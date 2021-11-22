As we get closer and closer to Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year, it’s easy to start feeling overwhelmed by the amount of deals and steals being announced. Almost every single store will be offering at least one awesome sale (usually a lot more than one!), and you might start to feel like you just don’t have time for them all. And, honestly, you probably don’t, but there are some stores you should make time for. American Girl is one of them. If you have littles who love their dolls, then you absolutely need to shop the American Girl Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. With offers up to $60 off some purchases, this is your time to save big on the dolls and doll accessories that your kids will cherish for years to come.

Buy more, save more Black Friday sales run from Nov. 25 until Nov. 28. You’ll get 15% off purchases of $100 to $149, $25 off purchases of $150 to $199, $40 off purchases of $200 to $299, and $60 off purchases of $300+. From Nov. 25 through Nov. 30, there are doorbuster sales that include category pricing, and you’ll find pricing buckets from $3, $5, $10, $20, $50, and $100. If you go to the American Girl store, you can get a gift with your purchase of $150 and more.

As for Cyber Monday, sales will run from Nov. 29 through Nov. 30. By using the code FUNMONDAY at checkout, you can get 20% off your purchase of $100 or more.

You probably already know that American Girl offers the cutest dolls (which happen to make a perfect Christmas present), but they also offer tons of amazing accessories and clothes for the dolls. This is a great time to stock up on holiday gifts, so you don’t want to miss out. Some of our favorites are below to get you started.

A Baby Doll Highchair Convertible High Chair & Play Table American Girl $75 see on american girl If you already have a Bitty Baby doll, then buying your child some accessories for the doll can make playtime even more fun and creative. This play high chair is the perfect way for your little one to pretend to be mommy. The seat also switches from a high chair to a table, so it can be used for feeding time and playtime. The pink chair has a removable tray, and the play table on the bottom detaches as well. There are built-in gears and animal spinners on the table, and it also comes with a pink bowl and baby spoon.

A Bowling Alley American Girl Bowling Alley American Girl $100 $120 see on american girl One of the featured Black Friday doorbuster deals for American Girl is this bowling alley set for the dolls that is beyond adorable. It will be priced at $100, which is a great deal. This accessory comes with everything needed for the doll to bowl. The bowling lane really works with 10 motorized bowling pins, gutters that have adjustable bumpers, lights, bowling sounds, and score keeping. There’s a whole cashier section with a card swiper and reversible screen, and it also comes with two pairs of bowling shoes, and bowling balls dolls can actually hold thanks to removable straps. Pretend snacks and drinks are also included for the full experience.

A Play Kitchen American Girl Kitchen American Girl $275 see on american girl This mini kitchen for an American Girl doll is really just too cute for words. It might be a bit of a splurge, but it comes with everything your child and doll will need to cook, bake, and hang out in their little kitchen. There’s a refrigerator complete with lights and an icemaker that dispenses cubes, a stove with burners that “turn on,” and a kitchen island. And then there are all of the tiny accessories: a stand mixer that actually spins, a color-change pizza that “cooks” when in the oven, an apron, a mixing bowl, baking tools, a kettle, spice jars, fake food items, a rug, a calendar for meal planning, and so much more.

Cute Doll Clothes Frosty Frills Bundle American Girl $126 see on American Girl One of the most fun things about having an American Girl doll is dressing them up in all different kinds of outfits. This sale is a great time to stock up on some cute clothes and accessories for the dolls. This set comes with enough clothes to make at least four mix-and-match outfits, like a reversible skirt, a vest, a sparkly sweater, a t-shirt, leggings, and tights. There are also accessories like boots, flats, furry pink earmuffs, and white mittens. Your little one will have fun playing stylist with these cute picks for winter weather.

Matching PJs Hearts & Pines Holiday PJs for Girls & 18-inch Dolls American Girl $64 see on american girl You might already have some matching family pajamas for the holidays, but do you have matching holiday pajamas for your child and their doll? Probably not! Change that with one of the sets on the American Girl site, like this adorable red and green one. It features little hearts and pine trees, and is so much fun for holiday photos. The girl’s pajamas come in a snug-fit cotton that is comfy and cozy, in sizes 6 to 16. The doll pajamas also come with a Santa hat to make them extra fun. Gift this to your little right before the holidays so they can be dressed up for Christmas morning.

A Doll Game Julie's Pinball Machine American Girl $120 $15 see on american girl This adorable pinball machine for your dolls is actually on sale right now as part of an early Black Friday deal, so if you want to snag it before the other sales begin, now is the time! While this 1960s-themed pinball machine is made with Julie in mind, obviously any doll can use and enjoy it. Colorful, fun, and surprisingly detailed, this pinball machine works just like a real one would and comes complete with flashing lights, a digital scorekeeper, a plunger to launch the ball, buttons that work, bumpers, and realistic machine sounds. It’s really too cute for words.

A Doll Tent Stargazing Garden Tent Set for WellieWishers™ Dolls American Girl $38 see on american girl Made specifically for WellieWisher dolls, this tint set makes the ideal stocking stuffer. It’s perfect for the doll to have a camping night, whether that’s just in the living room or outside with your child and you. It comes with the sweetest tent with a shooting star print that fits up to two WellieWisher dolls, a pink satin pillow, a working flashlight that the doll is able to actually hold, two glasses of milk, a plastic plate with three cookies, and a fully illustrated mini book with a camping story. It’s a fun small gift and the price point is really great.

An Advent Calendar 12 Days of Cheer Countdown Set American Girl $45 $50 see on american girl Another early Black Friday deal is this American Girl doll advent calendar. This is a nice gift to give 12 days before Christmas to build excitement and get your kids ready for the holidays. The box comes with a dozen little girls for dolls inside and your child can open a new box each day. The tiny gifts on the inside include candy canes for the dolls, mittens, an insulated container for hot cocoa, a pretend lantern that glows in the dark, a scarf, gem stick-on earrings, jewelry, a reindeer headband, and more. There are only limited quantities available, so grab one soon.

A Play Car American Girl® RC Sports Car—Pink American Girl $225 see on American Girl OK, few things are cuter than this baby pink retro car meant for your American Girl doll. This is a remote control car that your little one can control, with two seats to fit two dolls so they can ride around in style. It’s so realistic: working headlights, reverse lights, a horn, doors that open and close, an adjustable rear-view mirror, and a cup holder make this feel like an actual car. The rechargeable battery makes it easy to connect this to a wall charger so that it’s always working. It also comes with stickers to customize the license plate. Obsessed!

Whether you’re buying doll accessories, clothes, or a brand new doll, you’ll save big at American Girl this year. Just try and be patient enough to wait for those Black Friday deals!