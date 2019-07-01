For families all over the country, a trip to the ballpark to cheer on their favorite team is a treasured tradition. If you're a true baseball fan looking for some baby name inspiration, you'll be happy to know that there are tons of baby names inspired by baseball. These name choices run the gamut, with options that honor some of the greatest athletes to walk the planet and commemorate America's favorite pastime.

Growing up, going to baseball games was just the best. My parents took me to my first ball game when I was just 2 weeks old, and I still remember my dad teaching me how to record the score of the game in the scorebook (a skill I still remember to this day). But of course, there was also a lot of cheering for our favorite star players like Daryl Strawberry and Mike Piazza. I grew up going to Shea stadium, home of the Mets, and the team still holds a special place in my heart because they are tied to some of my favorite childhood memories with my dad. I even considered naming my child Shea. So, baseball-inspired baby names? I totally get it.

Some of the names on this list are inspired by all-star players, while others honor more of the sport itself. Either way, you can score big with one of these monikers, and bringing your little baseball-inspired baby to the ballgame will be that much more fun when they're named after your favorite sport.

1 Shea If you're an old school Mets fan, you may have considered the name Shea after the Mets longtime home, Shea Stadium. Shea is an Irish girl's name that means "the stately, dauntless one." But you could absolutely use it for a boy or a girl.

2 Chase The name Chase (also spelled Chace) has grown in popularity as a baby name in recent years. If you are a Phillies or Dodgers fan, the name can hold significant meaning thanks to retired all-star player and second baseman Chase Utley. The name Chase means "hunter" and its origin is French and English.

3 Cooper If you're a baseball fan, then you know that the baseball hall of fame is in Cooperstown, New York. The baby name Cooper has roots in Latin and means "barrel maker," which is also a cool nod to the barrel of a baseball bat. A name like Cooper is a subtle way to give a shout-out to your love of the game.

4 Derek The name Derek means "gifted ruler," but if you're a Yankee fan, then you may be considering this name because of your favorite Yankee and Hall of Fame shortstop, Derek Jeter. On recent pro rosters, names like Derek Dietrich and Derek Holland bring new life to this name that just screams baseball greatness.

5 Mickey If you love baseball, then you might have considered naming your little one after the late and great Mickey Mantle. Mickey means “Who is God-like” or “Gift from God.” The name can be short for Michael or Micah, but it is also a great, gender-neutral standalone moniker.

6 Sammy The name Sammy is a Hebrew name meaning “name of God.” Often short for Samantha or Samuel, this is another wonderful gender-neutral baby name with a strong baseball tie. Because if you know baseball, then you'll know the iconic heavy-hitter Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs.

7 Angel If you're a fan of the Los Angeles Angels, why not consider naming your little one Angel? The baby name Angel means "divine messenger, messenger of God" and has Greek roots. This naming tactic unfortunately doesn’t work for everyone’s favorite team (I doubt Yankee or Sox would fly with most parents) so LA fans should definitely jump on this baby name opportunity.

8 April Every baseball fan knows the significance of the month of April. The month has historically held baseball’s opening day, though some years the date will shift to late March. The name April has Latin roots and means "to open" — how fitting.

9 Rose Peter "Pete" Rose most famously played for the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies, and is a baseball all-star with the all-time MLB leader in hits, games played, at-bats, singles, and outs. The name Rose means "kind, sort, type" and has roots in English and French.

10 Ruth Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images You don't have to be a baseball fan to know why Ruth is a baseball-inspired baby name. Known affectionately as The Great Bambino, one of the most legendary baseball players of all-time, Babe Ruth, holds the MLB record for most seasons with more than 40 home runs. Ruth is a Hebrew name that means, companion, friend, vision of beauty.

11 Camden Camden Yards is the home of the Baltimore Orioles, and the stadium’s name also makes a very cute baby name for fans of the team. Camden is a Scottish name that means "winding valley," and it works well for both boys and girls.

