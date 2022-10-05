It seems like school barely starts and then, in the blink of an eye, the holiday decorations start lining store shelves. If you want to get a jump on your own shopping (but don’t really want to deal with crowds or long lines), online shopping is certainly a savior when it comes to getting gifts for your child. And if Amazon is your go-to for everything from food to furniture, you might want to check out Amazon’s annual Toys We Love List for 2022, most-to-all of which will likely end up on your kid’s wish list.

There’s something for every child and their interests on the Amazon Toys We Love list. As a mom of four kids, ranging in ages from 5-22, I know that these are the toys that appeal to all ages and interests. While most of these toys allow your child to be creative on their own, you can always get down on the floor and play with them, too — or not.

Of the more than 100 toys and games that are under $50, there are some that encourage creativity, like the Crayola Ultimate Light Board Drawing Tablet, or Play-Doh that comes with 24 containers of squishy goodness. Then, there are the STEAM toys that put learning (and play) at the forefront, from the National Geographic Break Open 10 Premium Geodes or the Earth Science Kit. There are toys that can be unwrapped again (and again) like Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 by ZURU, or wooden toys that can let kids channel their inner barista or train conductor. And of course, no toy list could be complete without Squishmallows, Hot Wheels, Barbie, and toys that foster inclusion. You’ll even find toys on the list that are under $10, which can make perfect stocking stuffers.

Ready to click and add to cart? Then check out the this small sampling of games and other goodies from Amazon’s Toys We Love list, and see how many you’ll wind up wrapping for the holidays.

1 Fisher-Price Harley Davidson Tricycle Fisher-Price Harley-Davidson Tricycle Amazon $39.99 SEE ON AMAZON Now your toddler can take to the road (or just peddle at the park) when they vroom off on this Fisher-Price Harley Davidson Tricycle. Bigger foot pedals mean it’s easier for your kid to push off and get going— and less back-breaking for you since you won’t have to hunch over to give them a running start. There’s even a secret storage compartment under the seat that’s perfect for on-the-go snacks. The tricycle weighs four pounds, so it’ll be easy enough to tote around if your child wants to take a quick spin at the playground or zoom up and down the driveway.

2 Crayola Ultimate Light Board Drawing Tablet Crayola Ultimate Light Board Drawing Tablet Amazon $28.99 $33.19 SEE ON AMAZON Doodling that doesn’t involve your kid coloring on your walls? Yes, please. The Crayola Ultimate Light Board lets your child draw to their heart’s content with zero mess. They’ll use six mini washable gel markers to make their masterpieces on the light board. There’s a built-in kickstand if your pint-sized Picasso wants to create an easel-esque feel. The action button on front creates three different light effects to bring their creations to life. Powered by three AA batteries, this toy is totally totable, so it can keep your kid entertained on car trips, too.

3 National Geographic Break Open 10 Premium Geodes National Geographic Break Open 10 Premium Geodes Amazon $29.99 SEE ON AMAZON The National Geographic Break Open 10 Premium Geodes will be a smash hit with your child — literally. Ideal for ages 8 and up, all your kid needs to do is break open the rocks to discover some really cool crystals inside. But the fun doesn’t stop once the geodes are cracked open; your child can study the 16-page learning guide to find out how geodes are formed in the first place. No two geodes are the same size (some might be as big as a tennis ball or as small as a ping pong ball). And once they’ve studied up on this fun STEM activity, they can use the geodes as some really cool décor for their bedrooms.

4 Breyer Horses Unicorn Magic Wooden Stable Playset Breyer Horses Unicorn Magic Wooden Stable Playset Amazon $24.99 SEE ON AMAZON Your child can go galloping on the backs of unicorns (in their own mind, anyway) when they play with the Breyer Horses Unicorn Magic Wooden Stable Playset. The set comes with six unicorns that have each been hand painted for the utmost attention to detail. The unicorns, which measure about 3.5 inches tall, are recommended for kids ages four and up. Once your child has finished playing, they can (hopefully) put the unicorns back in their stable, which can be easily carried around, thanks to the wooden carrying case. It’s an ideal gift for any itty bitty equestrian in your family.

5 Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash Motorized Track Set Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash Motorized Track Set Amazon $58.99 SEE ON AMAZON When your kid feels the need for speed, they can zoom (and crash) to their heart’s content playing with the Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash Motorized Track Set. From twists and turns that seem to defy the laws of gravity to intersections that will have them hanging on the edge of their seat, this toy is one big thrill ride. The motorized boosters help cars move quickly as they race to be first in this high-octane experience for mini motorists. And unlike other toys, the Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash Motorized Track Set can be set up in mere minutes, which means more time for your child to play — while you crash on the couch.

