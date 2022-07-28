Every first day back to school is a big deal for your kids, but the first day of kindergarten feels especially emotional. It seems like time has been put on fast forward, and your baby suddenly looks so much older than they ever did before. As a parent, you’re likely feeling some sort of excitement about either getting some extra alone time or getting rid of a good chunk of childcare costs, but you’re also probably feeling really emotional about sending them off into a classroom. As you snap a photo of your child with their backpack, a million thoughts will be going through your head, but thinking of the right first day of kindergarten caption to go alongside it doesn’t need to be one of them.

If you’re going to post their first day of kindergarten photo to your social media pages, you’ll want to write something funny, sentimental, or inspiring with it. It can be so hard to convey the bittersweet feelings of this huge day, so instead of coming up with your own words, borrow a caption idea from the list below. There are options for the parents who were more than ready for this first day of school to come and for the parents who are having a really hard time holding back tears as they say goodbye. One thing is for sure — your little one is embarking on a new adventure, and that’s definitely worth celebrating.

Funny first day of kindergarten captions

The first day of school is bittersweet. Bitter because our summer together is over, but the silence is sweet.

Saved by the bell. The school bell!

Is this when I'm supposed to figure out what I want to be when I grow up?

Summer's over but at least I look cute.

Most likely to be caught napping in class.

Life status: Currently holding it all together with one bobby pin.

There's no tired like first-day-of-school tired.

“Is it just me, or did mom seem a little too happy about the first day of school?”

Quotes for the first day of kindergarten

“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child and one teacher can change the world.” — Malala Yousafzai

“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.” — Dr. Seuss

“You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.” — Zig Ziglar

“The important thing is not so much that every child should be taught as that every child should be given the wish to learn.” — John Lubbock

“Free the child’s potential, and you will transform him into the world.” — Maria Montessori

“A person’s a person, no matter how small.” — Dr. Seuss

“Our children are only as brilliant as we allow them to be.” — Eric Micha’el Leventhal

“They may forget what you said, but they will not forget how you made them feel.” — Carl Buechner

Carl Buechner “Wisdom begins with wonder.” — Socrates

“School bells are ringing loud and clear; vacation’s over, school is here.”— Winifred C. Marshal

SDI Productions/E+/Getty Images

Sweet and sentimental first day of kindergarten captions

Dream big, little one.

Here’s to big smiles and even bigger adventures.

One minute you're holding them in your arms, and a short second later, they let go of your hand and walk into class.

The first day of school is already here. How did you grow up so fast?

Didn’t think I was going to cry, but here we are.

It’s the back-to-school season! We’re waving goodbye to summer and looking forward to the freedom of fall.

The two best days of school: The first and the last.

This day will never happen again, make the most of it!

I can already hear “Time of Your Lives” playing at graduation.

The speed at which children grow up defies the laws of time.

When they are little, you want them to grow up. When they are grown up, you want them to be little.

Take more photos than you think you’ll ever need, and don’t be shy about sharing them to your social media pages. This is the time to show off your little one and how proud you are of them, and any of these first day of kindergarten captions are sure to do that.