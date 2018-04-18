Mother's Day

20 Mother’s Day Gifts For Moms-To-Be That They Actually Want

Seriously. She’ll love these.

by Kinsey Gidick
If you’re a first-time mom-to-be, the opportunity to take the spotlight on Mother’s Day is all kinds of exciting. You’re about to join a club as old as the dawn of time, a special members-only group of awesome, awe-inspiring moms. Naturally, it might get you up in your feels and no one would begrudge you for a happy tear or two. Nor would anyone begrudge an expectant mom a gift or two on this special day. And for that, there are all kinds of great gifts available for soon-to-be moms on Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day presents, however, should not be confused with shower gifts. For the rest of a new mama’s life, she’ll be sourcing items for her bundles of joy. So rather than give a pregnant mom diaper balm or swaddles for Mother’s Day, give her something just for her. Having trouble coming up with ideas? Here’s a clue, put yourself in her shoes. Regardless of what stage she’s at in her pregnancy, she’s likely starting to feel like she’s in Invasion of the Body Snatchers. Her body is no longer her own, and all kinds of aches and pains might be happening, too. So gifts that provide comfort are a great choice. Likewise, anything that could fall under the title of “treat.” Psst. That means chocolate.

Here are some other excellent gifts for soon-to-be moms on Mother’s Day.

1

A Pregnancy Tell-All

'The Sh!t No One Tells You: A Guide to Surviving Your Baby's First Year' by Dawn Dais
Marcus Books

There’s a lot of waiting room downtown for expectant mothers. Rather than sit flipping through used copies of Southern Living, give a forthcoming mom this book that will prep them for momlife.

2

A Sonogram Frame

Sonogram Frame
Target

Those first sonograms are so life altering. There your baby is, just a tiny bean growing in your womb. That’s the kind of documentation you want to hold onto forever and you can with a lovely sonogram frame.

3

Pregnancy Compression Socks

Women's Compression Socks
Bombas

Hate to say it, but proper circulation can be tough when you’re building a human. No one wants a blood clot or deep vein thrombosis. And while this isn’t the sexiest Mother’s Day gift it is a useful one.

4

Hospital PJ Set

MAXMODA Cotton Nursing/Labor/Delivery Maternity Pajamas
Amazon

One of the nicest things to give a mama-to-be are really comfy, attractive pajamas that they can pack and change into at the hospital after giving birth. These are great because they’re specifically designed for nursing so a new mom can easily transition.

5

A Luxurious Bath Bomb

Goddess Bath Bomb
Lush

A good soak can be a life affirming self-care practice while pregnant. So give your favorite mom encouragement to draw a bath with fancy bath bombs. And don’t fret, these bath bombs, when used correctly, are totally safe for pregnant women.

6

“I’m Making A Human” Mug

I'm Making a Human What Have You Done Today Coffee Mug
Wayfair

There’s definitely some superhero vibes when you see a pregnant woman juggle all of their daily tasks, but you know, just casually creating new life at the same time! NBD. And this mug says it all.

7

A Pregnancy Pillow

PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow
Macy's

By the last few months of pregnancy, getting good sleep can become difficult. (Ironic, given most expecting moms sudden exhaustion.) This body pillow can help by redistribute baby’s weight and allow for a good night’s rest

8

Some Sparkling Water

Fizzi SodaStream
SodaStream

Pregnant ladies really need to stay hydrated. But drinking plain old tap water can get old. So mix it up for her by giving her a SodaStream to make her own soda water at home. Way cheaper in the long run, this is a great gift before, during, and after giving birth.

9

A Cute Water Bottle

16oz Glass Water Bottle with Silicone Sleeve and Classic Cap
Life Factory

As mentioned above, water is one of the things pregnant women get reminded about the most. Drink more water! This cute water bottle is a great incentive to do so.

10

DIY Pedicure Kit

Pamper Me foot kit
Barefoot Scientist

You haven’t really understood true sacrifice until you’ve witnessed a 9 months pregnant woman's swollen feet and ankles. That’s love, y’all. Help her rest her weary tootsies with this DIY foot care kit.

11

Hangry Snack Kit

HANGRY KIT Mega Essentials Snack Pack
Amazon

Eating for two is no joke and when the hunger hits it can be ferocious. Keeping snacks handy is essential so this snack kit makes a great Mother’s Day gift.

12

The Finest Chocolate

Ladurée Paris Mini Chocolate Bars
Goldbelly

Mmm, did someone say chocolate? Yes, yes they did. And that’s because it makes a great gift for any woman currently sharing her womb with a growing child.

13

A Baby Initial Necklace

Love Letters One Letter Necklace
Verse Fine Jewelry

Give the future mom in your life a token they’ll hold onto forever, a beautiful necklace displaying the initial of their new baby. Whenever they wear it, they’ll think of their very first Mother’s Day.

14

Tough Mother Sweatshirt

Tough as a Mother sweatshirt
The Bee & The Fox

Ish gets real pretty fast once you become a mother and the pregnant lady you love might surprise herself with her own strength. Celebrate her awesome power by giving her this cheeky sweatshirt.

15

Belly Butter

Belly Butter
Pipette Baby

Stretch marks are no joke and if the lady you love is stressing about the new shapes her body is taking, this soothing balm might help.

16

An At-Home Massager

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
Amazon

For a lot of mothers, stress is carried in their neck. The worries can begin long before the baby makes its first appearance, so help mama relax with this neck and back massager.

17

Facial Cleansing Massager

Meejee Facial Cleansing Massager
Meejee

She’ll get that pregnancy glow in no time with this cute little buzzy facial cleansing massager, which uses sonic pulses and hundreds of soft silicone bristles to remove acne-causing impurities, soften skin, and reduce signs of aging.

18

A Bouquet That Will Last Forever

Crepe Paper Cherry Blossoms
Revery Paper Flora

Real flowers are great and all, but you know what will last forever? A stunning paper bouquet from Revery Paper Flora. The newbie mom receiver will be amazed that these aren’t real.

19

Post-Baby Wine Glass

BevveeCo 'Waited 9 Months For This' wine glass
Etsy

For many moms, nine months is a long time to go without a glass of wine. So give her a glass that says that celebrates her first postpartum toast.

20

The Ultimate Hair Dryer

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Ulta

You know what moms don’t have a lot of time for? Self-care. Especially the time they used to put into their hair care routine. Fortunately, the Dyson hair dryer can cut their time in two, a godsend for a busy new mom.