6 Play-Doh Modeling Compound 24-Pack Play-Doh Modeling Compound 24-Pack Case of Colors Amazon $20.68 $21.99 SEE ON AMAZON There are just certain scents that smell like childhood. And one of those is Play-Doh, the modeling compound that can be created into just about anything your child can come up with. Well, they won’t run out of ideas (or Play-Doh) with this set of 24 3-ounce cans. From pinks and purples, to blues and browns, your kid can shape, squish (and smush) all their Play-Doh together, or keep it separate. With so many containers, there’s simply no excuse for your kid not to put back the modeling compound at the end of the day, because dried out Play-Doh isn’t fun for playing…or cleaning up.

7 National Geographic Earth Science Kit National Geographic Earth Science Kit Amazon $29.99 SEE ON AMAZON Your budding scientist can conduct so many experiments, thanks to the National Geographic Earth Science Kit. From erupting volcanos (which is always cool) to growing crystals and geological digs, there’s so much for your child to learn and explore with this set. They can create dueling water tornadoes — and then understand the science to know how it can happen in the first place — thanks to step-by-step instructions that will boost their science skills as well as their self-confidence in their STEM journey. Some experiments can be done solo while others can be conducted with their friends and family, in order to make discoveries — and memories.

8 Squishmallows 14-Inch Rainbow Tie-Dye Squishmallows 14-Inch Rainbow Tie-Dye Platypus Amazon $24.99 SEE ON AMAZON They’re in your child’s bed. On the couch. In the car. If you have kids of a certain age, then you know all about Squishmallows (and how they seem to multiply overnight). So for the kind who can’t get enough of these precious plushies, you’ll need to add the Rainbow Tie-Dye Platypus to their collection of cuteness. The 14-inch Squishmallow is made from ultra soft materials, making it super squishy…and super cute. But this Squishmallow is unlike any other in your kid’s pile of plushies because its name is Brindall, a hummus-loving platypus. With her adorable eyelashes and white belly, Brindall will fit right in with your child’s Squishmallows Squad.

9 Sweet Puffy Bee African American Black Doll Sweet Puffy Bee African American Black Doll Amazon $49.99 SEE ON AMAZON You already think that your child is a doll. That’s why you should include the Sweet Puffy Bee African American doll under the tree this holiday season. Orijin Bees, a company that celebrates diversity and unity, creates these beautiful dolls that helps children love themselves and their identity. The multicultural dolls are nontoxic and measure 12 inches tall, with realistic appearances, including a variety of skin complexions and hair textures. The dolls’ small sizes ensure that little hands can proudly carry them everywhere, because anytime is a good time for play — and being proud of who you are.

10 Learning Resources Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog Learning Resources Spike The Fine Motor Hedgehog Amazon $13.49 $15.99 SEE ON AMAZON Building fine motor skills is the name of the game when your child plays with Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog from Learning Resources. They’ll discover how to sort, count, and build their color recognition skills as they sort and play with Spike’s colorful quills that are just the right size for little hands. (The toy can even be used for occupational therapy exercises.) An activity set comes with the hedgehog, and as your child plays, they’ll use their fingers to place a quill in the right spot. Plus, when playtime is over, the quills can be placed in the hedgehog for easy storage.

11 Tara Toys Disney Princess Necklace Activity Set Tara Toys Disney Princess Necklace Activity Set Amazon $12.99 SEE ON AMAZON Dressing up like a princess can be fun but making crafts that make you feel like royalty can be even more awesome. The necklace activity set from Tara Toys lets your little one look like some of the Disney princesses, like Tiana, Belle, Ariel, Snow White, and Cinderella. The kit comes with five character charms, 150 beads, and four silicone necklaces so that they can craft to their heart’s content. And once your child is done donning their handcrafted masterpieces, they can either store them in the plastic carrying case or take the necklaces apart and start all over again for hours of crafting fun.

12 Who’s Most Likely to…Kinda Clean Family Edition Who’s Most Likely to…Kinda Clean Family Edition Amazon $18 SEE ON AMAZON You’ll never run out of things to talk to your teen about when your family plays the Who’s Most Likely to…Kinda Clean Family Edition Game. There are 250 prompt cards to keep the convo going, with questions like who’s most likely to wake up with half a burrito in bed or have a 20-minute conversation with Siri. The game is designed for at least four players ages 14 and up, but this is easily a game you could play with your tweens, too. At least you’ll have an answer to the question: “Who sits at a stop light waiting for it to turn green?” (Guilty.)

13 Melissa & Doug Wooden Café Barista Coffee Shop Melissa & Doug Wooden Café Barista Coffee Shop Amazon $119.99 SEE ON AMAZON Tis the season for flavored drinks like a Peppermint Mocha or a Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. And now your own mini barista can pretend to whip up delicious drinks, thanks to this Café Barista Coffee Shop set from Melissa & Doug. The wooden play coffee shop set comes with a cute espresso maker, drink dispenser and frother, as well as a pay terminal to accept all those credit card payments. There are also wooden food play accessories, like tea bags, sugar packet, a double-sided cookie, cake pops, and drink inserts. Your child can enjoy hours of screen-free playtime as they make hot chocolates or even a Puppucino for your pooch.

