Baby’s first anything is a big deal, but holidays are especially fun. You’ve got your big ones, of course, like Halloween and Christmas, but even the more minor holidays (don’t tell Walgreens I said that) can be super magical with your baby. For baby’s first Valentine’s Day, there are tons of fun ways to celebrate, from cute outfits to photoshoots, but you just can’t beat doing a baby’s first Valentine’s Day craft.

Because not only are these adorable crafts a great way to commemorate your baby’s first Valentine’s Day (and their impossibly teeny tiny toes), but these cute V-Day crafts make for excellent gifts. Send them to grandparents, aunts and uncles, pop one in with your spouse’s favorite box of chocolates — it’s just the perfect kind of present. Especially for Valentine’s Day, when gift-giving can feel a little bit tougher.

The crafts listed here are supplied kits/printables you can buy to put together your baby’s first Valentine’s Day DIY, but feel free to get inspired from this list and make your own crafts. Washable paint is a must, and have lots of wipes on standby — nobody loves to kick their feet more than a baby who just had their toes covered in pink paint. Trust me.

1 A Wooden Keepsake Sign Valentine's Day I Love You To Your Toes Sign WrittenByNikki/Etsy $20 see on etsy This wooden sign from Etsy is so sweet. It comes to you already pre-crafted with the phrasing and the 3D wooden pieces, and you can customize it with your little one’s name. All you need is some paint and you can pop in your tiny cupid’s footprints for the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift. This one’s also not so crafty-looking that you won’t want to display it after Valentine’s Day.

2 Little Love Bug Wooden Sign Little Love Bug Footprint Sign WintuckHome/Etsy $18 see on etsy Another customizable wooden sign, this one is a bit smaller, but just as sweet. The words and cut-outs are already on the piece, you just need to make your baby’s foot into an adorable ladybug. All you need is red and black paint and a black sharpie. You can use a white marker for the eyes, or do two small drops of white paint.

3 A Rose Handprint Keepsake Valentine's Day Rose Handprint DetailsBeyondDesign/Etsy $3 see on etsy How charming is this? At just $3, this is a super affordable craft, and it’s pretty enough to display in your home. The printable comes with the flower and banner, you just need to grab some paint and add the handprint.

4 Hugs & Kisses Card Hugs & Kisses Valentine's Day Card TheFarmhouseSupplyCo/Etsy $3.25 see on etsy How many times have you wanted to eat your baby’s toes? Exactly. Turn them into legit candy with this adorable DIY Valentine’s Day card. The printable comes with the little hugs and kisses labels and the background, but you can customize the item and edit it yourself with your baby’s name if you’d like. You can also use your little one’s handprints instead.

5 A Strawberry-Themed Printable I Love You Berry Much Printable ModFoxStudios/Etsy $1 see on etsy I’m obsessed with strawberry prints, so this little Valentine’s Day craft is perfect for my own girls. Just print out the card (it’s only $1) and pop in your baby’s handprint in red paint. Add the dots after it dries with a black Sharpie or black paint. So sweet.

6 You’re My Jam Printable You're My Jam Valentine's Day Printable GiftOwly/Etsy $3.95 see on etsy How sweet would this be framed in your kitchen? This baby’s first Valentine’s Day craft is jam-themed, and it comes just as it’s show in the photo, you just need to add your babe’s little tootsies to the bread. A whole new meaning to the phrase toe jam, and I’m here for it.

7 A Tree Full Of Love Print DIY Keepsake Tree Baby Handprints BabyOriented/Etsy $0.99 $1.99 see on etsy I’m just in love with this sweet Valentine’s Day craft. This is the ultimate baby keepsake, and it hides mistakes very well. Print the design with just the trunk and branches and the header, and then get your baby in there to make as many handprints as you want. You could do these for so many seasons, and if you have multiple babies, this is a fun way to get them in on one craft together.

Whether you coat your baby’s hands and feet in paint or just take a photo of them to commemorate their first Valentine’s Day, it’s sure to be a core memory.