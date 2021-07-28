13 Cute Back-To-School Cookies You Can Bake Or Buy

Back-to-school season can bring up a mix of emotions. On the one hand, kids (and their parents) are excited for a new teacher, new friends, and a new grade. On the other hand, it can be hard to say goodbye to no homework and lazy summer days. Whether your kid is apprehensive or psyched for the new school year, these back-to-school cookies will brighten their day.

On this list, you’ll find both cookies you can order online, and cookies you can make at home— one fun tutorial doesn’t even require you to bake anything; rather, you’ll get creative with icing and store-bought cookies.

From classic chocolate chip or peanut butter cookies, to a tin full of treats from an iconic bakery, or even a cookie cake, there’s something (maybe everything) here that they’ll love. You could tuck a cookie in with your kids’ lunch, have them gift one to their teacher to score some literal brownie points, or have an after school cookie party to celebrate the (much-needed) return of the school routine.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies by Studio DIY Studio DIY Whether you serve these up after school, or sneak them in your child’s lunch box, this “best ever” chocolate chip cookie recipe from Studio DIY is sure to bring a smile to your kid’s face. Kelly, from Studio DIY has a great tip for making kid-sized cookies (because you know your child won’t let you break their cookie in half).

Back To School Pencil Cookies by Three Snackateers Three Snackateers Rectangle wafer cookies get a back-to-school upgrade with the help of a little colorful icing. This cute idea for pencil wafer cookies from Three Snackateers is super simple to replicate, requires no baking, and the final product makes a major impact.

Paint-You-Own Cookie from Etsy SweetCraftKit Back-To-School Cookies Etsy $20 see on etsy An art project and a dessert in one? Yup. These fondant-covered back-to-school cookies come with their own mini easel, plus a paintbrush and an M&M paint palette that really works. The price shown is for three cookies and their corresponding accessories.

Assorted Cookie Tin from Milk Bar Assorted Cookie Tin Milk Bar $22 see on milk bar Milk Bar, the New York-based bakey, makes truly iconic cookies. This assorted tin includes six cookies (or 12 for $39) in fun, unique flavors like chocolate chip marshmallow, confetti, or blueberry & cream. And because these are individually wrapped, they’re great for sending to school.

Back-To-School Iced Cookies from 1-800-Flowers Back-To-School Artisan Iced Cookies 1-800-Flowers $44.99 see on 1-800-Flowers Send them back-to-school with a cute sweet treat. There’s no need to bake and spend time decorating when you can order these adorable butter cookies that are hand-decorated and packed individually in cellophane bags with ribbon.

Peanut Butter Cookies by Bakerella Bakerella Peanut butter lovers will flip for these decadent cookies made with chocolate chips, peanut butter. and peanut butter M&Ms from Bakerella. They are gooey and sweet with plenty of texture; just make you kid is allowed to bring peanut products to school before you pack these.

Decorate Sugar Cookies from Etsy AujanesSweetsLLC Back To School Sugar Cookies Etsy $55 see on etsy A cookie shaped like an apple a day keeps the tantrums away? Something like that. These frosted cookies are super cute,, and if you’re looking to replicate something like this at home, there are great back-to-school cookie cutters from Amazon.

A Cookie Bouquet from Cookies By Design Welcome Home to Learning! Cookie Bouquet Cookies By Design $62.99 see on cookies by design If your child is feeling a little apprehensive about wearing a mask at school, these yummy, mask-wearing sugar cookies may help to ease some of their anxiety. The price shown is for a set of seven and they arrive beautifully packaged.

A Raspberry Lemon Cookie by Hummingbird High Hummingbird High These raspberry lemon lofthouse cookies from Hummingbird High capture the last days of summer in one bite. They’re light, cakey texture is beautifully offset by the rich buttercream icing that’s naturally tinted with raspberry syrup.

A Back-To-School Cookie Cake From The Great Cookie Back to School Cookie Cake The Great Cookie $34.95 SEE ON THE GREAT COOKIE Need cookies for a crowd? Try a cookie cake, like this one that’s topped with a sweet back-to-school message. You can choose from chocolate chip or snickerdoodle flavor.

Mini Back-To-School Cookies from Etsy Just4UTreats Mini Back To School Cookies Etsy $4.99 SEE ON ETSY Whether your kid wants to give their teacher a little gift on the first day of school, or you want to put a sweet treat in your kid’s lunchbox, these mini cookies are the perfect size. Each on comes individually packaged in a cellophane bag.

Chocolate Brownie Cookies by A Classic Twist A Classic Twist Can’t decide between making brownies or cookies for the first day of school? You’ll get both flavors in these chocolate brownie cookies by A Classic Twist. They’re fudgy and gooey plus a bit of flaky sea salt adds a burst of savory flavor.