17 Religious Christmas Instagram Caption Ideas That Will Warm The Heart
Nothing like Christmas to remind you how much you are loved.
byRomper Staff
Updated:
Originally Published:
We all get so caught up in the festivities of Christmas that many of us forget (or may not even be aware of) the original reason that we celebrate this popular holiday and it’s Christian-based origin. If you are so inclined, you can observe this holiday by posting a religious Christmas caption on your Instagram that will emphasize how you are celebrating December 25 this year.
A bible verse or a quote from famous poet C.S Lewis — he is also known for being a Christian advocate — are good sources of inspiration if you're looking for a caption with a religious angle. Or you could even look through those old Christmas cards for something uplifting. Whatever caption you choose, it should be something immediately warms hearts as soon as it is read, and no matter how stressed out they are at Target. You caption will reveal that there is more to the holiday than just gifts.
Post any one of these religious captions with a beautiful Christmas photo. It's sure to get tons of likes whether it's a pic of your family, beautiful scenery, or even a festive dog — everyone loves those. Whatever you choose to do let it come from the heart.
Just remember that when life feels crazy, there is someone who cares about you, no matter what your beliefs are.