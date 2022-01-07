A box of Conversation Hearts, a giant teddy bear wearing a red bow tie, and a heart-shaped box of chocolates are all pretty standard gifts for kids to get (or give) on Valentine’s Day. Sometimes though, it’s really fun for kids to get something that’s not candy. (Plus, who wants to deal with the sugar high… or the crash after?) And what parent really wants to store that humungous plush bear year-round? If you’re looking for the best Valentine’s Day gifts for kids this year, this list has something for everyone.

Valentine’s Day isn’t just about romantic love. It’s also about the love you share for family and friends, and that means showering your kids with a few gifts in honor of the holiday is a perfect way to show them that you care. From hard-to-shop-for teens who really just want a snack and to be left alone to babies who won’t necessarily remember the gifts you buy for them but take ultra-adorable holiday photos, there are some really great Valentine’s gift options for kids of all ages. Whether you opt for an art set for your crafty kid, a puzzle for your toddler, or a heart-shaped pop-it, your kids will fall head over heels for these gifts.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Love-Themed Magna Tiles Set LOVE From 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' Magna-Tiles $44.95 see on Create On For kids who love to build and play with Magna-Tiles, but also enjoy the beloved classic book by Eric Carle, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, this gift set is an adorable choice for a Valentine’s Day gift. The set includes nine 3-inch by 3-inch square tiles, four round quarter tiles, two right triangle tiles, and one 6-inch square tile that fit together to build a 3D version of the caterpillar from the story. When you flip the tiles over, the other side spells out the words, “I love you.” This Valentine's Day gift is best suited for ages 3 and up.

2 A Cozy Pair Of Valentine’s Day PJs Baby Zip Sleeper In Organic Cotton - Happy Hearts Hanna Andersson Available in sizes 0-3 months through 3 toddler $44 see on hanna andersson Gift your baby or toddler a snuggly set of Valentine’s Day pajamas to celebrate the holiday. This cozy pair of zip-up PJs from Hanna Andersson is made from 100% organic cotton and features flat lock seams that lay flat and smooth against your little one’s skin. The navy blue background is covered in an assortment of rainbow hearts in red, yellow, pink, and green. Since it’s not your typical red and pink Valentine’s Day color scheme, these pajamas can be worn all year long. The same Happy Hearts design is also available in a two-piece long john set for older kids and adults so that the whole family can share the love.

3 Kid-Friendly Valentine’s Nail Polish Kisses & Wishes Gift Set Piggy Paint $14.99 see on piggy paint This Piggy Paint gift set is a fun surprise for your kiddo on Valentine’s Day. The paint itself is made from all-natural ingredients that are non-toxic, odorless, water-based, and vegan, so it’s completely safe for even young children to use. This particular set is called Kisses & Wishes and comes with three colors — Pom Pom Party, Tickled Pink, and Wild Child — all adorable choices to wear on Valentine’s Day. Also included in this gift set is a sheet of stick-on earrings with shapes like hearts, stars, strawberries, butterflies, flowers, and more, so your little one can get glam for the holiday.

4 A Heart-Shaped Pop-It Jumbo Heart-Shaped Pop It Genovega $13.99 see on amazon I don’t know a single kid who wouldn’t love to receive a gigantic pop-it toy for Valentine’s Day. Even kids who have stacks of these sensory toys (my own included) are still thrilled to get them in new shapes, colors, and sizes. This jumbo heart-shaped pop-it measures approximately 7 inches by almost 8 inches and includes 63 individual poppers that flex back and forth over and over again. The pastel rainbow gradient is super soothing to look at, plus iT has a decidedly Valentine’s vibe. This is one kid toy that says, “I love you so much” without being too in-your-face about it.

5 A Fun Dinosaur Puzzle Dinosaur Kids' 45 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle A+X Puzzles $12.99 see on target Not everything you gift your kids for Valentine’s day has to be red, pink, or covered in hearts. Plus, there’s something to be said for gifting your kids something in the theme of what they love. If your kid loves dinosaurs, or even if your kid loves to put together puzzles, this is a wonderful gift idea for Valentine’s Day. From the Black-owned, female-founded brand A+X Puzzles, this 45-piece dino-themed puzzle is ideal for kids ages 3 and up. When fully built, the puzzle measures approximately 9.5 by 6.6 inches with a bright and vibrant color scheme featuring a group of kids playing with prehistoric friends.

6 Minnie Mouse Necklace Minnie Mouse Enamel Initial Necklace Disney $19.95 see on shop disney Jewelry is such a quintessential Valentine’s Day gift to give, but it can sometimes be difficult to find quality pieces that aren’t too expensive for kids, but still look nice. (Because honestly, who knows how long they’ll get to wear it before they lose it or break it, you know?) When in doubt, go the Disney route — this Minnie Mouse initial necklace checks all the boxes. The personalized half-inch-long letter pendant features a red-and-white enamel polka dot design alongside a small Minnie Mouse-shaped crystal charm. Both the pendant and charm hang on a 14-inch chain, but the set also comes with a 3-inch long chain extender, if you need it.

