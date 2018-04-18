20 Mother’s Day Gifts For Moms-To-Be That They Actually Want

If you’re a first-time mom-to-be, the opportunity to take the spotlight on Mother’s Day is all kinds of exciting. You’re about to join a club as old as the dawn of time, a special members-only group of awesome, awe-inspiring moms. Naturally, it might get you up in your feels and no one would begrudge you for a happy tear or two. Nor would anyone begrudge an expectant mom a gift or two on this special day. And for that, there are all kinds of great gifts available for soon-to-be moms on Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day presents, however, should not be confused with shower gifts. For the rest of a new mama’s life, she’ll be sourcing items for her bundles of joy. So rather than give a pregnant mom diaper balm or swaddles for Mother’s Day, give her something just for her. Having trouble coming up with ideas? Here’s a clue, put yourself in her shoes. Regardless of what stage she’s at in her pregnancy, she’s likely starting to feel like she’s in Invasion of the Body Snatchers. Her body is no longer her own, and all kinds of aches and pains might be happening, too. So gifts that provide comfort are a great choice. Likewise, anything that could fall under the title of “treat.” Psst. That means chocolate.

Here are some other excellent gifts for soon-to-be moms on Mother’s Day.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Pregnancy Tell-All 'The Sh!t No One Tells You: A Guide to Surviving Your Baby's First Year' by Dawn Dais Marcus Books $15.63 SEE ON MARCUS BOOKS There’s a lot of waiting room downtown for expectant mothers. Rather than sit flipping through used copies of Southern Living, give a forthcoming mom this book that will prep them for momlife.

2 A Sonogram Frame Sonogram Frame Target $16.39 SEE ON TARGET Those first sonograms are so life altering. There your baby is, just a tiny bean growing in your womb. That’s the kind of documentation you want to hold onto forever and you can with a lovely sonogram frame.

3 Pregnancy Compression Socks Women's Compression Socks Bombas $24 SEE ON BOMBAS Hate to say it, but proper circulation can be tough when you’re building a human. No one wants a blood clot or deep vein thrombosis. And while this isn’t the sexiest Mother’s Day gift it is a useful one.

4 Hospital PJ Set MAXMODA Cotton Nursing/Labor/Delivery Maternity Pajamas Amazon $26.99 SEE ON AMAZON One of the nicest things to give a mama-to-be are really comfy, attractive pajamas that they can pack and change into at the hospital after giving birth. These are great because they’re specifically designed for nursing so a new mom can easily transition.

5 A Luxurious Bath Bomb Goddess Bath Bomb Lush $8.95 SEE ON LUSH A good soak can be a life affirming self-care practice while pregnant. So give your favorite mom encouragement to draw a bath with fancy bath bombs. And don’t fret, these bath bombs, when used correctly, are totally safe for pregnant women.

6 “I’m Making A Human” Mug I'm Making a Human What Have You Done Today Coffee Mug Wayfair $11.99 SEE ON WAYFAIR There’s definitely some superhero vibes when you see a pregnant woman juggle all of their daily tasks, but you know, just casually creating new life at the same time! NBD. And this mug says it all.

7 A Pregnancy Pillow PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow Macy's $118 SEE ON MACY'S By the last few months of pregnancy, getting good sleep can become difficult. (Ironic, given most expecting moms sudden exhaustion.) This body pillow can help by redistribute baby’s weight and allow for a good night’s rest

8 Some Sparkling Water Fizzi SodaStream SodaStream $131.96 SEE ON SODASTREAM Pregnant ladies really need to stay hydrated. But drinking plain old tap water can get old. So mix it up for her by giving her a SodaStream to make her own soda water at home. Way cheaper in the long run, this is a great gift before, during, and after giving birth.

9 A Cute Water Bottle 16oz Glass Water Bottle with Silicone Sleeve and Classic Cap Life Factory $14.99 SEE ON LIFE FACTORY As mentioned above, water is one of the things pregnant women get reminded about the most. Drink more water! This cute water bottle is a great incentive to do so.

10 DIY Pedicure Kit Pamper Me foot kit Barefoot Scientist $68 SEE ON BAREFOOT SCIENTIST You haven’t really understood true sacrifice until you’ve witnessed a 9 months pregnant woman's swollen feet and ankles. That’s love, y’all. Help her rest her weary tootsies with this DIY foot care kit.

11 Hangry Snack Kit HANGRY KIT Mega Essentials Snack Pack Amazon $29.99 SEE ON AMAZON Eating for two is no joke and when the hunger hits it can be ferocious. Keeping snacks handy is essential so this snack kit makes a great Mother’s Day gift.

12 The Finest Chocolate Ladurée Paris Mini Chocolate Bars Goldbelly $21 SEE ON GOLDBELLY Mmm, did someone say chocolate? Yes, yes they did. And that’s because it makes a great gift for any woman currently sharing her womb with a growing child.

13 A Baby Initial Necklace Love Letters One Letter Necklace Verse Fine Jewelry $547 SEE ON VERSE FINE JEWELRY Give the future mom in your life a token they’ll hold onto forever, a beautiful necklace displaying the initial of their new baby. Whenever they wear it, they’ll think of their very first Mother’s Day.

14 Tough Mother Sweatshirt Tough as a Mother sweatshirt The Bee & The Fox $54 SEE ON THE BEE & THE FOX Ish gets real pretty fast once you become a mother and the pregnant lady you love might surprise herself with her own strength. Celebrate her awesome power by giving her this cheeky sweatshirt.

15 Belly Butter Belly Butter Pipette Baby $18 SEE ON PIPETTE BABY Stretch marks are no joke and if the lady you love is stressing about the new shapes her body is taking, this soothing balm might help.

16 An At-Home Massager Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager Amazon $39.99 SEE ON AMAZON For a lot of mothers, stress is carried in their neck. The worries can begin long before the baby makes its first appearance, so help mama relax with this neck and back massager.

17 Facial Cleansing Massager Meejee Facial Cleansing Massager Meejee $79.99 SEE ON MEEJEE She’ll get that pregnancy glow in no time with this cute little buzzy facial cleansing massager, which uses sonic pulses and hundreds of soft silicone bristles to remove acne-causing impurities, soften skin, and reduce signs of aging.

18 A Bouquet That Will Last Forever Crepe Paper Cherry Blossoms Revery Paper Flora $41 SEE ON ETSY Real flowers are great and all, but you know what will last forever? A stunning paper bouquet from Revery Paper Flora. The newbie mom receiver will be amazed that these aren’t real.

19 Post-Baby Wine Glass BevveeCo 'Waited 9 Months For This' wine glass Etsy $19.95 SEE ON ETSY For many moms, nine months is a long time to go without a glass of wine. So give her a glass that says that celebrates her first postpartum toast.