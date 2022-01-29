When you go into clothing stores now, expect to see a lot of red because retailers are quickly trying to get a head start for the next holiday. And Valentine’s Day is up! It’s all love and hearts, and there are some really cute Valentine’s Day outfits for your little girls this year.

The winter chill hasn’t gone anywhere so you have options that can really add personality and trendiness to your baby girls’ Valentine’s Day looks. Hello, layers! One of my daughters’ favorite fits is to pair a tee shirt with a tulle skirt and leggings. And they spend the day twirling away. It’s the simple joys right? But there are so many other Valentine’s Day girl outfit choices, even if your little one has an aversion to dresses. There are many adorable pants sets or other mix-and-matches you can put together with them. And if your princess doesn’t have and opinion at all because she’s still crawling, then you get to play dress-up. Enjoy it while you can!

Here’s the thing, even though Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14, which lands on a Monday this year, the spirit of love fills the entire month. So you don’t have to stop at one Valentine’s Day outfit for your girls. If you see several on this roundup that your girl would love, snag them. And she can show them off throughout the month sprinkling love wherever she goes.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Girls’ Valentine’s Day Dresses

Dresses are cute, easy, and you can adapt them to any kind of weather! From fancier looks to more casual cotton play dresses, there’s a Valentine’s Day dress here for any girl to spin and twirl in.

Girls’ Valentine’s Day Sets

Two-piece sets can be the spice of your little girls’ life this Valentine’s. Yes, they do end up taking more space in the closet (or drawers), but they are so much fun to mix and match. The variety of these sets include leggings, skirts, romper skirts and fun matching tops. Have fun!

Girls’ Valentine’s Day Tops

Graphic tees and tops are a perfect fit for any vibe your girl may have. And these are even better because the love looks different on each one. From a sporty short sleeved tee to a bright red sweatshirt (for the colder weather), these options can be paired with leggings, jeans, or her favorite tulle skirt, and give a variety of ways to represent Valentine’s Day this year.

Girls’ Valentine’s Day Bottoms

When it’s covered in hearts, you can’t help but feel the love! And all of these bottoms don’t miss. Take a minute to envision your babygirl twirling or dancing around while she’s loving showing off her Valentine’s Day clothes.

Girls’ Valentine’s Day Accessories

These Valentine’s accessories are the cherry on top — literally. A cute headband or bracelet can add spice to any outfit your girl chooses to pull from her closet. And the fashion doesn’t stop after February 14. These pieces are fun and stylish for any day of the year.