14 Barbie It Takes Two Playset Barbie It Takes Two Playset with Jackson & Jayla Twins Dolls Amazon $26.97 SEE ON AMAZON When your child is pleading for a puppy, you can give them this sweet Barbie It Takes Two Playset as practice. Twins Jackson and Jayla also come with three pet puppies as well as 13 extra accessories that can be used for storytelling and sharing. The twins might be starting their own pet grooming business, in which case your child can use the grooming brush, pet carrier, blanket and pet bed. Or the dynamic duo might be taking the pooches out for a walk, so they’ll want to bring the water bottle and soccer ball with them. The dolls are meant for ages 3 and up.

15 LeapFrog Scout and Violet 100 Words Book LeapFrog Scout and Violet 100 Words Book Amazon $19.99 SEE ON AMAZON When your child is upset, you tell them to use their words. But what if they don’t have the words to express how they feel? Well, the LeapFrog Scout and Violet 100 Words Book can help them build their vocabulary in a fun way. Meant for the 18-month age set, you can help your child choose from categories like mealtime, colors, opposites, animals, pets, and more. When your child touches a word on the page, they’ll hear the word, plus some sound effects and fun facts, too. The words, instructions, and songs can be played in both English and Spanish, too.

16 LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Blue & Beta Velociraptor Capture LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Blue & Beta Velociraptor Capture Amazon $28.99 $34.99 SEE ON AMAZON Your child can get to experience the excitement of from the film Jurassic World Dominion (without actually getting eaten by a T-rex, that is) when they play with this LEGO set based on the film. They’ll get to build the truck, dinosaur cage, and bike toy, and of course, play with mother/daughter dinosaurs Blue and Beta. There are also two LEGO minifigs, Maisie and Rainn, Jurassic World: Dominion’s bad guy. There’s even a chicken drumstick that can be used as dinosaur bait to lure Beta into the cage which fits in the back of the truck. Fun for reenacting some of the spectacular scenes from the summer hit movie, this LEGO set is as much fun to build as it is to play with.

17 Candy Land Candy Land Amazon $13 SEE ON AMAZON You can’t get a more classic board game than Candy Land. You’ll feel some serious nostalgia when you start playing this game with your child. Treats are at every twist and turn of the game board as you and the other players make your way to the castle via adorable primary-colored gingerbread man pawns. Candy Land, which is geared towards children ages 3 and up, comes with colorful cards that will teach little ones not just about colors, but about turn-taking, patience, and that winning isn’t always everything. But when you do win Candy Land, victory is certainly sweet.

18 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 by ZURU 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 by ZURU Amazon $11 $12.99 SEE ON AMAZON Why unwrap one gift when you can open five gifts (or more) in one? That’s the addictive joy of the Surprise Mini Brandstoys. The mini collectibles are cute for starters, but it’s the fun of opening multiple mini presents that’s intoxicating for toddlers and older kids alike. And with over 130 minis of brand faves like Lunchables, Kool Aid, Bagel Bites (even Babybel cheese), it’s easy to see which it’s so much fun to find out what’s inside the box. In addition to the five different surprises, there’s always the chance of unwrapping the rare gold minis that your child can add to their collection as well.

19 Disney Mickey’s Deluxe Wooden Railway Set Disney Mickey’s Deluxe Wooden Railway Set Amazon $42.64 SEE ON AMAZON All aboard for fun and play when you purchase the Brio Disney Mickey’s Deluxe Wooden Railway Set. With 23 wooden tracks, two train wagons, a record and play station as well as a red and blue steam engine, your child can create some cool tracks in any design that they can come up with. But what fun would trains and tracks be without someone to ride on them? Well, the set also comes with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck figures to fit onto the trains. This train set is compatible with other Brio sets, so you can always add on to come up with an even bigger and better railway set that will keep your kid happy — and is sure to cover your entire living room floor.

20 NERF Minecraft Stormlander Dart-Blasting Hammer NERF Minecraft Stormlander Dart-Blasting Hammer Amazon $15.29 $21.99 SEE ON AMAZON As a parent, you never quite remember the moment that your kid first plays Minecraft. When they do, though, it becomes an all-consuming obsession to mine for lapis lazuli, iron, gold, obsidian, fight mobs, and of course, defeat the Ender Dragon. As your kid can tell you, a hammer is a pretty important tool in Minecraft, so they’ll love playing with the Minecraft Stormlander Hammer. Since it’s a NERF product, it has a 3-dart capacity and can fire darts one at a time. The toy, which can used for indoor or outdoor play, can make your child feel like they’re really wielding the Great Hammer in battle…even if they’re just in their own backyard.

Instead of schlepping to a store and wielding a big wagon through crowded aisles, click through Amazon’s Top Toy list and get ready to pick out presents that your child will love — without even having to put on pants, which just might be the biggest present of them all.