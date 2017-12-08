17 Religious Christmas Instagram Caption Ideas That Will Warm The Heart

We all get so caught up in the festivities of Christmas that many of us forget (or may not even be aware of) the original reason that we celebrate this popular holiday and it’s Christian-based origin. If you are so inclined, you can observe this holiday by posting a religious Christmas caption on your Instagram that will emphasize how you are celebrating December 25 this year.

A bible verse or a quote from famous poet C.S Lewis — he is also known for being a Christian advocate — are good sources of inspiration if you're looking for a caption with a religious angle. Or you could even look through those old Christmas cards for something uplifting. Whatever caption you choose, it should be something immediately warms hearts as soon as it is read, and no matter how stressed out they are at Target. You caption will reveal that there is more to the holiday than just gifts.

Post any one of these religious captions with a beautiful Christmas photo. It's sure to get tons of likes whether it's a pic of your family, beautiful scenery, or even a festive dog — everyone loves those. Whatever you choose to do let it come from the heart.

1 “Silent night, holy night.” — ‘Silent Night’ Shutterstock ‘Silent Night’ is an undeniably beautiful Christmas song about the night Jesus was born. It’s a good Instagram caption because everyone knows this song and everyone loves the peace and joy the holiday season brings.

2 “When they saw the star, they rejoiced with great joy!” — Matthew 2:10 This would be great caption on a family Christmas Eve picture, especially if it’s outside or in front of the decorated tree.

3 “May you have a blessed Christmas season and may the gift of faith, the blessing of hope, and the peace of His love be yours.” — Unknown This is a bit of a long one, but a nice message to send your friends and family on social media.

4 "The magic of Christmas is not in the presents but in His presence." I mean, don't get me wrong — getting gifts for Christmas is the best. Who doesn't love gifts? But receiving gifts isn't the only thing that the Christmas holiday is about.

5 "Oh come let us adore him." I bet Jesus was an adorable baby. I mean he had to be, there is a whole song about adoring him. Really though, this is a sweet sentiment for the religious crowd, and also such a beautiful song.

6 "Jesus is the reason for the season." Props to Jesus for letting us share his birthday with him. This is the best — and only — birthday party I've been to, because when else do you get gifts on someone else's birthday? Not going to lie, wish there was a better cake option though — not a big fan of fruit cake.

7 "They looked up and saw a star." — 'The First Noel' Icy Macload/Moment/Getty Images Whether you are religious or not, the idea that you can look up at the sky and see so much more than balls of gas is such an awesome thought. So many share their hopes, dreams, and wishes with those stars, and this is especially true during the holiday season.

8 "You can never truly enjoy Christmas until you can look up into the Father's face and tell him you received his gift." — John R Rice Christmas is a wonderful time to reflect on gratitude. Just think about all the wonderful things you already have and let that fill your heart with joy.

9 "Once in our world, a stable had something in it that was bigger than our whole world." -C.S. Lewis This quote is, of course, referring to the birth of Jesus. This quote is a nice way of paying tribute to that day.

10 "The Son of God became a man to enable men to become the sons of God."-C.S Lewis This caption is perfect alongside a photo of your family members praying together.

11 "The gift Christmas is God with us." There are those who have all the resources in the world to buy whatever gifts they like for all their friends and family, and there are those who don't have that financial freedom. Either way, community and the ability to believe in something is a gift in itself.

12 “May His love shine brightly on you and yours during this Holiday season.” Did you agree to host all the Christmas festivities this year? You might need this quote most of all. It's also fitting to share with close family friends.

13 “May your Christmas be filled with joy & gratitude because of all that Christ has given you.” SanyaSM/E+/Getty Images Every year we save our thankful list for Thanksgiving, but hey, why not make another list during Christmas also expressing all that you are thankful for?

14 "He appeared and the soul felt it's worth." As humans, we are constantly seeking acceptance and affirmations from others, but it is important for us to self-reflect and realize that the most important criticism is the one we give ourselves.

15 "Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me." The next time you see the last shopping cart, let the other person have it. The smallest nice gestures can go a long way, and this is the perfect season to exercise that kind of kindness. The world would be a more peaceful place if we all showed a little more kindness.

16 "Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men."- Luke 2:14 On this earth, it is important to keep the peace and to be good to one another. You don't have to like your neighbor, or some of your in-laws, but it is important that you try to keep the peace, especially during this season.

17 "God loves you." — John 3:16 It doesn't get any more straightforward than this.

Just remember that when life feels crazy, there is someone who cares about you, no matter what your beliefs are.