying to get pregnant and dream of being pregnant, babies, finding babies, etc. it absolutely can be a sign you're pregnant or it can be your subconscious putting you in that reality so you will keep trying — a dress rehearsal so to speak,” explains Loewenberg. However you interpret them, dreams can have a lot to say about your current life, as well as the role any future children may play in it.

Experts:

Layne Dalfen, Dream Analyst and author of Have A Great Dream

Lauri Quinn Loewenberg, Professional Dream Analyst