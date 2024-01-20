We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Baby’s first anything is a big deal, but holidays are especially fun. You’ve got your big ones, of course, like Halloween and Christmas, but even the more minor holidays (don’t tell Walgreens I said that) can be super magical with your baby. For baby’s first Valentine’s Day, there are tons of fun ways to celebrate, from cute outfits to photoshoots, but you just can’t beat doing a baby’s first Valentine’s Day craft.
Because not only are these adorable crafts a great way to commemorate your baby’s first Valentine’s Day (and their impossibly teeny tiny toes), but these cute V-Day crafts make for excellent gifts. Send them to grandparents, aunts and uncles, pop one in with your spouse’s favorite box of chocolates — it’s just the perfect kind of present. Especially for Valentine’s Day, when gift-giving can feel a little bit tougher.
The crafts listed here are supplied kits/printables you can buy to put together your baby’s first Valentine’s Day DIY, but feel free to get inspired from this list and make your own crafts. Washable paint is a must, and have lots of wipes on standby — nobody loves to kick their feet more than a baby who just had their toes covered in pink paint. Trust me.
Whether you coat your baby’s hands and feet in paint or just take a photo of them to commemorate their first Valentine’s Day, it’s sure to be a core memory.