12 Brooklyn The Brooklyn Dodgers may no longer be a team, but they reigned as one of the best teams in baseball for many years back in the day before the club relocated to Los Angeles in 1957. The name Brooklyn means "water, stream," and is a combination of two shorter monikers, Brook and Lynn.

13 Jackie Born Jack Roosevelt Robinson, the boundary-breaking ballplayer known best as Jackie Robinson was the first African American baseball player to play in the Major Leagues. Jackie means "God is gracious," and with this legendary ball player, he certainly did live up to his name. The name Jackie can be a shortened version of Jacqueline for a girl or, like Robinson himself, a nickname for names like Jack or Jackson for boys.

14 Rickey Rickey Henderson is considered to be one of the greatest leadoff hitters and baserunners in baseball. Playing primarily for the Oakland Athletics, the left fielder had 10 All-Star game appearances, played in two World Series, and earned the nickname “Man of Steal” thanks to his stellar baserunning. The name Rickey means "powerful, strong ruler."

15 Mike There are lots of noteworthy Mikes in baseball right now, but my personal favorite is Mike Piazza of the New York Mets. Los Angeles Angels fans will no doubt recognize the name of Mike Trout, a standout nine-time All-Star player and 2012 Rookie of the Year, and with five All-Star game appearances under his belt, Michael Brantley of the Houston Astros is also a particularly popular player of late. The name Mike means "Who is like God?" and is short for Michael.

16 Summer Summer is the season for some great outdoor family time at the ballpark, so it's the perfect name to honor this tradition. As a baby name, Summer is one of those monikers that can mean many different things to parents, so it’s a great choice for couples who might be on the fence (quite literally) about a baseball-themed baby name.

17 Sandy If you know baseball, then you know the name Sandy Koufax. Koufax played for the Brooklyn/LA Dodgers and is the youngest player ever to be elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame at age 36. The name Sandy means “defender of men,” and can be used for both boys and girls.

18 Cy Another legendary baseball name is, of course, Cy. Denton True “Cy” Young pitched for several different teams during his long career of 22 seasons, and holds the record for most wins, most career innings pitched, most career games started, and most completed games. The name Cy means "a master, or lord" and I definitely think this particular Cy was a master at the game.

19 Wrigley If you're a Chicago fan, then you've probably been to Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs. One of the most iconic historical stadiums in America, it’s a place that tops the bucket lists of die-hard baseball fans. Wrigley is an Old English name meaning "to strive."

20 Ace Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Ace is the term used by baseball players and fans for a standout pitcher, and it's honestly a pretty cool name if you ask me. As a baby name, Ace means "unity." While the name naturally lends itself to boys, it could make an adorable gender neutral moniker as well.

21 October Similar to the significance of the name April in honor of baseball’s opening day, October is a sweet choice for babies whose parents want to memorialize the game’s fall classic. The name is definitely unique, but playoff baseball is the best kind of baseball, so why not inject that same thrilling energy into your baby’s name?

22 Hank Though he was named Henry Louis Aaron at birth, legendary player Hank Aaron is one of baseball’s most recognizable names. Nicknamed “Hammer” and “Hammerin’ Hank” by fans thanks to his batting skills, Aaron hit a record 755 home runs during his storied 23-season career.. Additionally, Aaron is another baseball baby name that could be used to honor this historic player.

23 Nolan Another MLB great whose first or last name could be used as a baseball-themed baby name is Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan. The eight-time All-Star pitcher earned the nickname “The Ryan Express” while playing for the Mets, Angels, Astros, and Rangers throughout his career. Nolan is an Irish name that means “champion,” which is just utterly fitting.

24 Willie Elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1979, Willie Mays is lauded as one of the best players to ever step foot on a baseball field. Mays played in a historic 24 All-Star games throughout his career and earned 12 Gold Glove awards for his skills in center field. Surprisingly, Willie is his given name and not short for another name like William, but you could definitely go that route with your little one if you wanted.