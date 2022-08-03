Back To School

31 Back-To-School Outfit Ideas For Every Kid

Style doesn’t have to break the bank.

by Jessica Booth

Bid farewell to super casual tank tops, shorts, swimsuits under dresses, and pajamas all day long: Summer vacation is ending, and it’s time to start thinking about some back-to-school outfits for the little ones. If your kids don’t wear a uniform to school, then you may be wanting to buy a few items to add to their fall and winter wardrobe. Or, your kids might be begging you to get them a few fun, new things to wear on the first day of school. Either way, since school clothes tend to be more casual and are prone to getting beat up pretty quickly (think recess and art class mishaps), you probably don’t want to spend a whole lot. Fortunately, there are plenty of lower-cost back-to-school outfit ideas out there that probably won’t drain your back account and will still be cool enough to garner your child’s approval.

Picking the right clothes for your child really comes down to finding out what style they like and going from there. Is your little one sporty and casual? Or, do they prefer to dress up and look a bit more polished and put together? Do they like to wear graphic tees that display their interests, or are they more into minimalist clothes in solid colors? Once you figure out what they like, buy some versatile basics that can be worn with lots of different pieces over and over again. The below back-to-school outfit ideas are budget-friendly and will fit pretty much any style your kid might be into.

Sporty back-to-school outfit ideas for kids

Even if your sporty kid prefers to be in comfortable, functional items that they can move around in, you want to spend your whole back-to-school outfit budget on athleisure items like sweatpants or sweatshirts. Versatile pants or sets are great picks and look good while still having that sporty feel to them.

High-Waisted Slouchy Ripped Wide-Leg Jeans For Girls
Old Navy
These wide-leg pants are comfortable, sporty, and cool, and will go with a variety of different tops and sweaters.
Cozy Does It Lined Pants
Tea Collection
Perfect for cooler weather, these casual pants are lined with a soft jersey material.
2-Piece Tank and Short Set
Carter's
Comfy and perfect for the girl who is always on the go, this short and tank set is cute and functional.
Marvel Heroes Boy's 3-Pack Saving The Day Graphic Tee
Target
For $25, you get two shirts and a pair of comfy shorts. This is perfect for the superhero fan.

Preppy back-to-school outfit ideas for kids

For kids with preppy style, look for easy polo shirts and dresses that can be worn a lot of different ways. Striped options with a bit of a nautical feel are fun for the first few weeks of school when the weather can almost trick you into believing it’s still summer.

Uniform Pique Polo for Girls
Old Navy
This polo comes in a few different basic colors and has that unmistakable preppy vibe your kid might love. Bright red is a fun option.
Gender-Neutral Color-Blocked Long-Sleeve Rugby Shirt
Old Navy
The neutral tones of this color-blocked shirt make it easy to wear with any bottoms. This is a great option for chillier days.
2-Piece Tee and Dock Short Set
Carter's
The striped shirt and cute dock shorts make it look like your little one is ready to head to the boat after their day at school.
Striped Dress
Zara
This tank striped polo dress is one of those pieces you’ll have your kid wear a million times. It’s casual and cute and great for the first few weeks of school.

Minimalist back-to-school outfit ideas for kids

Minimalist style is probably the easiest to buy for — thanks, kid — because you really just need some great basics. A matching set in a neutral tone is easy since it can be worn separately or together, and a great pair of jeans and a plain shirt will go far during the entire school year.

2-Piece Hoodie and Leggings Set
H&M
This two-piece set can be worn together or separately for a comfortable, minimalist look that is also very on-trend.
Boys Basic Bootcut Jeans
The Children's Place
A pair of basic bootcut jeans are a staple for anyone’s wardrobe and these are a great price point.
Linen Blend Shirt
Zara
This linen shirt is breezy and comfortable and will go with pants or shorts of any color.

Maximalist back-to-school outfit ideas for kids

Maximalist style goes by the philosophy that more is more: Think bright colors, bold patterns, and no neutrals in site. This is such a fun way to dress your little one and there are lots of choices. Tie-dye shorts are great for warmer weather, while colorful sweatsuits are versatile. And really, you can’t go wrong with a sequined jacket.

