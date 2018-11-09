I remember as a young child seeing a man at the store handing out poppies. The younger me desperately wanted one, but the man did not approach me, and instead handed the poppy to my grandfather, who took it proudly, and placed it in his lapel. When I asked him about it, he said, "I wear it because I'm a veteran." The rest of our trip to the store, he was met with nods and handshakes. In the internet era, we don't have so many tokens like these, but we do still remember. These Instagram captions for Veterans Day are perhaps not the modern day equivalent of a poppy in a lapel, but are nevertheless a small gesture of thanks to the brave soldiers who have served so faithfully.

Instagram is our generation's means of expressing ourselves. To previous generations, it may seem silly or trite, but to us, it's all we know. We were raised on the internet, and social media is something few of us have eschewed. It makes sense that we would value the words and images expressed in these posts as a means to connect with those to whom we are so very grateful. Most citizens of our country will never understand the depth of heroism and strength of character that it takes to serve our nation, and that is by design. They do it because they are equipped where we are not. They do it for us, and simplistic as it may be, small gestures like crafting Instagram captions for Veterans Day can mean something.

Although, I also encourage you to reach out, thank a veteran personally, and consider donating to a veterans' assistance charity on top of your words of gratitude.

1 “For all that you did, for all we could not do, thank you.” Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images News/Getty Images A simple thank you can sometimes go a long, long way.

2 “The nicest veterans... the kindest and funniest ones, the ones who hated war the most, were the ones who'd really fought.” ― Kurt Vonnegut, Slaughterhouse-Five It makes sense: Those who've been through the reality of war know that it should be avoided at all costs.

3 “No matter the obstacle, no matter the risk, you were there, and for that I am grateful.” We have so very much to be grateful for when it comes to our veterans.

4 “No man is left behind, and no citizen is left ungrateful. Thank you for your service.” Soldiers have each others' backs, on and off the combat field.

5 “Freedom is never free.” You've seen this quote many times, many places, but the truth behind it is unavoidable: Veterans paid a high price for the freedom we're all lucky to have.

6 “All gave some, some gave all, and we all give thanks for your heroism.” This is a sweet quote that encompasses everything, from veterans who are no longer with us, to those who still carry the stories of their fellow vets on their shoulders.

7 “Yesterday, today, tomorrow, and forever, we will be thankful for all of your hardships, bravery, and sacrifices so that we may live free.” Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images Living free is a big deal, and its because of our veterans that we can.

8 “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them." ― John F. Kennedy Kennedy's "Thanksgiving Proclamation" of 1963 was a stirring reminder: Veterans deserve our appreciation and support.

9 “We are Earth’s best, that learnt her lesson here. Life is our cry. 'We have kept the faith!’ we said; ‘We shall go down with unreluctant tread Rose-crowned into the darkness!’” — “The Hill” by Rupert Brook Written in the beginning of the 20th century, this excerpt from Brook’s poem “The Hill” says it all. Into the darkness, veterans have gone bravely, all to protect those of us here in the light.

10 “Fac fortia et patere. Do brave deeds and endure.” Nothing more true of veterans than this statement.

11 "In war, there are no unwounded soldiers." ― Jose Narosky A quote from his book The Paperbark Tree, Jose Narosky's words are tragically true, and so important to remember. There is so much more loss than physical loss in war, and our veterans deserve the utmost respect and care.

12 “For the few and the proud, from the many and the thankful, words cannot adequately express our profound gratitude for your service and dedication to our freedoms.” Veterans are very much the few and the proud and the least we can do is take up the voices of the many and the thankful for them.

13 "He's still a soldier/ His blood runs red, white and blue/ He put away his gun and boots/ But he still believes The American Dream/ 'Til his last breath he'll always be a soldier/ He's still a soldier." — “Still a Soldier” by Trace Adkins No matter how long it’s been since they were in the service, a veteran is still a veteran. And they will always, always be a soldier.

14 “The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.” — G.K. Chesterton Truer words have never been spoken about a veteran.

15 “Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they have ever made a difference in the world, but the Marines don’t have that problem.” — Ronald Reagan With love, from Ronald Reagan, to all the Devil Dogs out there.

16 “Never was so much owed by so many to so few.” — Winston Churchill Winston Churchill was right when he said we are forever in the debt of veterans.

17 “This country has not seen and probably will never know the true level of sacrifice of our veterans.” ― Thomas M. Smith Very few people truly know what it’s like to be a veteran and the scars it can leave behind. That’s why they deserve all the thanks we can give.

18 “Better than honor and glory, and History’s iron pen, was the thought of duty done and the love of his fellow-men.” ― Richard Watson Gilder Being a soldier has always had a large weight of significance, from the very beginning of time until now. Which means veterans have always earned the right to respect and honor.

19 “True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost, but the urge to serve others at whatever cost.” — Arthur Ashe This quote from Arthur Ashe really says it all about why veterans are real-life heroes.