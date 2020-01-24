How To Find Girl Scout Cookies (& Support Girls!) In Your Area

As Girl Scout cookie season really ramps up, everyone's checking every intersection to see if there's a girl in a vest slinging Thin Mints. But in areas where people can't find a booth to get their cookie fix, some try to find Girl Scouts cookies sold in stores. While you may be able to find them being sold in front of many grocery stores and other businesses, they’re actually not sold by retailers.

Thankfully, the Girl Scouts website has a handy Cookie Finder where you can locate troops selling cookies in your area. Simply type your zip code into the search bar at the top of the page and a list will pop up with dates and locations of nearby cookie booths. When you click on the “booth details” button, you can see a map of the location, the specific address, and the timeframe for cookie sales.

Another easy way to find out where you can get your Tagalong fix this cookie season is to text the word “cookies” to 59618. You’ll get a text back immediately with a link to the Cookie Finder website where you can follow the same steps detailed above to get info on cookie sales in your area. There’s also a free Cookie Finder app that works the exact same way that you can download to any Apple OS or Android device.

If you happen to know a Girl Scout (or her parents), you can ask them about ordering online through their digital cookie page. You'll have the option to pay for shipping or have the scout you know deliver the cookies you order directly to you. Plus, buying your box of Tagalongs straight from the source is sure to bring a smile to that scout’s face.

Whether you’re in the mood for a tangy, but sweet Lemonade cookie, a peanut buttery Do-si-do, or can’t wait to try brownie-inspired Adventurefuls for the first time, your local scouts are ready and waiting to sell you whatever your heart desires. Personally, I’m going to stock up on Toast-Yays and S’mores because I definitely did not order enough last season. (Also, I was today years old when I learned that the Toffee-Tastic and Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies are gluten-free. Win.)

Are there some pretty respectable Girl Scout cookie dupes out in the world? Sure. Keebler actually uses one of the same bakers that the Girl Scouts do for their cookies, and you can find similar flavored cookies year-round at local grocery stores. But, if possible, it’s always a good thing to try to purchase cookies directly from a scout.

Not only is the Girl Scout cookie program the “largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world,” per the Girl Scouts website, but all the proceeds stay local. “Whether it’s a trip to a breathtaking place she’s never been before; a science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) project that will change the way she thinks about the world; or an opportunity to attend Girl Scout camp and revel in the power of the great outdoors, every experience helps her unleash her G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) spirit to do amazing things for herself and her community, and grow into the incredible woman she’s destined to become,” the website stated.

Well when you put it that way, please put me down for 50 boxes, y’all. Make sure you check out the Girl Scouts website for locations of where the girls will be selling their cookies near you.