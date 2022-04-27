25 Feel-Good Instagram Captions For Your Kid’s 5th Birthday

When your kiddo turns 5, it’s definitely a time to throw an extra handful of glitter, call the family and friends together, or plan that first trip to Disney. And don’t forget to capture it all on social media with a sweet 5th birthday photo caption that’s Instagram-friendly.

Turning the big 5 is a milestone in your young child’s life, which means you will want plenty of pictures. Pictures of the day before, the morning of, and every moment of the festivities, big and small. If you aren’t a party person, you may want to create other kinds of events to celebrate this milestone that you and your child, as well as your extended family, will remember forever. Documenting these scenes and moods on Instagram puts timestamps on every significant part of your day.

While you’re posting, you may be having too much fun or juggling too many party responsibilities and guests to take the time to come up with the perfect caption. Consider designating a friend or family member to take the photos. And don’t sweat the captions. We’ve compiled a list of exciting and endearing visuals and cute and clever captions you can use to mark this time. So post away because the Insta world is waiting to celebrate with you.

5th birthday Instagram captions for photos of the night before

“On the night you were born, the moon smiled with such wonder that the stars peeked in to see you and the night wind whispered, ‘Life will never be the same.’ ” — On the Night You Were Born by Nancy Tillman

(A photo of them holding up four fingers) You’ll get to use your whole hand tomorrow, my love.

“Never grow up. Always down.” — George’s Marvellous Medicine by Roald Dahl

5th birthday Instagram captions to go with funny moments

“Let the wild rumpus start!” — Where the Wild Things Are, by Maurice Sendak

“Sometimes, I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.” — Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland by Lewis Carroll

“All grown-ups were once children... but only few of them remember it.” — The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

“Never do anything in halves if you want to get away with it. Be outrageous. Go the whole hog.” — Matilda by Roald Dahl

“I shall find out thousands and thousands of things!” — The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett

“You’re mad, bonkers, completely off your head. But I’ll tell you a secret. All the best people are.” — Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland by Lewis Carroll

5th birthday Instagram captions to pair with heartwarming photos

Shutterstock

High five’s all around for the birthday kid!

“Today you are You, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is Youer than you.” —Happy Birthday to You! by Dr. Seuss

“When the first baby laughed for the first time, its laugh broke into a thousand pieces, and they all went skipping about, and that was the beginning of fairies.” — Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie

“Imagine what you could do.” — Imagine by Juan Felipe Herrera

I don’t know what the next five years will look like, but I hope they’re as extraordinary as you are.

“A person’s a person, no matter how small.” — Horton Hears A Who! by Dr. Seuss

“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose.” — Oh, the Places You’ll Go! by Dr. Seuss

You deserve for this birthday to be extra special, just like you.

“I love you right up to the moon — and back.” — Guess How Much I Love You by Sam McBratney

To the best 5-year-old I know, I wish you fun, joy, and that all your dreams come true this birthday.

Instagram captions for photos of your child holding up five fingers

Five is a magic number!

Five, Cinco, Cinq, Cinque, Fem. We’re celebrating the birthday kid in multiple languages today!

We’ve hit a milestone — five years of being awesome.

I can’t believe my sunshine is turning the BIG 5. I love you!

You’re a whole-hand-year-old!

Who would have known then that these five years would be so full of love, laughter and joy?

Now, go! Celebrate your 5-year-old and share these birthday captions with the world on instagram.