7 A Pink Teddy Bear Pink Cuddles Teddy Build A Bear $18 see on build-a-bear A trip to Build-A-Bear makes a great gift for any kid, but you don’t actually have to go to the store when you want to surprise your kiddo with a fun Valentine’s Day gift. Build-A-Bear’s Pink Cuddles Teddy is a soft, cuddly bear with swirly fur and a cute heart-shaped nose, so it fits in super well with the whole Valentine’s Day theme. Just like you do on a trip to the store, you can personalize your bear with fun clothing and accessories like shoes and hats. To add a little extra love to this gift, add a heartbeat sound effect, music from your child’s favorite movie or show, or even a personalized voice message from you.

8 Valentine’s Bath Bombs Valentine Bath Bomb Velvet Moon Studio $6.95 see on etsy Make bath time extra special on Valentine’s Day with a fun, Valentine bath bomb with tiny confetti soap hearts inside. Made from organic, cosmetic-approved colors, this vibrant, bright pink bath bomb might look like it would be a mess in the tub, but it won’t stain your child’s skin or the tub. These generously-sized bath bombs are sold individually and each one measures approximately 2.5 by 2.5 inches and weighs about 3.5 ounces. Choose from two lovely scents — raspberry vanilla or love spell — and your bath bomb will arrive shrink wrapped to preserve its freshness.

9 A Personalized Cereal Bowl I Cerealsly Love You Personalized Kids Cereal Bowl Personalization Mall $15.99 see on etsy These fun cereal bowls make an adorable Valentine’s Day gift for kids of all ages. (Honestly, I really want one for myself, too!) Each 14-ounce bowl features a cereal-themed graphic print with the words “I Cerealsly Love You” in pastel rainbow colors on the front. Personalize the bowl with your child’s name and choose which complementary color their name is printed in. Made from quality, heavyweight stoneware, the bowls are crafted with a chip-resistant finish. They’re also dishwasher and microwave safe, so you won’t have to worry about the lettering getting messed up if you don’t wash it by hand.

10 A Sweet Picture Book “This is Not A Valentine” written by Carter Higgins, illustrated by Lacy Ruth Cummins Chronicle Books $13.79 $14.99 see on bookshop If your kids love to receive books as gifts, this sweet story is a great one to consider for Valentine’s Day. Though the clever title reads, This Is Not A Valentine, the story is undoubtedly a celebration of friendship and love that follows a boy who gifts various things to a classmate. Throughout the book, the boy insists that the gifts are not Valentines, gifting things like his lucky rock to show that he cares. It’s really just a creative look at how friendship doesn’t have to be glittery and heart-shaped — even on Valentine’s Day — and instead can be about sharing thoughtful things and small tokens of appreciation.

11 A Paint Set Paint-By-Number Valentine's Day Butterfly Stretched Canvas Mondo Llama $10 see on target This colorful paint-by-number kit from Target is a wonderful Valentine’s Day gift for crafty kids. Each kid comes complete with an 11 by 11-inch canvas with a pre-drawn image of a butterfly. Kids can follow along with the easy-to-read instructions, painting each numbered section to correspond with one of the 16 included paint colors. This gift is best suited for kids ages 8 and up, but it’s possible that younger kids could also enjoy it with a little help from a parent of sibling. When it’s complete, they can display their beautiful work of art around your home to enjoy day after day.

12 A Unicorn-Themed Baking Kit Unicorn Cookie Cup Baking Kit The Cookie Cups $49.99 see on the cookie cups Part gift, part experience, and all delicious, this Unicorn Cookie Cup Baking Kit from The Cookie Cups shop is a fun and interactive gift to give kids for Valentine’s Day. Inside of each kit is everything you need to bake 24 miniature cookie cups, including a measuring cup, silicone baking pan, scoop, cupcake liners, whisk, and all of the edible ingredients as well. Your child will also receive an apron to wear while they bake their fun unicorn treats, a unicorn horn mold to make the cookie cup toppers, and a pretty unicorn plate to display their finished treats on.

13 A LEGO Set LEGO Friends Flower and Chocolate Box Build LEGO $8.43 see on amazon If you’re looking for a sweet LEGO set to give your child on Valentine’s Day, this LEGO Friends set is a great choice. Included in the 75-piece mini set is everything you need to create a flower and a box of chocolate out of LEGO pieces. Best suited for kids ages 5 and up, this bright and colorful LEGO set can be built into a purple tulip flower with a green stem. Build the heart-shaped candy box with pink top and fill it with three miniature pieces of LEGO chocolate with teeny tiny toppers shaped like cherries and frosting to complete the build.

14 A Fun Pair Of Socks Milk & Cookies Mismatch Socks Uncommon Goods Available in sizes for kids ages 1-3, 4-8, and 9-12 $10 see on uncommon goods Socks are a go-to gift for kids of all ages, but sometimes they can feel boring and plain to give. Instead of just grabbing a pack of white socks or even themed Valentine’s Day socks from the store, order a fun set like these Milk and Cookies mismatch socks from Uncommon Goods. After all, nothing says “I love you” quite like milk and cookies. Each sock of this perfectly coordinated pair features a googly-eyed face, one with milk and the other with chocolate chip cookies on it. They’re tall socks that are thick, stretchy, and comfortable to wear, and they can also be machine washed. Made especially for kids, theses socks come with silicone grippers on the bottom and are available in sizes for kids from toddlers through pre-teen.