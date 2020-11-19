Anderson Cooper's Baby Boy Wyatt Is Officially The "Cutest Baby Alive"

There's nothing wrong with having a celebrity crush, especially when People magazine validates your excellent taste. When CNN's Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt was named "Cutest Baby Alive" for the magazine's annual issue, I can't imagine anyone was surprised. That little face, those big cheeks and blue eyes... come on now.

Cooper welcomed baby boy Wyatt, named after his own father, in April via surrogate. He shared the news on CNN, also sharing an emotional Instagram post about becoming a dad, writing, "As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth."

In the seven months since Wyatt's arrival, the little boy has grown to be a little celebrity in his own right as a super adorable baby. So much so that he has been crowned with the coveted title of "Cutest Baby Alive," an honor he took over from Andy Cohen's son Benjamin who wore the crown in 2019. Benjamin Cohen incidentally happens to be a playmate of Wyatt's as their fathers are good friends. I'm sure there won't be any animosity between the two babies so don't worry.

Who could be mad at this face?

Anderson Cooper's baby boy is truly adorable.

It's true that Cooper's social media followers are mad about Wyatt; when last the proud dad shared an update, people could not stop raving about how sweet the little baby looked. "Omg... that is such a beautiful baby... God bless your baby and you," was what one of Cooper's followers wrote while another gushed, "Unbearable cuteness of being."

Cooper is co-parenting adorable little Wyatt with his ex-partner, Benjamin Maisani, and opened up about how emotional they both get these days as parents, telling People, "I cry at things I never cried at before. And Benjamin, I’ve never seen him cry, but I couldn’t believe how weepy he gets with Wyatt. I find myself being overwhelmed with emotion, and it’s a lovely thing.”

You really can't blame Cooper for being emotional. Welcoming his first child during a global pandemic left its mark on the new dad, leaving him with a need to make the world a better place, as he said in that same interview. "There's something about having a child that makes you feel connected to what is happening and you want to make sure that the world this child is growing up in is a better one. You suddenly worry much more about the future of all of us."

With a precious little baby like Wyatt around, it's no wonder Anderson Cooper is looking towards a better future.