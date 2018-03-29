14 Silly April Fools' Day Pranks Grandparents Can *Actually* Handle

Even if it feels a little like we’ve been living in a practical joke (albeit a not very funny one) for a year now, April Fools’ Day is still the pinnacle of all things pranks. We could all use a little fun this year, which is why these April Fools' Day pranks grandparents can handle (and appreciate) are so welcomed.

It probably goes without saying that this is a year to keep the pranks light-hearted and fun; it’s not the time to pretend anyone is sick or in danger, or that any pet is missing (that prank never goes well, speaking from personal experience). But whether your kids are with grandparents in person or they’ll be doing the practical jokes over FaceTime or Zoom, there are tons of silly pranks that will have everyone in the family laughing.

Maybe you’ll choose to glue a quarter to the ground, put a fake bug in an ice cube, or convince grandpa that he’s on mute. Whatever prank you pick, if you’re wondering how to prank grandparents this April Fools Day, I have you covered (and some of the jokes require almost no prep, because you have enough on your plate). Read on to learn more about how to prank grandma and grandpa.

1 Pretend They’re On Mute FG Trade/E+/Getty Images It’s hard to say what’s the larger Zoom frustration, when someone tells you you’re muted after you’ve just said a long sentence, or when someone is talking to you but you can’t hear them. If your kids are Zooming with your parents, have them pretend they can’t hear grandma and grandpa (just be warned that you may hear some colorful language when they can’t figure out how to get off mute).

2 Glue A Quarter To The Ground This is an age-old joke but it’s a classic for a reason. Having an outdoor hang with the grandma and grandpa? Glue a quarter to the ground or the driveway. If they’re anything like the grandparents in my life, they will definitely stop to pick it up, only to be in for a strange surprise.

3 Freeze A Bug In An Ice Cube Add a little shock value to a nice refreshing drink. This one is easy but takes a little preparation. You’ll need to buy a fake bug and freeze it into an ice cube tray, as suggested by Parents. Just make sure grandma and grandpa get the buggy cubes.

4 Block Their Favorite Channel If grandma or grandpa likes to unwind by watching a certain news station or Jeopardy, you can block their favorite channel on their TV. Just make sure you’re there when the chaos ensues, because first of all, it will be really funny to watch their confusion grow, but second of all, it’s only fair to be there to fix it.

5 Grab A Whoopee Cushion Never underestimate the humble but mighty whoopee cushion, which works equally well on Zoom or in person. If you’re hanging out IRL, it’s best to put the cushion on grandma or grandpa’s chair for a silly surprise, but on Zoom, your kid can sit on the fart machine and see how many times it takes for the grandparents to say something.

6 Pretend You Got An Obscure Pet All you need is the Google app, and you can have a tiger, a panda, a French bulldog, an eagle and more right in your house. You can trick grandma and grandpa by sending a picture of a panda sitting on your couch, or a video of a cheetah roaming around (or something a bit more believable, like a lab). Learn how to get 3D Google animals with this explainer from CNET.

7 (Temporarily) Crack Their Phone Screen There’s nothing worse than letting someone borrow your phone, only to have it come back cracked. If the grandparents have iPhones, you can plan ahead by buying a cracked screen sticker that the kids can stealthily put on when grandma’s not looking.There are apps, too, that fake a cracked screen.

8 Switch Your Zoom Background By now everyone’s a little too acclimated with Zoom, but if you haven’t switched up your background, now’s the time. Fool grandma and grandpa into thinking the kids are on a tropical beach somewhere, or if you can pull it off, it’s even funnier to snap a pic of grandma’s living room and set it as your kids background so it looks like the grandkid is sitting in their house.

9 Get A Tattoo Put realistic temporary tattoos (like the beautiful ones from Inked By Dani) to good use this April Fools Day. Whether in person or over Zoom, have your kids try to convince grandma and grandpa that you let them get a real tattoo. Just be ready for some questionable looks from your parents.

10 Tell Them They Have To Download A New Platform Milko/E+/Getty Images If the grandparents in your life are anything like the ones I know, they will not be happy to find out they have to download a new video platform. They just mastered FaceTime, and even then sometimes only their left eye is in the frame. You can make up a funny name for the fake app and watch them try to convince your kids that they don’t need it.

11 Go Nuts With Googly Eyes Got a minute alone in the grandparents’ fridge? Use the time to have your kids put googly eyes on everything, as suggested by Good Housekeeping.

12 Switch Up The Family Photos PhotoAttractive/E+/Getty Images If there’s someone grandma or grandpa loves (for my grandmother, it’s Barbara Walters) photoshop a picture of them and their favorite celebrity, then frame it and place it inconspicuously in your house or theirs. They’ll have no idea where it came from, but they’ll be delighted; even after they learn it’s a prank, I bet the picture stays put.

13 Put Their Phone Or TV In Another Language They’ll be super confused when they turn on their phone or TV and find that it’s in Mandarian, French, Arabic, or Spanish. Just make sure you know how to fix it because it can be hard to navigate the settings in a different language.