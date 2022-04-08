Every year, with spring, comes the opportunity to celebrate all of the wonderful moms in your life (or be celebrated as a mom yourself). Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show a little love and appreciation to your mom or your children’s mom, but the tricky thing is that it falls on a different day every year. So, when is Mother’s Day 2022, exactly? Get ready to start planning her an unforgettable Mother’s Day brunch, because the holiday is quickly approaching.

When is Mother’s Day 2022 in the U.S.?

In the United States, Mother’s Day 2022 falls on Sunday, May 8. The reason it changes every year is because Mother’s Day isn’t tied to a specific date, but rather a day (similar to holidays like Labor Day and Thanksgiving). If find yourself stumped (and panicking) year after year, here’s a hack to remember the holiday every year: Mother’s Day always falls on the second Sunday in May, no matter what.

The United States isn’t the only country that dedicates one day a year to celebrating moms; the United Kingdom also has its own Mother’s Day holiday which changes every year, but figuring it out is arguably even more complicated because it’s tied to Easter Sunday, which also changes every year — so if you’re scratching your head wondering when is Mother’s Day 2022 in the United Kingdom, you’re certainly not alone. (It was on March 27, 2022, by the way.)

It’s not just the United Kingdom that ties Mother’s Day to Easter, either. Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey, Nigeria, and Isle of Man also observe the holiday alongside the U.K. Australia, Denmark, Turkey, Belgium, Finland, Switzerland, and Italy, on the other hand, celebrate Mother’s Day with the United States on the second Sunday in May.

Even if your country doesn’t celebrate Mother’s Day (or if you accidentally let it pass you by this year), do your best to still set some time aside this year to show the moms in your life a little love. Being a mother is seriously hard work, and a little appreciation (and, maybe some chocolate) will go a very long way.