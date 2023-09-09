Barbie and Oppenheimer sparked a nationwide conversation surrounding the movies this summer — partially because they came out on the same day. This led to hilarious Barbenheimer memes, a deep dive into the history of Barbie, the doll and brand, and physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, whom Christopher Nolan’s movie centers around, and an overwhelming amount of enthusiasm when it came to the outfits people wore to see both of the films. There was an excitement about seeing not one movie, but two, that hasn’t been witnessed since before the days of streaming.
But now, the summer of Barbenheimer is coming to an end and Halloween is fast approaching. Undoubtedly, Barbie and Oppenheimer are going to inspire a lot of costumes this year individually, and perhaps as a combination, too. There’s so many ideas you can use for Barbenheimer-themed costumes, whether you’re doing it with a partner, your child or flying solo.
There are iconic pieces of clothing from both movies, like Oppenheimer’s hat or Barbie’s cowgirl costume. There’s also a ton of characters to get inspiration from in both of the films, plus we could never forget about the extremely high profile directors and the outfits they’ve been rocking on and off the red carpet.
No matter who you’re doing your Barbenheimer costume with — your kids, your SO, or yourself — you’ll have so much fun jumping back into the excitement of the summer’s biggest movies.