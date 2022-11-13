Thanks to the many digital notifications that fill our lives, it’s hard to miss someone’s birthday these days. So, when that birthday notification pops up on your phone, you want to reach out and wish the birthday person...something. But just “Happy Birthday” doesn’t seem to quite cut it. Sometimes it’s hard to find the words to express how you feel to someone. It can also be difficult to come up with a good happy birthday text message that isn’t just, “happy birthday.” This extensive list of 100 happy birthday text messages for sisters, brothers, moms, dads, aunts, uncles, grandparents, nieces, nephews, best friends, and even coworkers has got you covered. Whether you’re looking for funny, sweet, sappy, or straight to the point, you’ll find what you need here.

Happy birthday messages for your sister

Here’s to the greatest sister anyone could ask for. Happy birthday.

Happy birthday, built-in best friend!

Happiest of birthdays to the gal who got me through childhood and then some.

Beyond proud that you’re my sister and I hope you have a happy birthday.

I hope your birthday is as wonderful as you are, sister.

I’m proud to have you as a sister and wanted to wish you a happy birthday

To my hero and inspiration on her birthday, I hope your day is as incredible as you. Happy birthday.

Happy birthday messages for your brother

Happy birthday to my first fierce protector.

Cheers to another year, brother! Happy birthday!

I can’t wait to celebrate with you. Happy birthday!

It is your birthday.

To the guy who always makes me feel safe and loved, I hope you have a wonderful birthday.

I hope your birthday is as fun and full of life as you are.

Happy birthday, bro!

Happy birthday messages for your mom

Mothers are the most wonderful gift to the world, and I hope you feel as special as you deserve on your birthday. I love you.

Time to make some wishes, Mom! Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to my first and forever best friend.

I can’t wait to celebrate your special day with you. Happy birthday, Mom.

Happy birthday to the woman who never gave up on me and was always there for me.

Happy birthday, Mom. I’m so grateful for everything you do.

May you always feel beautiful, youthful, and happy — the way you make me feel. Happy birthday, Mom.

Happy birthday messages for your dad

Thank you for never giving up on me, dad. Happy birthday to the world’s greatest man.

Happy birthday to my hero and favorite person.

I’m so grateful for all you do and I hope you get to relax for a change on your birthday. I love you.

I will love you today, tomorrow, and forever, and I hope your birthday is as incredible as you are.

Happy birthday, Dad. Thank you for always being a shoulder to lean on and for always being willing to lend a helping hand.

Happy birthday, Dad. Love, your number one fan.

Thank you for always being there to catch me when I fall and to hold my hand. Happy birthday.

Happy birthday messages for your husband

Cheers to another year, my love.

Happy birthday, DILF. I hope you have the most wonderful birthday yet.

Wishing a very happy birthday to the most perfect man in the world.

We are so lucky to have you, and we are so appreciative for all that you do. I love you so much and I hope you have a happy birthday.

Happy birthday to the man that is too good to be true. I love you.

You make my life so special and magical, and I hope your birthday is special and magical as well.

You are my anchor, my rock, and my best friend, and I hope you have a happy birthday.

Happy birthday messages for your wife

My love for you is endless and I hope you have a birthday as wonderful as you are.

You amaze me in so many ways, and I hope you have an amazing birthday.

I hope your birthday is as happy as you make me every single day.

Happy birthday to the world’s best wife.

Happy birthday to the one who has made all my birthdays worth celebrating.

Happy birthday to my soulmate and best friend.

Thank you for always believing in me and making me feel so important. I hope your birthday is relaxing and perfect.

Happy birthday messages for grandmas

Happy birthday to my favorite person.

Wishing you a very happy birthday. Best grandma ever.

Happy birthday, Grandma! Here’s to many more candles, cakes, and celebrations.

Happy birthday to the woman who always believed in me.

I love you, Grandma. I hope your birthday is as sweet as you are.

Thank you for always providing comfort, peace, laughter, and delicious meals. Happy birthday to the best of the best.

Happy birthday to the spunkiest lady that ever was.

Happy birthday messages for grandpas

To the wittiest guy I know, happy birthday.

Thank you for your wisdom, Grandpa. Happy birthday, I love you.

Happy birthday to the most caring, fun and hard working person I know.

Happy birthday to the patriarch of our family. We’re so lucky to have you!

To the man who always inspires me to work hard and do my best — happy birthday.

To my beloved grandpa, I hope your birthday is as special as you are.

Happy birthday, Grandpa! I hope there’s a recliner with your name on it.

Happy birthday messages for aunts

To the lady who has been like a second mother to me — happy birthday.

To my built-in best friend, I hope you have a birthday as special and fun as you are.

Here’s hoping all your birthday wishes come true. I love you.

Happy birthday to my confidant, my inspiration, and my hero.

Happy birthday to the world’s greatest aunt.

Happy birthday to my favorite aunt.

Aunts and nieces/nephews have such a special bond, and I’m so thankful to have you in my life. Happy birthday.

Happy birthday messages for your uncle

Happy birthday! I hope you’ll always know how much you mean to me.

Happy birthday to the “fun guy” and best uncle around.

Thank you for being like a second father to me, and I hope you have a happy birthday.

I hope your birthday is as fun, happy, full of life, and sweet as you are.

I’m so lucky to be your niece/nephew, and I hope you have a wonderful birthday.

Hugs and happiness for my favorite uncle on his birthday.

Happy birthday, Uncle! I hope you get to sit back and relax for once.

Happy birthday messages for best friends

Your friendship is one of the most valued relationships in my life. I love you! Happy birthday.

I’m so grateful you’re in my life, friend. Happy birthday.

To my number one cheerleader, confidant, and sidekick, happy birthday.

Wishing my bestie the best day of the year!

I’m so thankful you were born. Happy birthday.

Cheers to more fun, memories, and cake!

Happy birthday messages for colleagues

Wishing you a great birthday and memorable year!

Wishing you the best on your birthday!

Thank you for everything you do throughout the year, and I hope you have an amazing birthday.

Happy birthday! Now take the day off and turn on your out of office.

Happiest of birthdays to my favorite thing about working here.

I hope your day is filled with happiness and fun. Happy birthday!

So happy to have you as a coworker and cheers to more donuts in the break room!

Happy birthday messages for nieces and nephews

Happy Birthday! I was gonna give you something awesome for your birthday, but the mailman made me get out of the mailbox.

I hope I’m the fun aunt/uncle because you sure are the fun niece/nephew! I hope your birthday is as fun as you are.

I hope your birthday is as special as you are to me.

Happy birthday to the world’s most adorable niece/nephew.

Happy birthday! I hope your day is filled with fun surprises and lots of gifts.

To my favorite kid in the world, I hope you have a fantastic birthday.

The world has been brighter since you arrived in it. Here’s to another year of you making the lives around you even better — especially mine.

Happy birthday messages for children

There’s nothing more special than the day you were born, because my world became so much brighter and happier with you in it. Happy birthday.

Happy birthday to the sun in my sky.

To my sweet child, you will always be my baby and my world so I wish you the best on your special day.

Happy birthday to my favorite person.

I am so proud to be your parent and I hope your day is as magical and wonderful as you are. Happy birthday.

I hope all your wishes come true today, because on this day when you were born all of mine did.

You have brought so much joy and happiness into our lives. Happy birthday my sweet child of mine.

Happy birthday, love bug. I am so glad you’re here, today and every day.

I am so lucky you’re here, and so proud of you every day. Here’s to one more glorious trip around the sun.

Hopefully one of these happy birthday text messages from this extensive list will have you covered for everyone’s birthday for at least the next seven years to come.