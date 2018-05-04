May the Fourth Be With You (and with your spirit). I am a huge Star Wars fan. My love affair began when my dad took me to the re-release just so that his music-loving daughter could see the "cantina" scene on the big screen. Ever since that first viewing, I've been hooked. Now, you might not think these aliens can teach us much about love, but you'd be wrong. To prove it, I've compiled the best Star Wars quotes about love to punch you right in the feels.

If you've never told your partner, "I love you to the... that's no moon! ...and back," you're not doing it right. While Star Wars can be read in many ways — from a political war between native colonies and the oppressors to echoes of the twentieth century politics so prevalent during their inception — at the core, these films are about people. Even if those people look like giant alien jackalopes and grind on every nerve you have. They are just trying to live their best lives and provide for those they love and cherish. The heart of it all is passion. Whether it's a love of power or a love for the rights of all sentient creatures, passion centers it.

Romantic, familial, or fraternal love is the strongest stuff in the universe though. And there's no small amount of it represented in the Star Wars universe.

1 "Compassion, which I would define as unconditional love, is essential to a Jedi's life. So you might say, that we are encouraged to love." — Anakin When Anakin was but a mere Padawan in Attack of The Clones, he was going though it with Queen Amidala. He was falling in love with her, she with him, but Jedis aren't supposed to form attachments. Alas, destiny has other ideas, it does.

2 “My love for you is a puzzle… for which I have no answers. I can't control it… and now I don't care. I truly, deeply love you.” — Padme This juicy quote is from Attack of the Clones. When a queen falls in love with a Padawan she met as a child and is rumored to go bad soon, that love will be a hair confusing to her. However, it's no less real for its strangeness.

3 "You are so beautiful." "It's only because I'm so in love with you." "No, it's because I'm so in love with you." "So love has blinded you?" — Anakin & Padme In this scene in Revenge of the Sith, Padme is nearing the end of her pregnancy, and Anakin is staring at her like she hung the moon — big belly and all. When he tells her, "you're beautiful," she reacts like all of us. "Yeah, sure buddy. You haven't seen the hemorrhoids." And he says all the right things. But this is before he completely turns to the dark side, leaves her alone to birth Luke and Leia, and then gets gravely injured, turning fully into Vader. You know, before that.

4 "Anakin, all I want is your love." "Love won't save you, Padme. Only my new powers can do that." — Padme & Anakin This is when the love of power overwhelms the love of family for Anakin in The Revenge of the Sith. He goes bad, real bad, and Padme can't handle it.

5 “You were my brother, Anakin. I loved you.” — Obi Wan Obi Wan's epic battle with Anakin. This is when it hits the fan with one of the saddest scenes in the whole series. Here's Anakin, melting in the lava, and Obi Wan realizes that all those prophecies were right, and he couldn't save him. He'd turned dark even after being shown all the light Obi Wan and Padme had to offer.

6 "I love you." "I know." — Princess Leia & Han Solo If your love is about to be frozen in carbonite, it's as good a time as any to tell him you love him. 7/10, his response could've been better.

7 “You’re the closest thing I have to a father.”“Then why don’t you listen to me?” — Anakin & Obi-Wan Kenobi The relationship between Anakin and Obi-Wan is heartbreaking on so, so many levels. There is so much love there, if only Anakin would let himself really feel it.

8 "You love him, don't you?" “Yes." "Alright, I understand. Fine. When he comes back, I won't get in the way." "It's not like that at all, he's my brother." — Han Solo & Princess Leia Voca Productions on YouTube In Return of the Jedi, it's pretty clear that Han Solo is hot for Leia. After a star fight, he tries to assure Leia that Luke wasn't hurt, knowing she cared for him. Proof of his love for her, when she admits she loves Luke, he tells her he'll back off. It's not until she tells him Luke is her twin brother and kisses him that he relaxes.

9 "I'll not leave you now. I've got to save you." "You already have." — Luke & Anakin Skywalker This quote is about the simplicity of love and how it can change even the darkest of souls. Here, in Return of the Jedi, Vader is dying, once and for all, and Luke's belief in him, his love for his father, brings him back from the dark side just before he takes his last breath.

10 “You know, no matter how much we fought, I’ve always hated watching you leave.” — General Organa Dwiky Marchellino on YouTube Oh, General Leia. You got me right in the feels. Leia and Solo's expressions of love have never been like everyone else's, and that's the beauty of their interactions. They're so pure, they feel real. Watching this scene is excruciating. Carrie Fisher was a national treasure.

11 “Be with me.” — Rey OK, so when Rey utters this in the last of the series, she’s talking to The Force and all the Jedi ghosts, but it’s still incredibly loving. Even if she wasn’t looking for anything romantic, the fact that she found her space — her people and her place — is full of love.

12 “You could use a good kiss.” — Han Solo I love how much Han Solo tries to convince Princess Leia that they love each other, despite her pride. And I basically want to say this every time my husband gets a little grumpy.

13 “If you see our son, bring him home.” — Princess Leia When Princess Leia — technically General Organa now — and Han Solo see each other for the last time, it’s full of emotion. They are both aware of how far Ben has gone to the Dark Side, and both are desperate to get him back. “Home” is full of so much meaning for Leia and Han, and it’s incredibly loving.

14 “We're going to win this war not by fighting what we hate, but saving what we love!” — Rose Tico I mean, really, if Star Wars isn’t about love, then what else is it about?

15 “Then we go together.” — Poe When Poe and Finn realize what Rey is doing with Luke’s old X-Wing, it’s clear what they have to do — and it’s clear that they’re going to do it together.