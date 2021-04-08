Whether it’s your mom, sister, best friend, or a mom-like figure, you know how important it is to make her feel seen and appreciated, especially on Mother’s Day. As the holiday approaches and you’re doing some shopping, remember that the best Mother’s Day gifts are the ones that she doesn’t have to share with anyone else. After all of the time, energy, and love she’s given to everyone else, she deserves a little something that’s just for her.

This year, Mother’s Day falls on May 9, so if you haven’t started shopping already, it’s time to get on it. Don’t stress over it too much, though, because it’s less about what you get and more about showing her that she’s loved and that all of her hard work does not go unnoticed. That being said, if you can get her something that will make her smile, help her relax, or just make her world a little brighter in general, that certainly doesn’t hurt.

To find the best Mother’s Day gift for the mom in your life, think about the things she enjoys most, and then find a way to tie some of them into her gift. It doesn’t need to be over the top (unless you want it to be, of course), just as long as it is meaningful in some way. Here are some ideas to help you get started.

1 A Journal Lined Spiral Journal Guard Your Spirit - Be Rooted Target $12.99 See on Target Maybe she likes to journal about her day, or she’s just always looking for a scrap piece of paper to write a note to herself on; either way, a pretty notebook is always a thoughtful gift.

2 Bouquet Of Flowers Tea for Two Farmgirl Flowers $68 See on Farmgirl Flowers Flowers are a classic for a reason: most people love to get them. Set your mom up with a bouquet delivery for Mother’s Day. Extra points if you can find her favorite flowers.

3 Decorative Planters Gia Giraffe Planter Anthropologie Giraffe and elephant sold separately $34 See on Anthropologie If she prefers to plant her own flowers or loves a good succulent, decorative planters are a great gift. Remember to play to her decor style and aesthetic as best as you can.

4 Stylish Sneakers Puma For FP Movement Tie-Dye Rise Sneakers Free People Available in sizes 6-10 $100 See on Free People She’s probably been putting her own needs to the side for a while (especially if she still has little kids who are constantly growing out of their clothes), so she might be able to use a new pair of sneakers or sandals. Sneak into her closet to figure out what size to buy.

5 Combination Eye Shadow/Highlighter Range Beauty Golden Hour Dual Eye/Highlight - 0.35oz Target Available in five shades $9.99 See on Target Glowing skin never goes out of style, and if she’s a fan of makeup some pretty highlighter can give her that look. This highlighter comes in five different shades and also doubles as an eye shadow.

6 Silk Scrunchies Small Slipsilk Scrunchies in Silver, Charcoal and Navy Sephora Available in three colors and two sizes $39 See on Sephora Scrunchies are stylish and easy on the hair, especially if they’re made from silk like these. They come in three color combos and two sizes.

7 Disney Adult Coloring Book Disney Dreams Collection Thomas Kinkade Studios Coloring Book By Thomas Kinkade Urban Outfitters $12.99 See on Urban Outfitters An adult coloring book is an excellent way to relax after a long day. Find one that suits her interests so she’s more likely to want to finish the pages she starts.

8 Hair Treatment Set Be Gentle, Be Kind Superfoods Banana + Coconut & Avocado Hair Pack Briogeo $38 See on Briogeo Scalp and hair treatments are both relaxing and rejuvenating. A set like this is a great gift for most hair types.

9 Insulated Travel Mug Ello Campy Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Slider Lid, 16 Ounce Amazon Available in six colors $14.18 $17.99 See on Amazon Whether she’s always drinking water or is fueled by coffee every day, she can bring this travel mug with her to ensure her drink will stay hot or cold for up to five hours.

10 Some Encouragement Zaewild - You’re doing Great, Mama Keychain And Sticker Etsy $10.50 See on Etsy Motherhood is hard, so a little encouragement never hurts. With this keychain and sticker, she can get frequent reminders of how great she is.

11 Pajama Set Nikki Pajama Set in Sage Anthropologie Available in three styles and in sizes XS - XL (size availability varies) $48 See on Anthropologie There’s just something luxurious about a matching PJ set like this shorts and button-up shirt combo. Find a set that matches her style so she can relax and look good while she’s doing it.

