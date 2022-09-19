One of the most classic kid’s toys out there has to be a Barbie doll. Most of us probably have fuzzy memories of playing with Barbie dolls as a kid, whether we were elaborately decorating their pink Barbie Dream House, making Barbie and Ken kiss while giggling about it with friends, or collecting as many dolls and accessories as possible. Despite the controversy that has surrounded Barbie dolls for years, they’re still around, making them a consistently popular Halloween costume idea. If you want to dress as Barbie — or your kids want to — there are so many fun Barbie-themed costumes that the whole family will love. And with the Barbie movie coming out in 2023, this is definitely an on-trend option.

There aren’t as many official Barbie costumes out there as you might think there would be, but there are still lots cute ways to be Barbie for Halloween — you can beworkout Barbie, ‘80s Barbie, or wear a dress with the classic Mattel Barbie branding. A lot of people choose to go the DIY route for Barbie costumes, grabbing Barbie branded tees and leotards and pairing them with other accessories to create the right look. You can even purchase a Barbie box that you can walk around in to really get that authentic doll look. Here are the best Barbie costumes for adults, babies, and everyone in between.

1 Barbie and Ken boxes Adult's Barbie and Ken Couple's Costume Halloween Express One size $99.98 $124.95 see on halloween express If you’re looking for a cute couple’s costume idea, you can’t beat Barbie and Ken. You can wear almost anything under these plastic boxes, and you’ll get away with a great costume. For extra authenticity, select Barbie and Ken costumes to go underneath the boxes, otherwise you can use what you have in your closet to come up with something that works.

2 Exercise Barbie Exercise Barbie Costume HalloweenCostumes.com Available in one size $79.99 see on halloweencostumes.com For a comfortable costume, wear this Exercise Barbie look. This is pretty much exactly like what the Barbie doll in the Toy Story movies wears, so you’ll score major points with your little ones. This look comes with the blue bodysuit, the belt, leg warmers, blonde wig, and a headband, so it has everything you need. Wear this under one of those plastic boxes or just on its own.

3 Ken doll Barbie Animal Loving Ken Costume Halloween Express Available in one size $74.98 $94.99 see on halloween express While it’s unclear why this is called an Animal Loving Ken Costume, we do think it looks almost exactly like what the Ken doll wears in the Toy Story movies, making this a great option for a couple’s costume with Exercise Barbie. The ‘80s inspired look comes with the neckerchief, leopard shirt, and pleated parachute shorts, as well as a rubber wig. The shorts are adjustable and elasticized, and one size should fit sizes M-XL.

4 A Barbie box Rasta Imposta Barbie Box Adult Costume Amazon Available in one size $57.27 see on amazon Not doing a couples costume? The Rasta Imposta Barbie Box can also be purchased as just one instead of the set. With convenient shoulder straps to make this easy to wear and front flaps that make eating and drinking simple (and possible), this is a cute addition to any Barbie doll look.

5 Barbie’s head Barbie Styling Head Costume HalloweenCostumes.com Available in one size $54.99 see on halloweencostumes.com Remember toys like this Barbie styling head that allowed you to do Barbie’s makeup and hair as if you were a real hairdresser or makeup artist? That’s what this Barbie Styling Head costume is based off of. Admittedly, it is a little bit creepy, but it’s also a unique take on the Barbie costume idea and doesn’t require much effort. It even comes with the blonde wig.

6 The perfect Barbie wig Alice Adult Wig HalloweenCostumes.com $12.99 see on halloweencostumes.com It’s pretty easy to DIY a Barbie costume: Almost any pink dress or top works. The hair is what really makes it. A blonde wig, like this Alice Adult Wig, is basically a necessity for any Barbie costume. It really transforms the look from just a pink dress to a Barbie doll. At $13, it’s relatively low-cost, and has a great, classic Barbie look.

7 Cheerleader Barbie Toddler Barbie Cheerleader Costume Walmart Available in one size $29.99 see on walmart If your toddler wants to dress as a cheerleader but also loves Barbie dolls, then this is the perfect Barbie costume for you. Available in one toddler size, this pink Barbie Cheerleader Costume is so cute. It comes with the pink cheerleader dress, attached white under shirt to keep them warm, and pink sash. The pom-poms and hair bows are sold separately.

8 Basic Barbie Smiffys Pink Barbie Kit Walmart Available in one size $49.99 see on walmart If you don’t have anything pink or a pink dress to wear, this basic Smiffys Pink Barbie Kit is a good option. It’s really simple and just comes with a a Barbie-branded pink dress and a wrist tag, but that’s really all you need (well, you may also need a blonde wig). It’s cute, but the only downside is that it comes in just one standard size.

9 Baby Barbie B Hot Pink Leotard Etsy Available in 0-3M to size 12 $37 see on etsy Your little one might be too small to know who Barbie is, but that doesn’t mean you can’t dress them up like Barbie anyway. This hot pink Barbie leotard makes the perfect costume and comes in a huge range of sizes: 0-3 months all the way up to size 12 for kids.

