20 Cookie Recipes Without Eggs That Are *Still* Delicious

Whether you're vegan, have an allergy, or you have a hankerin' for some cookies but you're out of eggs, it's always good to have a list of cookie recipes to make without eggs stored safely in your recipe box.

It's true — you don't need eggs to make delicious cookies, guys. Even if you don't want to make these specific egg-free cookie recipes, you can always substitute applesauce or mash up a banana to substitute an egg, per thekitchn.com. In fact, when I was vegetarian for 10 years prior to me becoming pregnant and craving all the fried chicken, most of my cookie or other baking recipes did call for applesauce and/or banana substitutes. And they were still delicious.

Whether you're looking for oatmeal, sugar, snickerdoodle, or a good old fashioned chocolate chip cookie, you don't need eggs to make them deliciously moist, decadent, and tantalizing on the tastebuds. This list includes 20 recipes for all different types of cookies, a cookie dough truffle, and even a cookie dough bite. Hey, dessert is dessert, and cookie dough is just a happy little cookie full of potential. So there's something for every type of cookie lover on this list, and they're all totally egg-free.

1. 4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies Averie Cooks This 4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookie recipe by Averie Cooks is so easy that you can whip these bad boys up in no time — and of those four ingredients, none of them are eggs! She says to think of this recipe as a 1-1-1-1 recipe, and it's as simple as that. Just looking at this picture is making my mouth water.

2. Eggless Oatmeal Cookies I for one am a huge fan of oatmeal cookies (don't @ me), and if you aren't currently a fan, I think this Eggless Oatmeal Cookies recipe from Food. will convert you for sure. It's got raisins and semi-sweet chocolate chips. Yum.

3. Eggless Snickerdoodle Cookies Recipe As if sugar and cinnamon on a cookie aren't delicious enough, add in the fact that they're warm, buttery, sugar cookies that already melt in your mouth, and there's no eggs. Sign me up. This Eggless Snickerdoodle Cookies recipe from Spice Up The Curry is top notch for those who are all aboard the cinnamon and sugar train.

4. Chocolate Cookie Dough Truffles Bakerella OK, so technically not an actually cookie. But it's got cookie dough, y'all, and it's too delicious to not include on this list. Plus they're just so darn cute, you have to try this Chocolate Cookie Dough Truffles recipe from Bakerella.

5. Eggless Chocolate Crinkle Cookies These Eggless Chocolate Crinkle Cookies from Mommy's Home Cooking just look incredibly decadent and like they'll melt in your mouth. The fact that they're rolled in powdered sugar is a definite plus, as well. There's even a recipe included within the recipe for a "fake egg." So you'll definitely be all set.

6. Pecan Sandies Brown Eyed Baker If you're looking for a rich, nutty, buttery cookie with a sweet and salty flavor, these Pecan Sandies from Brown Eyed Baker are here for you. Plus, according to the author, it's an easy one to make with the kids, too.

7. Eggless Chocolate Chip Cookies Freebie Finding Mom's Eggless Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe is so good, you'll be making them at least once a week. (If they last that long in your house before everyone devours them.)

8. Leggo My Eggless Sugar Cookie Cookies & Cups The fun thing about this Leggo My Eggless Sugar Cookie recipe by Cookies & Cups is that it's so versatile. You have your deliciously moist buttery base cookie, and there's a recipe for royal icing that is also egg-free that you can use to decorate said cookies however you like.

9. Eggless Butter Cookies Recipe These Eggless Butter Cookies by Spice up the Curry remind me of my favorite cookies that came in those tins moms always use for sewing supplies once the cookies are gone. They have a buttery vanilla favor and look elegant and beautiful after you pipe them onto the sheet pan.

10. Peanut Butter Cream’wich Cookies The Crepes of Wrath Can you ever have enough peanut butter? These Peanut Butter Cream'wich Cookies by The Crepes of Wrath are definitely something for peanut butter fans to make. There are two delicious oatmeal cookies that are crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside, and a delicious peanut butter filling on the inside. Y'all.

11. Red Velvet White Chocolate Chip Cookies Eggless Recipe Red velvet anything just always sounds so elegant and decadent, and even without the egg, these Red Velvet White Chocolate Chip Cookies from Vege Home Cooking are just incredible. Those white chocolate chips really just give them that extra punch of decadence.

12. Butter Cookies with Dried Cranberries and Roasted Pecans Food & Style These Butter Cookies with Dried Cranberries and Roasted Pecans from Food & Style look like they'd fit perfectly alongside a table set for high tea, or even just a delicious afternoon snack for the kids.

13. Soft Egg-Free Sugar Cookies These Soft Egg-Free Sugar Cookies from Safely Delish can easily be made into dairy-free, vegan cookies by just using vegan butter and a plant-based milk. Plus, this recipe is pretty adaptable for whatever "topping" you want to put on there, including sprinkles. And the best part? In total, they only take 18 minutes to prep, bake, and cook.

14. Vegan Sugar Cookies Love & Lemons Who says vegan baked goods have to be tasteless and dense? These Vegan Sugar Cookies by Love & Lemons look insanely fluffy and delicious — and that cashew glaze? Get out of town.

15. Healthy Flourless & Eggless Double Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies These Healthy Flourless & Eggless Double Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies by Amy's Healthy Baking are "supremely rich, soft, and chewy ... basically with the same taste and texture as really decadent fudge brownies." Um, sold.

16. No Bake Cookies Love & Lemons Any cookie that doesn't require me to turn on the oven in the Georgia heat is a win in my book. And Love & Lemons No Bake Cookies recipe is easy to make, vegan, and gluten-free. Oh and did I mention delicious?

17. Crispy & Crunchy Eggless Coconut Cookies Aromatic Essence's Eggless Coconut Cookies recipe provides a "crispy, crunchy, crumbly," and addictive snack, per the website. And these aren't your typical cookies, but an Indian-style crispy biscuit that would pair deliciously with a cup of tea or crumbled over ice cream.

18. Low Sugar Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies Oatmeal with a Fork For those of us who are trying to watch the sugar intake, but still want a sweet and delicious treat, Oatmeal with a Fork's Low Sugar Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe is where it's at. And they look incredibly delicious in their bite-sized glory, don't they?

19. Eggless Gingerbread Cookies Gingerbread cookies don't have to be just a holiday thing. Veg Recipes of India's recipe for Eggless Gingerbread Cookies would be incredible to devour all year long, and per the website, features a "soft, firm texture" and has "aromatic ginger, cinnamon, and cloves."