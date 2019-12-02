Whether you have absolutely no idea who these nighttime crime-fighters are or you find yourself humming the theme song at the mere sight of them, PJ Masks is a big deal for a lot of kids. So, in the very likely event a little one in your life has these heroes on their holiday wish list, you're going to need some gifts for kids who love PJ Masks. In all honesty, as long as whatever you give them features Gekko, Catboy, or Owlette, they will love anything from hats and gloves, to toy race cars, figurines, books, playsets, or clothing.

PJ Masks is a show on Disney Junior (it's also streamable on Netflix and Disney+), a network with a target demographic of kids age 2 to 7. There are a wide range of interests, skill sets, and developmental milestones among kids in this age bracket, so when picking out a gift for someone in that range, it's important to be aware of choking hazards and general usability. You don't want to end up getting a 2-year-old a playset full of tiny parts, or a 7-year-old a game meant to teach them something they learned a long time ago.

No need to panic, because we found some of the best PJ Masks merchandise to help you find the perfect gift for your favorite fan. Plus, we made sure to give you a wide range of prices, just in case these heroes are only a few of many "favorite" characters your kid loves.

1 Deluxe Figurine Set PJ Masks Deluxe 16-Piece Figure Set Walmart $29.99 $34.99 see on walmart This figurine set consists of 16 total pieces (many of which are small, so it’s best for kids 3 and up) including Catboy, Owlette, Gekko, and a handful of villains. The figures stand about 3 inches tall and come with crime-fighting accessories fans will instantly recognize from the show.

2 'PJ Masks' Headquarters Playset PJ Masks Save the Day HQ Walmart $69.99 see on walmart Standing 3 feet tall, this play set features lights, sounds, and has 10 different ways to play. It includes a mission controller, one play walkie talkie, two fur balls, and one fur ball shooter. It requires three AAA batteries (not included), needs some adult assembly, and is best for kids age 3 and up.

3 E-Reader & Books PJ Masks - Me Reader Electronic Reader and 8 Sound Book Library - PI Kids Amazon $29.99 see on amazon This set comes with eight hardcover books with different PJ Masks adventure stories and a "Me Reader." The reader allows kids to have the book read to them (think: book on tape) when they press the color and shape-specific buttons associated with pages in the books. There are no small parts, so there are no choking hazards, but the books were written for kids age 3 to 7.

4 Hooded Bath Towel PJ Masks Hooray Hooded Towel Wrap Walmart $10.98 see on walmart Tiny PJ Masks fans will enjoy drying off with this cotton hooded towel that features graphics of Gekko, Catboy, and Owlette. It measures 24" x 50," is machine washable, and can be tumble dried.

5 Creativity Bucket Crayola Creativity Bucket, PJ Masks Michaels $28 see on michaels A reusable bucket packed with art supplies including two brushes, four bottles of washable paint, 10 Ultra Clean markers, and 16 crayons, this set also includes six PJ Masks punch-out badges and 20 coloring sheets that feature PJ Masks characters. It has some small parts in it, so it's best for kids age 3 and up.

6 Two-Pack Toddler PJ Set Toddler Boys 4-Piece PJ Mask Pajama Set Target $14 $16.99 see on target These cute pajamas are made of 100% cotton, so they’re super breathable, but also cozy. The set allows them to dress as PJ Masks heroes Gekko and Catboy at bedtime. The green set, Gekko, features a short-sleeved top, while the blue set for Catboy is long sleeves. It starts at size 2T, and just a note, they should be snug for safety, so no need to exchange for a larger size if they seem a bit tight.

7 PJ Masks Cars PJ Masks Die-Cast Hero Vehicles Amazon $16.80 see on amazon This three-pack includes Gekko, Catboy, and Romeo cars with real rolling wheels. These can be played with on their own, but also are compatible with PJ Masks race track sets. Each car is about 5 inches long, which makes them a choking hazard for kiddos under 3.

8 PJ Seeker & Figurine Set PJ Masks PJ Seeker with Bonus Catboy, Owlette & Gekko Figures - Amazon Exclusive Mailer, Muliticolor Amazon $59.99 see on amazon An epic set including Catboy, Gekko, and Owlette figurines, a cabin, trailer, claw crane, cage, mini cat-car, disc shooter, and bridge, it also has a detachable carrier that can hold up to four cars (sold separately), the cabin can fit three 3-inch figurines, and the set features a search light to catch bad guys at night. This set requires three AAA batteries (included) and is best for kids age 3 and up.

9 Twin-Size Reversible Comforter & Bedding Set PJ Masks Reversible Comforter Walmart $68.40 see on walmart This bedding set includes one twin/full-size reversible comforter and one matching pillow case, decorated with the facts of Catboy, Gekko, and Owlette. It’s made of a super soft microfiber and is machine washable for easy and fast cleaning.