10 Workout Barbie Trickz n' Treatz Barbee's Workout Plan Doll's Kill Available in sizes XXS-XXL $48 see on doll's kill Another version of ‘exercise’ Barbie is this adorable Trickz n’ Treatz Barbee’s Workout Plan costume. The baby pink spandex jumpsuit has a shiny plastic look to it that’ll really make you look like a doll. It comes with the matching headband, belt, and leg warmers. We love that this one is pink instead of blue, it feels more authentically ‘Barbie’.

12 An ‘80s Barbie '80s Pink Pop Star Costume HalloweenCostumes.com Available in sizes S-XL $49.99 see on halloweencostumes.com This ‘80s Pink Pop Star Costume obviously isn’t branded as a Barbie costume, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be one. The bright pink color of this dress makes it a great option for a retro Barbie look. The costume comes with the dress, hair bow, and belt.

13 Barbie for the girls Life-Size Barbie Tulle Dress Costume Mia Belle Baby Available in sizes 2T-8Y $44.99 $74.99 see on mia belle baby This adorable Barbie-inspired bright pink tulle dress is an absolute dream. It’s perfect for little girls who love that feminine flair and they will definitely feel just like a doll when wearing it. This look only comes with the dress, so you can add other accessories like pink shoes and a pink hair bow. It also does not come with the plastic box, but you don’t need it, and it might be hard to use if you’re dressing a toddler in this.

14 Little workout Barbie 1980's Work Out Girl Costume Etsy Available in sizes 6-9M to 12Y $26 see on etsy This Toy Story inspired 1980’s Work Out Girl costume is so cute. The Etsy Barbie costume only comes with the turquoise leotard, and you can get it sleeveless or with long sleeves depending on what the weather will be like where you live on Halloween. Add the leg warmers for a more authentic look.

15 A simple Barbie dress Barbie Dress Etsy Available in sizes 9M - 10Y $35 see on etsy Want to keep things easy and low-maintenance? Opt for this Barbie dress from Etsy. It’s simple and easy with the Barbie logo splashed across the front, and it comes in a wide range of sizes for babies up to bigger kids sizes. It’s cute, doesn’t require much else, and is a great school costume look.

16 Barbie leotard New B Leotard Etsy Available in sizes 0-3M to 10Y $42 see on etsy This hot pink Barbie Leotard from Etsy is just another easy and versatile Barbie costume option. The off-the-shoulder detail on one shoulder is retro and looks so cute. It comes in a wide range of styles and can be worn for way more than just Halloween.

17 Malibu Barbie Barbie Babe One Piece Show Me Your Mumu Available in sizes XS-3X $118 see on show me your mumu There are also Barbie leotards for adults. This Barbie Babe One Piece is actually a swimsuit, but it can pull double duty as a top for a Barbie costume. Wear this suit with a sarong for a Malibu Barbie look, or pair it with a skirt for just a regular old Barbie costume. The hot pink shade is so cute and this will definitely be something you get more than one use out of.

18 Barbie for babies Baby Bummie Clothing Set Etsy Available in sizes 0-3M to 7Y $19 see on etsy This Baby Bummie Clothing Set is really just too cute for words. It comes with the cropped top that has a Barbie label as well as a fuchsia mini skirt. Both of these pieces can be worn separately as well as together, meaning you’ll get more use out of them.

19 ‘80s Barbie Radical Eighties Costume For Women HalloweenCostumes.com Available in sizes XS-L $39.99 see on halloweencostumes.com Again, this Radical Eighties Costume is not marketed as a Barbie costume, but it could definitely be one. The bright pink skirt, the colorful floral off-the-shoulder crop top, the wide white belt... this is such an ‘80s look. The huge pink bow in the hair is definitely a must, as is the high ponytail.

20 Minimalist Barbie Zuma Beach Tee Show Me Your Mumu Available in sizes XS-3X $74 see on show me your mumu Keep things simple, comfy and minimalist with this fun Show Me Your Mumu Zuma Beach Tee. The Barbie logo on this one makes it easy to dress this up or down as basically kind of Barbie you want: you can be casual, Gen Z-hip Barbie, or you can pair it with a miniskirt and heels for a more traditional Barbie look. Since it’s not a costume, you’ll get a lot of wear out of it.

21 Barbie dress Light Pink Tutu Dress Etsy Available in sizes 3-6M to 7T $37.86 see on etsy This adorable Light Pink Tutu Dress is too cute. The white tutu skirt features pink pom-poms throughout for a dreamy look that is so playful and fun. The light pink top has Barbie’s logo to make it clear that this is a Barbie costume. It comes in sizes for babies and kids and is just something they’ll never want to take off.

Feel free to use some of these costume options as a way to put together your own killer Barbie costume — there really are no rules. You can do something simple and comfortable if you want to go low-maintenance for Halloween this year, or you can go all out with the plastic box and everything. Whatever you do, keep Barbie’s signature smile on your face all night long.