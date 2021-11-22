As we get closer and closer to Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year, it’s easy to start feeling overwhelmed by the amount of deals and steals being announced. Almost every single store will be offering at least one awesome sale (usually a lot more than one!), and you might start to feel like you just don’t have time for them all. And, honestly, you probably don’t, but there are some stores you should make time for. American Girl is one of them. If you have littles who love their dolls, then you absolutely need to shop the American Girl Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. With offers up to $60 off some purchases, this is your time to save big on the dolls and doll accessories that your kids will cherish for years to come.
Buy more, save more Black Friday sales run from Nov. 25 until Nov. 28. You’ll get 15% off purchases of $100 to $149, $25 off purchases of $150 to $199, $40 off purchases of $200 to $299, and $60 off purchases of $300+. From Nov. 25 through Nov. 30, there are doorbuster sales that include category pricing, and you’ll find pricing buckets from $3, $5, $10, $20, $50, and $100. If you go to the American Girl store, you can get a gift with your purchase of $150 and more.
As for Cyber Monday, sales will run from Nov. 29 through Nov. 30. By using the code FUNMONDAY at checkout, you can get 20% off your purchase of $100 or more.
You probably already know that American Girl offers the cutest dolls (which happen to make a perfect Christmas present), but they also offer tons of amazing accessories and clothes for the dolls. This is a great time to stock up on holiday gifts, so you don’t want to miss out. Some of our favorites are below to get you started.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Whether you’re buying doll accessories, clothes, or a brand new doll, you’ll save big at American Girl this year. Just try and be patient enough to wait for those Black Friday deals!