10 Kids Bike PJ Masks 12" Kids' Bike - Blue Target $67.99 see on target The PJ Masks bike comes with removable training wheels, making it perfect for beginning riders or little ones who have already mastered the skill. It's single-speed and has a rear coaster brake for easy stopping. Plus, it's decked out in PJ Masks graphics on the seat, handlebar plate, training wheels, and chain guard.

11 Talking Owlette Figurine PJ Masks Deluxe Talking Owlette Figure Amazon $12.99 see on amazon This set of three figurines includes Owlette, Gekko, and Catboy, which each stand six inches tall and are poseable. Each figure has a hero amulet that, when pushed, says fun phrases from the show. The set requires three AG13 batteries (included!) and is best for kids age 3 and up.

12 'PJ Masks' Memory Game Wonder Forge PJ Masks Matching Game for Boys & Girls Age 3 and Up - A Fun & Fast Memory Game You Can Play Over & Over Amazon $9.84 see on amazon Some games stand the test of time, like Memory, and this one is updated to feature all the best PJ Masks characters on 72 tiles. This game is easy to teach kids and is quick to play. There are no small parts, so no choking hazards, but it's made for kids between ages 3 and 4 years old.

13 Catboy Sound Book PJ Masks - I'm Ready To Read with Catboy Sound Book Amazon $9.95 see on amazon This hardcover book has 10 sound buttons, each of which has Catboy reading a different page in the story. The book is made especially for early readers with large font, simple sentences, and "expressive narration". There are no choking hazards associated with this product, but the story is written for kids between 3 and 7 years old.

14 Pull-Out Sofa Marshmallow Furniture Comfy Foam Toddler Chair Target $39.99 $55.99 see on target This adorable toddler chair is made of soft and cushy foam with a high back that offers plenty of stability and support. The slipcover is removable and machine washable for easy cleaning, and it’s recommended for kids 18 months and up, with a 100-pound weight capacity. Did we mention it’s adorable?

15 Indoor Play Tent PJ Mask Play Tent Walmart $37.17 see on walmart Great for kids 1 through 7 years old, this indoor tent features a hole to crawl through for entry and exit and bright graphics across the polyester walls. It was designed to be easily assembled (by grown-ups) with "twist, pop, and play" technology, and will fold up into a box for easy, compact storage when it's not in use.

16 Storage Trunk PJ Mask Collapsible Storage Trunk Walmart $24.99 see on walmart This lightweight storage trunk is perfect for neatly storing all of their new holiday gifts. It’s fun for them to look at, which might make them want to actually clean and use it, and it’s also made of a soft canvas material that makes it safe for them to open and close it. It’s easy to move around, and when not in use, can be folded flat and tucked away.

17 Toddler Hat & Mittens Set PJ Masks Boys Winter Hat & Mittens Set Walmart $12.99 see on walmart Help your little PJ Mask fan stay warm this winter with this hat and mitten set, sized for kids ages 2 to 4. All three pieces are made of soft and stretchy 100% acrylic knit to ensure a cozy, snug fit, and the hat features a stitched-on patch with Owlette, Catboy, and Gekko.

18 Four-Piece Playset PJ Masks Mystery Mountain Playset Walmart $46.72 see on walmart This set includes Night Ninja and Catboy figurines (note: Owlette and Gekko are sold separately), a lava ball, and the mountain play set. It features a moving "lava elevator" and comes completely assembled. Since it has some small parts, it's best for kids age 3 and up.

19 Transforming Figurine Set PJ Masks Transforming Figures - Owlette Walmart $10 see on walmart This hidden identity and hero set includes a 3-inch tall Amaya, a 3-inch tall Owlette, and a transforming play set. Amaya and Owlette are both posable and the play set includes an elevator that really pops up. This set is part of a larger collection that includes Connor/Catboy and Greg/Gekko, all of which are best for kids age 3 and up.

20 Book Of Five-Minute Stories PJ Masks 5-Minute Stories Amazon $7 see on amazon Whether this is really a gift for mom and dad or the PJ Masks fan is to be determined, but the hardback book includes 12 short stories that can be read in only five minutes. The stories are written for kids age 3 to 7 years old, but there are no small parts so it's not a choking hazard for younger fans.

21 Toddler Collapsible Chair PJ Masks Toddler Collapsible Saucer Chair Walmart $27 $24 see on walmart Collapsible and portable, this saucer chair can hold up to 81 pounds, and measures 18" x 18". It's made for kids ages 2 and up, is super cozy, and features grips on the bottom to minimize the risk of little ones toppling over. It can be spot cleaned and does not require any assembly.