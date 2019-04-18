Costco Flowers Actually Make An Incredible Mother's Day Gift

Costco is the place to get anything from enough beans to fill a bunker to patio furniture, mattresses, or well-priced kids toys. But many people don’t realize that it’s also an awesome place to find presents. These thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts from Costco go far beyond the bulk items you already know and love.

From Costco-exclusives like a pack of flavored popcorn or a sweet-smelling spa set to name-brand items (think La Mer and Apple AirPods) or safe bets like 50 (yes, 50) yellow roses, you can find a ton of great gifts at the store. Best of all, they’re almost always less expensive than at other retailers, and they’re all shoppable online, so you won’t need to navigate a boat-sized cart down a crowded aisle.

For your own mother or mother-in-law, partner, aunt, sister, and friend, you’ll find a Mother’s Day gift from Costco for all the special moms in your life. And if all else fails, you could always pick up a bulk box of elbow pasta and string them all a macaroni necklace (just kidding, don’t do that). Read on for the best Mother’s Day gifts from Costco at varying price points.

1 Yellow Roses 50-Stem Yellow Roses Costco $44.99 see on costco If you’re not sure what to get the moms in your life for Mother’s Day, flowers are always a safe bet, especially when the bouquet includes 50 stems (packaged in two bouquets of 25, so it’s easy if you want to split the flowers between two people). It’s a great price, too, just note that this does not include a vase.

2 An Ayurveda Body Oil Nao Ayurveda Body Oil Costco $42.99 see on costco If she’s into Ayurvedic beauty (to find out, ask her if she knows if she’s a pitta, a vata, or a kapha) this body oil delivers a dose of hydration for dry skin, plus it’s infused with “reiki energy”. It’s available in three formulas including one specifically designed with eczema and psoriasis in mind.

3 A Sleek Smart Watch Fitbit Sense Smart Watch Costco $239.99 $289.99 see on costco More than just your typical smartwatch, the Sense model from Fitbit has an on-device electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor to help monitor stress levels, plus skin temperature tracking, sleep monitoring and more. Busy moms will love that it has a six day battery life, too

4 A Luxe Moisturizer La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Lotion Costco $219 see on costco La Mer is a favorite among celebrities and skincare pros, and for good reason. It’s packed with nourishing ingredients, and unlike many other moisturizers, water is not the first (and therefore most concentrated) ingredient; instead the first ingredient is seaweed extract, which has tons of nutrients, minerals, and antioxidants.

5 A Sleek Bluetooth Speaker ION Audio Bright Max Indoor/Outdoor 360° Bluetooth Speaker Costco $99.99 see on costco Here’s a powerful Bluetooth speaker that actually looks chic on an outdoor table or inside blended in with the decor. It has five different colored LED lights for ambience, a rechargeable battery, and built-in atmospheric sounds for when she wants sound without music.

6 12 Bottles of Nail Polish KOCOSTAR Foot Therapy, 6-pack Costco $29.99 see on costco Help her get her feet sandal-ready with this six-pack of foot therapy wraps. They moisturize while helping to smooth calluses and cracks, plus when she wears the botanical-based masks, it’s a great excuse to kick her feet up and relax.

7 Polarized Sunglasses Maui Jim Heliconia Polarized Sunglasses Costco $102.99 see on costco Set mom up for a stylish summer with these polarized sunglasses from Maui Jim. The lenses are made of a super thin glass so her vision will be crisp and clear, and the tortoise shell arms offset by the black frames look modern.

8 A Lightweight Blow Dryer T3 Featherweight 3i Hair Dryer Costco $69.99 $99 see on costco If she’s been schlepping around the same blow dryer for years, give her this super lightweight option for a major upgrade. It uses an ion-rich airstream to get hair smooth and static-free,plus it’s quiet and has a super long cord so she doesn’t need to stand right next to an outlet.

9 A Gift Basket Happy Mother's Day Gourmet Gift Basket Costco $69.99 see on costco This blend of savory and sweet treats are all packed together in a beautiful woven basket. There are guava chips, Italian crackers, mixed olives, a strawberry preserve, and so much more.

10 A Hydrating Night Cream Origins Plantscription Youth-Renewing Power Night Cream Costco $49.99 see on costco A powerful moisturizer that uses plant-based ingredients including dill seed extract, honey, and Anogeissus, which is derived from tree bark and helps to reduce wrinkles. It feels luxe and she’ll love how soft her skin feels when she wakes up.

11 A Weighted Blanket Pendleton Weighted Blanket Costco $74.99 see on costco Help her wind down with a comfy and cozy weighted blanket from Pendleton. This one is ten pounds but there are heavier options available too, and the velvet cover is removable so it can be washed.

12 A Huge Selection Of Chocolate Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Spring Party Pack Costco $39.99 see on costco Give mom a gift that’s as sweet as she is. The beautifully boxed treats include toffee, lemon bars, dark chocolate orange peels, milk chocolate pretzels, and more.

13 AirPods Apple AirPods Pro Costco $199.99 $219 see on costco A good pair of noise-cancelling headphones are crucial for all those Zoom calls and podcasts, and nothing beats the classic Apple AirPods. They’re a splurge, but Costco has a good deal on them if you’re going to go for it anyway.

14 A Tropical Bouquet Island Breeze Bouquet Costco $49.99 see on costco You may not be able to actually take her to a tropical island this year, but you can transport her to paradise with this gorgeous bouquet. The cheerful and bright arrangement includes ginger, heliconia, loafs, and more, just note it does not come with a vase.

15 A Spa Set Zaaina Mother's Day Spa Collection Costco $69.99 see on costco She’ll have everything she needs to bring the spa to her home with this bunch of products. The beautifully packaged set includes a heel cream, face mist, soap, serums and more.

16 A Blow-Up Pool H2OGO! Underwater Oasis Spray Pool Costco $39.99 see on costco Sure moms of little kids will love this summer activity, but even mothers of grown children can enjoy cooling off in the privacy of their own little blow-up pool. At eight feet wide, it’s plenty big for lounging with a kid or a friend.

17 A Set Of Popcorn Popcornopolis Gourmet Popcorn 5-Cone Mother's Day Gift Basket Costco $24.99 $29.99 see on costco Popcorn fans will love this five set of popcorns that include chocolate-striped “Zebra” popcorn, kettle corn, cheddar cheese, and two cones of caramel corn. It comes in a cute “Best Mom Ever” box, too.

18 A Six-Pack Of Nail Polish deborah lippmann Gel Lab Pro Color Nail Polish Costco $18.99 see on costco Less than $20 is a serious steal for six nail polish that have a gel finish with no special lights or tools required. The long-lasting polish comes in six fun summer colors that look great together if she decides to do a rainbow mani.

19 Abstract Art Break Water Art Costco $239.99 see on costco This beautiful abstract art piece has a distinctly beachy feel. It comes framed in distressed gray wood-like frame and it adds a serene coastal touch to any room.

20 A Pasta Maker Okay so you can’t bring her Emeril, but you can give her this awesome pasta maker. It has eight pasta shaping discs, a pasta recipe book, and it also comes with a cool attachment to turn it into a juicer, a frozen dessert maker, or a shredder.

21 Gold & Diamond Necklace Gold Love Pendant Costco $299 see on costco Spell out just how much you love her with this beautiful gold necklace. The word love is written in an on-trend nameplate style, and the O is finished with .05 carats of sparkly diamonds. You can choose from white, yellow, or rose gold.