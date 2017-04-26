If your wife is currently pregnant, then this year marks her first Mother's Day as a mom. She's probably feeling a mix of emotions; as exciting as it is to expand your family, dealing with constant physical and emotional changes isn't fun. Plus, she might be wondering, should I even be celebrating the holiday? Well, yes. Because she could use some extra love and pampering, and these Mother's Day gifts for your pregnant wife will make her feel like the queen she is.

Just because the baby isn't here yet doesn't mean your wife isn’t a mom. She's already making mom-level sacrifices like dealing with lack of sleep, morning sickness, bloating, and a plethora of other not-so-fun pregnancy symptoms. Not to mention, growing eyeballs and brains takes a lot of work and energy. Now is the time to go out of your way to make sure your wife feels appreciated. Time is limited once a child comes into the picture, and who knows if you'll have the wherewithal to remember you should be spoiling your wife after sleepless nights with a baby.

To take the pressure off of finding something for her this year, use this guide as inspiration. These are some great Mother's Day gift ideas for the pregnant woman in your life.

1 Bath Salts Sitz Bath Storq $22 See on Storq Gift her a good bath soak, for all the reasons. Maternity brand Storq and natural skincare line Earth tu Face created this fragrant and effective blend of relaxing lavender, rose, calendula, and yarrow. Each jar is filled with an assortment of salts (including epsom, which is a pregnant woman’s BFF to help with swelling, and postpartum mom’s savior when it comes to healing and pesky hemorrhoids), and your wife will be able to get about four soaks. Stock up if you can, because chances are, she’ll want to use this on the regular for many months to come.

2 Belly Sheet Mask Belly Sheet Mask Hatch $12 See on Hatch If your partner will find any excuse to lay on the couch — from “I’m pregnant” to “it’s Wednesday” — with a sheet mask on, she’ll love a version that’s designed specifically for her growing bump. It’s biodegradable, smells nice, and a great Insta opportunity with its adorable winking eye on the design. You can bundle a few together, or pair this gift with a bunch of face sheet masks so she can do both at the same time. Heads up, she’ll be out of commission during the 15 to 30 minutes she’s masking, so if you have a good sense of humor, package it all with a tiny bell she can use to beckon you if she needs anything.

3 Non-Toxic Nail Polish The Summer Set Olive & June $40 See On Olive & June All the nail polishes from Olive & June’s well-edited line of shades are seven-free, which means they are free of seven toxic ingredients that are found in many polishes. You can buy colors a la cart — seriously, kudos to you if you know your wife’s go-to shade — or choose one of their curated sets. The Summer collection includes shades that are popular for the specific season (think neutrals and pastels). If you’re looking to drop a little more, their Everything Box comes with six shades and a tool kit, and the Full Set includes the entire polish collection (32 bottles) for $248.

4 Really Comfy Pajamas Ultra-Soft Maternity And Nursing Loungewear Seraphine $69 See on Seraphine She won’t ever want to change out of these super soft jersey pajamas. Good for pregnancy and after childbirth, they accommodate growing bellies and breastfeeding moms alike. They might feel like a bit of a splurge for a pair of simple PJs, but the last thing you want to do is get a pregnant woman itchy clothes to wear. These are simple, buttery soft, and their loose fit makes them super comfortable.

5 Foot Massager Nektek Foot Massager Amazon $53 See on Amazon All the extra pounds that come with pregnancy can do a number on the feet. Even the most ticklish can enjoy this deep tissue foot massager that hits all the pressure points in one’s tootsies, and the heated setting on this gadget is the icing on the cake. She’ll be using this all the time during pregnancy and even during the postpartum period when she really won’t ever sit down. It’s got a 4.5 star rating on Amazon (from nearly 3,000 reviews).

6 Mama Jewelry Mama Necklace Tough As A Mother Tribe $59.99 see on tough as a mother Jewelry during pregnancy seems like a no-brainer, but bypass the ones with the baby’s name or birthstone — so much can change, like your wife’s due date or her current name choice. But no matter what, she’ll always be Mama. These sweet necklaces from Tough Mother Tribe also offer you a choice of gemstones on the back, from turquoise to amethyst to rainbow moonstone and more. Bonus: they ship super fast.

