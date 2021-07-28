13 Cute Back-To-School Cookies You Can Bake Or Buy

Back-to-school season can bring up a mix of emotions. On the one hand, kids (and their parents) are excited for a new teacher, new friends, and a new grade. On the other hand, it can be hard to say goodbye to no homework and lazy summer days. Whether your kid is apprehensive or psyched for the new school year, these back-to-school cookies will brighten their day.
On this list, you’ll find both cookies you can order online, and cookies you can make at home— one fun tutorial doesn’t even require you to bake anything; rather, you’ll get creative with icing and store-bought cookies.
From classic chocolate chip or peanut butter cookies, to a tin full of treats from an iconic bakery, or even a cookie cake, there’s something (maybe everything) here that they’ll love. You could tuck a cookie in with your kids’ lunch, have them gift one to their teacher to score some literal brownie points, or have an after school cookie party to celebrate the (much-needed) return of the school routine.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.