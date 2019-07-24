Just like meltdowns over misplaced backpacks and worries over what time the bus is actually supposed to show up, snapping a back-to-school pic of your kids to post on social media is a modern-day parenting tradition (whether kids are wearing face masks in the photos or not). Once you've got the perfect (or at least decent enough) shot, the only question is what to say about it. These first day of school Instagram captions run the gamut from sweet to celebratory, so you're sure to find one that describes how you're feeling about this monumental occasion... whether you're a bundle of nerves or borderline giddy.

My younger kids love posing for photos on the first day of school. They want to show off their new school clothes, Super Mario backpack, and the fact that they have reached a new grade level. As kids get older, however, pushback on taking a back-to-school photo may rear its ugly head. But even if they insist on ditching the Pinterest-worthy chalkboard sign, you'll likely still be able to get at least one quick snap for Insta through the junior high and high school years. And when you do, these first day of school Instagram captions will be ready and waiting to accompany your post.

1 Funny First Day Of School Instagram Captions RichVintage/E+/Getty Images Today is the day we begin our countdown to the last day of school.

I’m going to be sad for approximately 5 minutes. Then, it’s time for a Target run. Alone. #blessed

We were tired of sleeping in and enjoying life anyway.

A special shout-out to all the parents who sent their kids back to school with sharpened pencils.

My kids are back in school. Give me a day to process my devastation.

R.I.P. summer vacation.

Bye, Felicia!

My sanity has just been saved by the (school) bell.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Back to school? How about back to the pool?

Summer’s over. Time to remember what day of the week it is.

There are really five seasons: winter, spring, summer, fall, and back-to-school.

2 Sentimental First Day Of School Instagram Captions Dream big, little one.

And so the adventure begins…

Just like that, summer is over.

Let me love you a little more before you’re not little anymore.

My kids deserve an entire sheet of gold stars.

They say school is like home away from home, but I’m going to miss this little face today.

They really do grow up so fast.

Here’s to big smiles and even bigger adventures.

It’s time to embrace everything new — new friends, new teachers, and a new school year.

I’ll be here waiting for you when you get home. Happy first day, little one!

I hope you are able to achieve everything your heart desires.

3 First Day Of School Instagram Captions From Your Kid’s Perspective Is it just me, or does my mom seem a little too excited about the first day of school?

There is no tired like first-day-of-school tired.

Cute school supplies almost make the first day of school worth it.

You never get a second chance to make a first impression.

I didn’t want to hold up this chalkboard sign, but my mom made me. Happy first day back or whatever.

Most likely to be caught sleeping in class.

New year, new me.

Never underestimate the power of a good outfit on the first day of school.