GapFit Kids Quick-Dry Shorts
The Gap
These bright tie-dye shorts are fun and super colorful. They’re great for the first few warm weeks of school.
2-Piece Tee and Shorts
Carter's
This is a fun and bright set that is bold without being too over-the-top. Plus, both pieces can be worn separately as well.
Patterned Sweatshorts
H&M
These comfy sweatshorts feature brightly colored Lego blocks and are so playful. There’s also a matching tee for the full effect.
Sequined Bomber Jacket
H&M
This adorable sequined jacket is perfect for fall weather and is such a fun wardrobe item for your feisty little one to own.

Feminine back-to-school outfit ideas for kids

For the kids who love wearing all things lace, floral, and magical, there are a bunch of sweet dresses that are so easy to wear and style. They’re great if you want something more dressed up that is still functional.

Beautees Striped Dress With T-Shirt And Scrunchie
Target
This look comes with a dress and a shirt that can be worn underneath (or each piece on its own) and a matching scrunchie. It’s so cute and functional.
Tulle Skirt Dress
H&M
Few things are more feminine than a dreamy tulle skirt. This dress is perfect for a back-to-school first day photo.
Combined Top Patchwork Dress
Zara
This sweet floral dress with an attached ribbed shirt gives all of the ‘90s feminine feels in the best way.
Blue Heather Skort
Little Sleepies
Skorts are the perfect mix of feminine and functional. This one is made of a super soft and stretchy bamboo viscose material that they’ll love wearing.

Casual back-to-school outfit ideas for kids

Casual, laid-back clothes make the best basics for any kid’s wardrobe because they give kids plenty of wiggle room for play. It’s nice to get them dressed up sometimes in cute dresses or nice linen shirts, but casual clothes are really the normal go-to. Opt for versatile shorts and bottoms or sets that can be mixed and matched.

Striped Rib-Knit Lettuce-Edge T-Shirt
Old Navy
Cute t-shirts are an essential for a casual wardrobe. This ribbed t-shirt is inexpensive, versatile, and a great basic.
Tee and Denim Shorts Set
Carter's
This set is great for the warmer months of the year, like the month of September, and the graphic sends an adorable message.
2-Piece Set
H&M
This cute short sleeve sweatshirt and sweatshorts set says “spread love and kindess,” which is such a great way to start the school year.
Fast Foodie Short Sleeve Pocket Tee
Little Sleepies
With their super soft bamboo viscose material, this stretchy t-shirt is the perfect fun and casual match with jeans, especially for the kid who love fries.

Trendy back-to-school outfit ideas for kids

Kids definitely don’t need to follow all of the latest trends (no one does, really), but if they want to, then the below options are great choices for even a tight budget. They’re stylish and feel on-trend, but they’re versatile enough to last a while and they don’t cost an arm and a leg.

High-Waisted Button-Fly Jean Skirt
Old Navy
A denim skirt like this is so stylish for the fall, and can be worn with bare legs or tights, and so many different kinds of shirts.
Comfort Stretch Hooded Denim Jacket
H&M
The perfect back-to-school jacket is this denim option with a sweatshirt hood. It’s so cool and easy to wear.
2-Piece Shirt and Joggers Set
H&M
Neutral colors and a subtle color blocking make this sweatsuit the best set for chilly school days.
Vibes T-Shirt
Zara
What could be more trendy than a pastel shirt that says “vibes?”

Boho back-to-school outfit ideas for kids

A mix of casual and whimsical, boho style is easy, carefree and, well, bohemian. Laid-back essentials with fun details, like floral pants or a graphic tee, are cheerful options that your little ones will love.

Art Clas Foldover Flare Leggings
Target
These adorable flare leggings are comfy enough for a whole day at school. The daisy pattern is boho chic, but they also come in solid colors.
Girls Patchwork Dress
The Children's Place
An elasticized waist and pull-on style make this dress a total breeze to wear.
2-Piece T-Shirt and Shorts Set
H&M
With an elastic waistband, these shorts are comfortable enough to wear all day long. This set is versatile and unique.
Loose Fit Cargo Pants
Zara
These loose cargo pants have a relaxed and casual fit and can be worn with almost any t-shirt they already own.

Finding clothes your kids will be excited to wear back-to-school that are also budget-friendly is easy with any of these options. Many of these lower-cost back-to-school outfit ideas will also stick through the fall and winter, and even the spring if your kid doesn’t grow too quickly. Snatch them up while you can.