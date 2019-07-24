Just like meltdowns over misplaced backpacks and worries over what time the bus is actually supposed to show up, snapping a back-to-school pic of your kids to post on social media is a modern-day parenting tradition (whether kids are wearing face masks in the photos or not). Once you've got the perfect (or at least decent enough) shot, the only question is what to say about it. These first day of school Instagram captions run the gamut from sweet to celebratory, so you're sure to find one that describes how you're feeling about this monumental occasion... whether you're a bundle of nerves or borderline giddy.
My younger kids love posing for photos on the first day of school. They want to show off their new school clothes, Super Mario backpack, and the fact that they have reached a new grade level. As kids get older, however, pushback on taking a back-to-school photo may rear its ugly head. But even if they insist on ditching the Pinterest-worthy chalkboard sign, you'll likely still be able to get at least one quick snap for Insta through the junior high and high school years. And when you do, these first day of school Instagram captions will be ready and waiting to accompany your post.