Whether you're happy or sad, prepared or not, it's almost that time for the kids to head back to school. You might be absolutely dreading the day you drop off your little one. You might be counting down the seconds until you can get them out of your hair for a full day. Or, more likely, you probably have moments of both. And what better way to capture these emotions than with a great Instagram post? Here are 21 back-to-school Instagram captions, so you can post a fabulous one in between supply shopping and meet-the-teacher open houses.

The cool thing about Instagram — and any social media, for that matter — is that you can look back at it as a scrapbook of your most important moments. While I personally love checking out the cherished wedding photos I've shared on my account, I'm always more intrigued by the caption I've paired with it. Those one or two (or 10) sentences under a photo are a perfect little snapshot of how you were feeling at that moment in time — feelings that are often forgotten or diluted as life goes on. To anyone who says, "It's just a caption," I respond, "no, it's my diary entry."

So, if you're feeling sappy, sassy, nostalgic, or relieved, one of these will help you document it perfectly — or get those wheels turning and inspire an original.

1 "And all at once, summer collapsed into fall." — Oscar Wilde Kevin Dodge/The Image Bank/Getty Images A little Oscar Wilde for the mama who blinked and summer was over.

2 "You're off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting so... get on your way!" — Dr. Seuss

3 "What we learn becomes a part of who we are."

4 "Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child and one teacher can change the world." -Malala Yousafzai

5 “If you can dream it, you can do it.” - Walt Disney

6 "Let me love you a little more before you're not little anymore." MoMo Productions/DigitalVision/Getty Images

7 "There are two things we should give our children. One is roots, and the other is wings."

8 "Learn the rules like a pro so you can break them like an artist."

9 "The time to be awesome is now." — Kid President (Robby Novak)

10 "It's the MOST wonderful time of the yearrr!"

11 “Be so good they can't ignore you.” -Steve Martin

12 "Be curious, not cool." FatCamera/E+/Getty Images

13 "Happy Parent's Liberation Day." Pretty self-explanatory.

14 "I blinked, and the world's longest summer was over."

15 "Wisdom begins with wonder." — Socrates

16 "As long as I'm living, my baby you'll be." urbazon/E+/Getty Images

17 "Time to start knowing what day of the week it is."

18 "Take your risks now. As you grow older, you become more fearful and less flexible. And I mean that literally. I hurt my knee this week on the treadmill, and it wasn't even on." — Amy Poehler

19 “Have a great first day and don't worry about us parents. Rest assured, these are NOT tears of sadness.”

20 "You can never be overdressed or overeducated." — Oscar Wilde

21 “It's a wonder that a head so small can hold so many questions, thoughts, and true potential.”

Whether you’re just happy the kids are finally out of your hair, or feeling the inevitable ache of knowing that your kid is growing up so fast, these 21 back-to-school Instagram captions capture all the feelings that this time of year brings.