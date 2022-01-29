Valentine's Day

valentine's day outfits for girls
CoffeeAndMilk/E+/Getty Images

30 Valentine's Day Outfits Your Girls Will Adore Showing Off This Season

She can never have enough hearts!

by Tiffany Eve Lawrence

When you go into clothing stores now, expect to see a lot of red because retailers are quickly trying to get a head start for the next holiday. And Valentine’s Day is up! It’s all love and hearts, and there are some really cute Valentine’s Day outfits for your little girls this year.

The winter chill hasn’t gone anywhere so you have options that can really add personality and trendiness to your baby girls’ Valentine’s Day looks. Hello, layers! One of my daughters’ favorite fits is to pair a tee shirt with a tulle skirt and leggings. And they spend the day twirling away. It’s the simple joys right? But there are so many other Valentine’s Day girl outfit choices, even if your little one has an aversion to dresses. There are many adorable pants sets or other mix-and-matches you can put together with them. And if your princess doesn’t have and opinion at all because she’s still crawling, then you get to play dress-up. Enjoy it while you can!

Here’s the thing, even though Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14, which lands on a Monday this year, the spirit of love fills the entire month. So you don’t have to stop at one Valentine’s Day outfit for your girls. If you see several on this roundup that your girl would love, snag them. And she can show them off throughout the month sprinkling love wherever she goes.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Girls’ Valentine’s Day Dresses

Girls' 'Love' Glitter Tutu Tulle Dress
Target
Available in sizes 12M-4T
2 Pack Valentine's Jersey Dresses
Carter's
Available in sizes 4-5
Girls' 2pk Valentine's Day Long Sleeve Dresses
Target
Available in various sizes
Listenwind Girls' Valentine's Day Dress
Walmart
Available in various sizes
Girls' Minnie Mouse Valentine's Day Dress
Target
Available in sizes 12M-4T
Striped Chambray Dress
Carter's
Available in sizes 4-14
Girls Floral Heart Tutu Tulle Dress
Target
12M-3T

Dresses are cute, easy, and you can adapt them to any kind of weather! From fancier looks to more casual cotton play dresses, there’s a Valentine’s Day dress here for any girl to spin and twirl in.

Girls’ Valentine’s Day Sets

Girls Valentines Day Top and Leather Skirt
Walmart
Available in sizes 6M-5 years.
2-Piece Peplum Top and Floral Legging Set
Carter's
Available in sizes 4-8
Valentine's Day Romper Top and Dinosaur Bib Dress
Walmart
Available in sizes 12M-5T
Girls Valentine's Day 2 Piece Set
The Children's Place
Available in sizes 12M-5T
2 Piece Striped Top and Faux Denim Set
Carter's
Available in sizes 4-8
2 Piece Striped Heart Top and Leggings
Carter's
Available in sizes 2T-5T

Two-piece sets can be the spice of your little girls’ life this Valentine’s. Yes, they do end up taking more space in the closet (or drawers), but they are so much fun to mix and match. The variety of these sets include leggings, skirts, romper skirts and fun matching tops. Have fun!

Girls’ Valentine’s Day Tops

Short-Sleeve Graphic Tee
Old Navy
Available in sizes XS-2X
Girl's Valentine's Day Dad Graphic Tee
The Children's Place
Available in sizes 12M-5T
Graphic Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Old Navy
Available in sizes 6M-5T
Love Peplum Jersey Tee
Carter's
Available in sizes 4-14
Matching Short-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt For Girls
Old Navy
Available in sizes XS-2X
Heart Butterfly Jar Jersey Tee
Carter's
Available in sizes 4-14
Girls Printed Crewneck Sweatshirt
Target
Available in sizes XS-XL.

Graphic tees and tops are a perfect fit for any vibe your girl may have. And these are even better because the love looks different on each one. From a sporty short sleeved tee to a bright red sweatshirt (for the colder weather), these options can be paired with leggings, jeans, or her favorite tulle skirt, and give a variety of ways to represent Valentine’s Day this year.

Girls’ Valentine’s Day Bottoms

Girls' Heart Leggings
Target
Available in size XXL.
Valentine's Day Heart Ribbed Bell Bottom Romper
Walmart
12M-5 Years
Ruffle-Tiered Heart Print Tulle Skirt
Old Navy
Available in sizes 12M-5T
Girls Glitter Heart Leggings
The Children's Place
Currently available in size 4

When it’s covered in hearts, you can’t help but feel the love! And all of these bottoms don’t miss. Take a minute to envision your babygirl twirling or dancing around while she’s loving showing off her Valentine’s Day clothes.

Girls’ Valentine’s Day Accessories

Girls Heart Headband
The Children's Place
Available in one size.
Girls' 4Pk Heart and Pom Hair Clips
Target
Girls Heart Bow Headband
The Children's Place
Available in one size only
Girls Heart Coil Bracelet 4pack
The Children's Place
Includes various colors.
Liv & Ava Girls Heart Headband
Target
Girls' Sequin Bow Headband
Target

These Valentine’s accessories are the cherry on top — literally. A cute headband or bracelet can add spice to any outfit your girl chooses to pull from her closet. And the fashion doesn’t stop after February 14. These pieces are fun and stylish for any day of the year.