7 Her Favorite Meal Bollicine Rosato Dry Wines For Mothers $19 See on Wines for Mothers What’s your wife’s favorite food? Perhaps it’s an elaborate dish you made that one time you proposed or a simple yet perfectly executed pasta from a local restaurant. Either way, make sure it (or something close) is on the dining table on Mother’s Day. Since she’s expecting, it’s very possible that food is a top priority, and if you put some thought into the meal (even if you don’t cook it yourself), the sentiment behind it will make the meal taste that much better. You can even order some non-alcoholic wine to pair with the meal. Wines For Mother’s has 0.0% whites, reds, and rosé options, flat and sparkling.

8 Hand Cream Aromatic Hand Balm in Resurrection Aesop $30 See on Aesop When you can’t go to a spa, the next best thing is smelling like you just did. Aesop’s luxurious vegan hand creams are an ideal consistency (not too thick, not too watery), and it leaves a greaseless finish. This one smells like what one might imagine an enchanted garden would (rosemary and citrus are the high notes), and it’s very moisturizing, especially on dry hands. It feels like a substantial amount of cream, but it’s also just the right size to fit in a purse, so your wife can take it with her when she’s out and about.

9 A Gift Card To Shop Her Favorite Store Here’s the thing… your wife doesn’t want to wake up on Mother’s Day to just a gift card — it feels a little bit thoughtless. If you go this route, make sure you pair it with something sweet and sentimental: breakfast in bed, a letter (that’s at least five original sentences in length and not a pre-written card), some flowers you grabbed from the garden waiting on her nightstand, you get it. As for how much to put on it, it’s really up to you and what your family is able to manage, but make sure it’s something she can use on herself. For example, if it’s some cash to shop at Target, you better make sure she’s putting something like clothes or makeup in the basket, not a family-size bottle of shampoo for you two to share or a storage basket to help keep the nursery organized.

10 Flowers Open Arms The Bouqs $49 See on The Bouqs Co Let’s be honest, flowers are nice to receive on Mother’s Day — or any day for that matter. Bouqs is an online florist that specifically sources from sustainable flower farms that strive to produce little to no waste. They are accepting Mother’s Day orders as late as May 8, but you don’t want to wait until the last minute because it’s possible your first choice arrangement might be sold out.

11 Framed Photo Hugs & Kisses Custom Photo Art Minted $48 See on Minted Get some photos printed for your wife this Mother’s Day. There are plenty of designs, from simple to complex, available from stationary sites like Minted. Selecting photos will probably be the hardest part of this process, but since it’s Mother’s Day and you’re celebrating your pregnant wife, pick your (or her) favorite photos of her showing off her bump. If you choose an option that allows for multiple shots, include the ultrasound pics as well. She can keep smaller frames on her nightstand and larger frames can hang on the wall in the living room or even in the nursery. Either way, you can’t go wrong.

12 New Mom Gift Basket New Mom Gift Basket RoamHomegrown|Etsy $48 see on etsy When I was pregnant, I remember I just really wanted to be pampered during pregnancy, and after, while I was healing. This self-care box set for new mamas is perfect, as it includes soy candles, lip balm, bath salts, body oil, a green clay mask, whipped body butter, aromatherapy, and even organic sweets. You can choose the scent — either lavender or orange vanilla — and even create a personalized card and journal depending on the package you choose.

13 Customized Mug: From Dog Mom To Kid Mom Dog Mom To Human Mom Mug Etsy $15.99 see on etsy While I highly suggest pairing this mug with one of the other gifts above — or with breakfast in bed and a foot massage — this is a super cute gift for those dog moms who are about to become human moms. Make sure you get the 15-ounce mug so she can drink all the tea.

14 A Cozy Blanket Oversized Throw Blanket Amazon $59 $99 see on amazon When it’s already hard enough to get comfortable, buy a fancy extra-special blanket for mom-to-be to snuggle up with in her favorite chair. While it won’t take away the discomforts of pregnancy, at least it will help up the cozy factor, right?