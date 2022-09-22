As a child of the Midwest, I have always held a fondness for the annual autumnal sojourn to pick one’s own apples. It’s cozy, it’s pretty, and I mean you are often transported to the orchard via wagon, perched upon a bail of hay! It’s the perfect spot for pictures, and you’ll need Instagram captions for apple picking. I mean, what’s not to love? Well, according to my spouse there are many, many things not to love, even with the perfect apple picking Instagram captions. Like the crowds. The enormous bees determined to fight you over the produce. The bits of hay clinging to one’s fleece. The pointlessness of driving past enormous bushels of apples already available for sale, just so you can twist your very own apples off a branch...

But let’s ignore him, shall we? Apple picking is a good time! And of course a big part of that is the pics. There’s the fun of snapping your child in such a lovely, rustic setting, as he reminds you for the 1000th time that he doesn’t even like apples... he likes oranges. And then there’s the added fun of watching the IG perfectionists with their selfie sticks, hanging out of trees in H&M purchased overalls, enormous beanies hanging artfully off their heads, determined to show the true autumn diehards that they are!

Naturally, all of these pics will need some fruit-related captions! And that’s where we can help. So let’s get to it, shall we?

Funny Instagram Captions for Apple Picking

I wonder if we’ll see Gywneth?

How ‘bout them apples?

I love autumn to its core!

No bad apples here!

Rotten to the core...

Just trying to exercise my CORE, over here!

Finally, an apple that doesn’t need a USB!

We couldn’t have picked a better day!

Keep Calm and Fuji On.

A golden delicious kind of day!

Apple-y Quote-y Instagram Captions

“Beside it, and there may be two or three apples I didn't pick upon some bough. But I am done with apple-picking now.” — Robert Frost

“What plant we in this apple tree! Fruits that shall swell in sunny June, and redden in the August noon, and drop, when gentle airs come by, that fan the blue September sky.” — William Cullen Bryant

“Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the Autumn tree.” — Emily Bronte

“The black oaks fling their fruit into all the pockets of the earth.” — Mary Oliver

“BEHOLD, the harvest is at hand, and thick on the encircling hills!” — John Jay Chapman

“There's just gonna be you and me, underneath that apple suckling tree.” — Bob Dylan

"Autumn seemed to arrive suddenly that year. The morning of the first of September was crisp as an apple, and as the little family bobbed across the rumbling road towards the great sooty station, the fumes of the car exhausts and the breath of pedestrians sparkled like cobwebs in the cold air." — J.K. Rowling

"We are born believing. A man bears beliefs as a tree bears apples." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Thank god I’m a country boy!” — John Denver

“Cling, swing, spring, sing, swing up into the apple tree!” — T.S. Eliot

Apple Pun Instagram Captions

Ice cream on apple pie is one of my core beliefs.

I find you very a-peeling!

Don’t like fall? Then leaf me alone!

We are hardCORE into autumn over here.

Givin’ us all the peels...

And they lived apple-y ever after!

I’ve got the need. The need, for seeds.

After all this mud, I peel like I could use a drink.

Wanna grab a beer after this? Just plantin’ the seed!

So much fun I could pie...

Cute Instagram Captions for Apple Picking

Don’t sit under the apple tree, with anyone else but me!

Me and my cutie-pie!

Having a (wheel)barrow of laughs over here!

All I need are blue skies, red apples, and you!

The apple of my eye!

There you go! Have fun, and good luck figuring out how to eat all of those apples before they go bad. (Pies are the answer!)