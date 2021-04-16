Mother's Day

53 Mother's Day Gift Ideas For Wives

If you need to drop a hint, send your spouse this list.

by Ashley Jones

My kids are just now at the age where they want to pick out their own gifts for me for Mother’s Day. Before, my husband could lean on giving a joint gift with the kiddos, but now, he’s on his own, and I’m hoping these Mother’s Day gift ideas for wives can be the hint that I drop to help him figure out exactly what I want this year.

Unless you buy yourself a gift, getting what you want for Mother’s Day instead of a handcrafted popsicle-stick photo frame and a one-of-a-kind construction paper airplane usually lands squarely on your partner’s shoulders. (And yes, those are actual gifts that I have received.) It’s not that your beloved couldn’t figure it out on their own, but if they need a bit of assistance in the gift-giving department, try these suggestions.

Mother’s Day Jewelry Gifts For Your Wife

A partner can usually do no wrong when they give their wife something sparkly on a holiday. Better yet, for Mother’s Day, they could pick out a bracelet or a ring with special meaning and really hit it out of the park. Nothing says I love you and I appreciate you like a beautiful pair of earrings or a necklace not made from macaroni.

Croissant Oval Locket Necklace
Mejuri
Mama Charm Necklace
Maison Miru
Diamond Huggie Earrings in 14KT Yellow Gold
Gemma by WP Diamonds
Blooming Lotus Ring, Solid 14K Gold
Blooming Lotus Jewelry
Name Bracelet Cuff
Sunflower Moon Studio
Grateful Mantra Ring
Matrabands
Paloma Picasso Olive Leaf Climber Earrings
Tiffany & Co.

Edible Mother’s Day Gifts For Your Wife

I’m the kind of mom who is easily pleased with a gift of food that I don’t have to share. Instead of hiding in the closet eating my kid’s leftover Easter chocolate, I really want my husband to present me with a giant box of chocolates, mini pies, or donuts on Mother’s Day. (Ideally, he will then announce to everyone in the house that this treat is for mom and mom only.) If his gift also includes coffee, fancy tea, or a bottle of wine, my day will be made.

L'incontournable - Box of 12 Macarons
Laduree Paris
Mother's Day Coppola Sofia Rosé & Truffles Gift Set
Hickory Farms
Coffee & Tea Gift Set
The Bean Box
Mint Chocolate Chip Cake
The Cake Bake Shop
Chocolate-Dipped Mini Donuts
Harry & David
Tiny Pie Gift Box
Tiny Pies

Relaxation Mother’s Day Gifts For Your Wife

If instead of planning out an entire spa day getaway your partner prefers to give you a physical gift that you can open, they can still give the gift of relaxation. From deliciously scented candles and luxurious skin creams to stone sleep masks and a heated back massager, these gifts will encourage relaxation at home day after day.

Lemonzest Robe
Print Fresh

Available in sizes S/M, L/XL, 2X, 4X

Mother's Day Magic Set
Kate McLeod
Face Case Silk Pillowcase
Go-To
Custom Made Yoga Mat
Elegantly Fit
UNWIND Candle (Lavender & Thyme)
Canda Scent
Sleep Stone Mask
Baloo Living
Circa Brass Incense Burner
Cinnamon Projects
Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager with Heat
Snailax

Home & Office Gifts For Mother’s Day For Your Wife

When it comes to buying things for our home and office, my own husband knows that there are usually a few things I have my eye on at all times. A luxurious throw blanket to wrap up while working from home, a new espresso machine for days when an extra boost of caffeine is necessary, a decorative calendar to keep everyone organized — these are things moms want and need for Mother’s Day.

The Tropics Set Personal Teapot
LaRue 1680
Succulent Gift Set
Lula's Garden
Flower Patch Covered Cake Stand
Molly Hatch
Earin A-3 Headphones
Earin
Custom Family Chalkboard Calendar
Circle And Square Decor
VertuoPlus Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine
Nespresson
Custom Home Sweet Home State Sign
Taproot To Crown
Classic Throw
Alicia Adams Alpaca

Mother’s Day Memory Gifts For Your Wife

Sentimental gifts always have a special place in a mom’s heart — especially on Mother’s Day. Perhaps a photo journal to document your lives, a personalized puzzle or sign with your children’s names, a special piece of art, or a custom keychain is exactly what should be on your spouse’s shopping list this Mother’s Day.

Silhouette Art
Minted
Appointed Photo Journal
Social Print Studio
I Wrote A Book About You
Papersource
Close to Her Heart Personalized Mini Heart Puzzle
Personalization Mall
Personalized Family Member Signpost
Chris Crooks
Heart Snapshot Mix Photo Art
Minted

Pampering & Skincare Mother’s Day Gifts For Your Wife

Some of the best “me time” a mom will get happens when she’s taking care of herself. Whether it’s slathering on a pampering face cream or getting glam with some new makeup, these skincare gifts basically force your wife to sit down and relax. (Honestly, sometimes you’ve gotta motivate them to do that.)

Glow To Go Mask Set
Joanna Vargas
Self-Care Rituals Gift Set
Aloisia Beauty
Daily Essentials Face & Body Care Gift Set
Dr. Hauschka
Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
La Mer
The Screen Time Set
Glossier
Goat Milk Body Lotion and Hand Cream Gift Set
Dionis
CBD Muscle, Joint and Skin Balm
Sheabrand

Mother’s Day Accessory Gifts For Your Wife

The thing about being a mom is that sometimes you just want something for you. Something you don’t have to share, something that isn’t for the good of everyone in the house, and something that you love. Something that makes you feel like you. And these accessories do just that.

Carlos Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Anthropologie
Simple Tote in Camel Suede w/ Black & White Stripes
Clare V.
Eleanor Case For Airpods
Tory Burch
Chevron Quilted Love Crossbody
Rebecca Minkoff
Colorblock Floral Hair Tie & Bandana Set
Kate Spade
Faux Fur Buckle Slippers
Loft

Mother’s Day Subscription Gifts For Your Wife

As a mom, I absolutely love a good subscription service. Self-care, flowers, underwear, chocolates — you name it, if I can have it delivered right to my doorstep month after month, I’m all about it. These subscription service ideas are perfect for spouses who want to gift their wife a gift that will keep on giving long after Mother’s Day.

Bouqs 10-16 Stem Monthly Flower Subscription
The Bouqs Co.
2 Pair Luxe Underwear Monthly Subscription
Underclub
Signature CBD 9-Gumdrop Monthly Box
Molly Jones
Instagram Photobook Series Monthly Subscription
Chatbooks
Lifestyle Seasonal Subscription
Papersource