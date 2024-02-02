In a world where everything just feels too dang expensive lately, planning an elaborate date night out at a swanky restaurant might not be in the cards for Valentine’s Day this year (especially if you’d have to pay a sitter, too). Or maybe you just prefer staying in with your partner so you can cook together and cozy up. Either way, these delicious at-home Valentine’s Day dinner ideas will give you all the wow factor of a restaurant dish in the comfort of your own home.

Cooking dinner together — especially a recipe that’s a little extra special and takes some time — is a fun way to connect and try something new before sitting down to eat. Any of these at-home Valentine’s dinner ideas would be perfect to prep as a duo, or to make solo and surprise your sweetheart with some seriously impressive eats. Imagine them walking in to see the table with a few candles lit, two plates of mushroom risotto or braised short ribs, and two glasses of their favorite red wine. Yeah, they’ll swoon alright.

Hold onto that image. Now, here are 19 recipe ideas to use for your very own at-home Valentine’s Day dinner, from hearty entrees and pastas to lighter fare and sides.

1 Beef bourguignon Brooklyn Supper Making this dish from Brooklyn Supper takes a few hours, so be sure to set aside some time. That said, your partner will be so wowed at the fact that you pulled off a beef bourguignon this delicious. It’s a warm, comforting, super savory dinner, and almost nothing pairs better with a glass of red wine and good conversation.

2 Classic manicotti Foodie Crush Valentine’s Day is the time to serve cheesy, delicious pasta dishes with plenty of bread to swipe through the leftover sauce. This manicotti recipe from Foodie Crush is simple to follow, but the finished dish has amazing flavor (and you can add meat if you so desire). You will be asked to make this one again.

3 Mini beef Wellingtons i am a food blog If you want to take your usual steak game to the next level, consider making these miniature beef Wellingtons that are a perfect golden brown on the outside and a heavenly medium rare on the inside. They’ll take about two hours to prep and cook, so if you’re wanting them done in a timely fashion, get them wrapped and ready in advance.

4 Mushroom risotto Damn Delicious Why does risotto make dinner feel so much more elevated? Who knows, but one thing’s for sure: this savory mushroom risotto from Damn Delicious looks so. dang. good.

5 Creamy chicken marsala Dude That Cookz In the mood for chicken? A chicken marsala main pairs well with so many sides, and the cream sauce in this recipe from Dude That Cookz is so good, you’ll want to put it on your entire plate.

6 30-minute brown butter shrimp scampi with scallops A Cookie Named Desire If you want a dish that’s ready relatively quick — making a nice meal between dinner and getting kids into bed ain’t easy — then this shrimp scampi with scallops and brown butter from A Cookie Named Desire is the recipe to go with. If you don’t make seafood at home often, this one will feel extra special for your date night in.

7 Sheet pan pork tenderloin & potatoes Two Peas & Their Pod It’s hearty. It’s filling. It’s flavorful. This pork tenderloin comes out of the oven so tender and juicy, and it’s flanked by roasted potatoes to soak up all the remaining goodness left behind on your plate.

8 Roasted red pepper pasta Love & Lemons Now is the time to serve interesting and impressive pastas. This roasted red pepper rigatoni from Love and Lemons is doused in homemade sauce that’s similar to marinara, but a little tangier. It’s not too crazy or difficult to make, but it’s something different and memorable. Top with fresh parm and basil and serve for Valentine’s Day.

9 Chicken parmesan Two Peas & Their Pod Cripsy breaded chicken smothered in marinara and melty mozzarella? When it doubt, chicken parmesan will always delight. This recipe takes about 30 minutes from start to finish, though if you’re going big and making your own red sauce, build in the extra time for that.

10 Garlicky braised short ribs that you can make in the Instant Pot A Cozy Kitchen Bonus points if you plate it as beautifully as this. Braised short ribs are one of those things you just don’t eat at home, but makes an appearance on most upscale restaurant menus. You can make A Cozy Kitchen’s short ribs in the oven, using a Dutch oven, or in an Instant Pot.

11 Filet mignon Dude That Cookz If you don’t have much experience making filet at home, this recipe from Dude That Cookz will walk you right through it. You’ll be left with juicy, tender steak, crunchy asparagus, and fresh hollandaise to top it all off for a super fancy at-home Valentine’s Day dinner.

12 Pan-seared pork chops with apple cider cream sauce Cooking For Keeps Need we say more? This brown butter-y, apple cider-y sauce is everything, and the recipe from Cooking for Keeps shares instructions for brining to ensure your pork chops stay moist and tender throughout cooking. It even includes steps to make goat cheese mashed potatoes to pair perfectly with your chops.

13 One-pot lemon chicken orzo Damn Delicious One downside of elaborate Valentine’s Day dinners: they make a lot of dirty dishes. Except, of course, for something like this one-pot lemony orzo and chicken. The result is an herby, creamy meal that’ll wow you and your partner, and it means you have to spend very little time cleaning up, leaving you more time for canoodling.

14 Roasted carrots with pesto A Beautiful Plate Need a showstopper side to pair with your pork tenderloin or mini beef Wellingtons? These gorgeous roasted carrots from A Beautiful Plate will do quite nicely. The homemade pesto on top will taste so bright and fresh against all the savory flavors of the main dish.

15 Garlic butter clams with white wine cream sauce Damn Delicious Again, seafood just feels special for an at-home Valentine’s Day dinner. These clams are served in a garlicky, buttery cream sauce that complements their flavor perfectly. Serve with plenty of white wine and crusty bread to soak up this amazing broth as you go.

16 Porchetta i am a food blog Italian roast pork is perfect if you want a nice centerpiece to your Valentine’s dinner. From there, you can plate it with any veggies you like, or keep things more casual — serve it with an array of homemade sauces and shred it onto ciabatta for sandwiches.

17 Roasted green beans Cookie + Kate If you need a solid veggie side that you don’t have to babysit while you’re also trying to master making a porchetta, try roasted green beans. Spread ‘em on a baking sheet, toss ‘em in the oven, and they’ll be ready in 15.

So, what will you serve your sweetheart for V-Day dinner this year? Don’t forget to keep some thought-provoking questions top of mind for your dinnertime convo.