12 Gold Ring Soko Delicate Dash Ring Folklore $70 See on Folkore This gold ring is simple, understated, and absolutely gorgeous. It’s made by the Kenyan jewelry brand Soko and will made a great addition to mom’s collection.

13 Book Of Daily Affirmations Badass Affirmations: The Wit and Wisdom of Wild Women Amazon $9.49 See on Amazon Affirmations are a great way to get you hyped up for the day and put you into a positive state of mind, so a book full of them makes for a great gift. If the book happens to remind her how much of a badass she is, then that’s even better.

14 Jigsaw Puzzle Schitt’s Creek Cast 500 Piece Puzzle Urban Outfitters $14 See on Urban Outfitters Puzzles are a great way to unwind after a long day (or week) and they make for great gifts, especially when they play into the recipient’s interests.

15 Stylish Robe Soft Fluffy Robe in Light Grey ASOS Available in sizes S-L $44 See on ASOS It doesn’t matter if she’s a new mom or her kids have grown up and are out of the house, a nice robe is always a good thing to have around. Opt for a style that is classic and cozy without being bulky, like this one from ASOS.

16 Sugar Lip Scrub Beauty Bakerie Bite Size Pinch of Suga Lip Scrub - 0.12oz Target Available in three colors/flavors $12 See on Target Sugar lip scrub is a great mini spa treatment that can be done just about anytime and anywhere. This delightful scrub is available in three flavors and will leave her lips looking and feeling smooth.

17 Bath Bombs Blooming Beautiful Gift Set Lush $29.95 See on Lush For the mama who loves to relax in the tub, a bath bomb gift set like this is a great option. It comes with three bombs in different scents that will help her unwind and will leave her skin hydrated and glowing.

18 A New Yoga Mat The Reversible Mat 5mm Wordmark in Navy/Sonic Pink Lululemon Available in two colors $88 See on Lululemon If she enjoys doing yoga or floor workouts, then she might be in need of a new yoga mat. Look for one that is high quality and is non-slip.

19 Meaningful Wall Art LovelyEarthlings - The Lovely Gardener 8x10 Etsy Available in 8x10 or 12x16 (price varies) $25 See on Etsy Finding a piece of wall art that pays tribute to your mom’s favorite hobby will not only spruce up her space a bit, but will also show her how well you know her.

20 Dessert Box Flour Shop Cake Balls, Set of 12 Williams Sonoma $49.95 See on Williams Sonoma If she has a sweet tooth, send her a box of her favorite desserts (and explicitly instruct her not to share). You can find a local chocolatier and create something custom or get something pre-made like this set of 12 colorful cake balls.

21 Oil Diffuser Opalhouse 300ml Cutout Ceramic Color-Changing Oil Diffuser Target $28 See on Target Essential oils are great for creating a relaxing and soothing environment, so an oil diffuser is a must-have. Try to look for one that will blend in well with her decor.

22 “Mom” Necklace Maya Brenner 14K Gold Mom Necklace Anthropologie $295 See on Anthropologie This necklace is simple but beautiful, and perfect for just about any proud mom out there. If you don’t think she’ll like this, consider a necklace with her or her kids’ initials or birthstones.

23 Rose Quartz Skin Roller Skin Gym Mini Rose Quartz Roller Free People $24 See on Free People A skin roller is relaxing, rejuvenating, and honestly just kind of fun. This one is small enough for her to take with her on the go and use any time she has a minute and just wants to get her blood flowing a little more.

24 Cocktail Recipe Book Let's Get Fizzical: More than 50 Bubbly Cocktail Recipes with Prosecco, Champagne, and Other Sparkling Wines Amazon $12.74 See on Amazon If she loves a good cocktail, get her with a recipe book so she can try out some new creations. Even better? Find one that focuses on what she likes, like this one that uses prosecco, champagne, and sparkling wines.

25 Sheet Masks Wishful Thirst Trap – Cocoon Mask Sephora $9 See on Sephora You can’t go wrong with some sheet masks; they’re both relaxing and great for the skin. Depending on her skin type you can find some great multi-packs or you can purchase some individually for a more curated collection.

26 A Cool Plant Shelf Plant Shelf Blush Braid & Wood Design Studio $59 see on braid & wood design studio Another perfect pick for an indoor gardener, this chic maple wood shelf surrounded by brass-plated rings is the ideal spot to showcase a succulent or other small plant.