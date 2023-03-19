You’re not even half way through the year yet, and it’s probably already been a pretty intense couple of months for you, Aries. Your birthday is the perfect excuse to take some time off from working your hardest to absolutely slay at everything you do and just sit back and relax or hang with your friends. Although, let’s be real, since you have the confidence and the drive to plan the best birthday party out there, that’s probably what you’re going to do. You’ll be taking photos all night long, and at least some of them are going to end up on your Instagram (or other social media platform of choice) feed in need of some Aries-inspired captions.

As the leader of the zodiac, you know that the personality traits that go along with an Aries can likely describe so much of who you are. So why not remind people on your birthday? You’re a strong, independent rockstar, and you have a little bit (just a little) of a competitive streak in you. Take that energy and use it to make your birthday photos the cutest on everyone’s feed. A good caption elevates your post to the next level, and the below options are all inspired by your sign so that your friends can learn a little more about you. Feel free to use as many as you need.

Aries birthday captions for Instagram

Whether you’re posting a cute birthday selfie, uploading pictures from your celebration, or just trying to remind everyone that the big day is coming up, you’ll need a caption that lets people know what the deal is. The below captions work for any of those situations while giving off that Aries vibe.

Posting fire selfies like it’s my job.

All dressed up in confidence.

Aries are born with a 200% battery life.

“Sunshine mixed with a little hurricane.” - Braid Paisley

Celebrating me today is a piece of cake.

Having my cake and eating it too. #AriesSeason

Making my years count instead of counting the years.

One year older, one year bolder.

Everything is better with an Aries by your side.

Aries is born to make their mark on the world and take the road less traveled.

Shutterstock

Aries season quotes

Aries season coincides with the start of spring, beginning March 20 and lasting through April 19. It’s all about taking action and going after what you want with no fear — and don’t let anyone forget that. These quotes about your sign and by people who are also Aries will remind them.

"An Aries must be put first. You will do good to remember this."- Anonymous

"You may find an occasional Aries who is shy, but you'll never find one who's uncertain where he stands."- Lynn Hayes

“Said I rage like a fire, and I flow like the water. Ain't no surprise I was born under Aries sign.” - Beverly Knight

“I don't do it for anybody's expectations. I do it for myself. I'm very strict with myself. I'm an Aries and sort of a challenge to myself.” - Debbie Reynolds

“I’m an Aries. I need everybody to like me.” - Eric Andre

“Imagine waking up every morning an Aries. The stress.” - Zellie Imani

”Do not allow people to dim your shine because they are blinded. Tell them to put on some sunglasses, cuz we were born this way b*tch!” - Lady Gaga

"I really, deeply believe that dreams do come true....You can't just sit there and wait for people to give you that golden dream—you've got to get out there and make it happen for yourself." - Diana Ross

“I don’t believe in perfection, I don’t think there is such a thing. But the energy of wanting things to be great is perfectionist energy.” - Reese Witherspoon

"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them." - Walt Disney

“What’s wrong with being confident?” - Demi Lovato

"More errors arise from inhibited indecision than from impulsive behavior." - Morris L. Ernst

Aries season captions

You’ll know it’s Aries season when you start feeling extra motivated to bring some much-needed changes into your life. The season embodies the traits that go along with being an Aries: there’s positivity, optimism, and a feeling of passion towards the things you’ve been wanting. Use these captions to express that.

Confidence level: an Aries at the peak of their season.

I want a wild love and a curious life.

I can’t keep calm, I’m an Aries.

For Aries, it’s either 0% or 100%.

Aries don’t have dreams. They call them plans.

Tough shell, gentle heart.

"The person who said winning isn't everything never won anything."

Aries light up their own fire at the end of the tunnel.

I don’t rise from ashes. I am the fire who make them.

“Not everything is a competition.” Aries: “Do you have proof?”

Aries hashtags

Let these popular Aries hashtags lead you to the bright side — to fellow rams.

#ariesbirthdaybash

#ariesnation

#ariesqueen

#ariesseason

#ariesmemes

#ariestattoo

#ariesmoon

#ariessun

#arieszodiac

#ariesmoon

#arieshoroscope

Whether you’re celebrating your birthday or just want to show off your sign, all of these Aries captions for Instagram, TikTok, and more, are a win. Use them as much as you can this season.