Barbie and Oppenheimer sparked a nationwide conversation surrounding the movies this summer — partially because they came out on the same day. This led to hilarious Barbenheimer memes, a deep dive into the history of Barbie, the doll and brand, and physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, whom Christopher Nolan’s movie centers around, and an overwhelming amount of enthusiasm when it came to the outfits people wore to see both of the films. There was an excitement about seeing not one movie, but two, that hasn’t been witnessed since before the days of streaming.

But now, the summer of Barbenheimer is coming to an end and Halloween is fast approaching. Undoubtedly, Barbie and Oppenheimer are going to inspire a lot of costumes this year individually, and perhaps as a combination, too. There’s so many ideas you can use for Barbenheimer-themed costumes, whether you’re doing it with a partner, your child or flying solo.

There are iconic pieces of clothing from both movies, like Oppenheimer’s hat or Barbie’s cowgirl costume. There’s also a ton of characters to get inspiration from in both of the films, plus we could never forget about the extremely high profile directors and the outfits they’ve been rocking on and off the red carpet.

Solo Barbenheimer View on Instagram @parkeryorksmith It’s totally possible to create your own Barbenheimer look if you want to do it on your own. All you need is a pink suit, the Oppenheimer hat and a black tie.

President Barbie and a WWII Soldier SunBaby / HalloweenCostumes.com These costumes kind of give off a similar vibe, right? President Barbie from the Barbie movie was one of the best characters in the movie — she literally helped reclaim the government and make Barbieland equal for all. Her jumpsuit matches the vibe of this World War II suit, which works for the Oppenheimer half of the Barbenheimer theme.

Barbenheimer Couples’ Costume HalloweenCostumes.com / Cossky The most featured look from “Barbie” alongside the outfit Cillian Murphy wore as Oppenheimer for most of the film makes a great couples’ costume. The contrast between the two looks is funny from the get-go, but the relevance of both movies really makes this a great combination — especially if the couple wearing it couldn’t decide on the vibe for their matching costumes this year.

Jean and Ken Universal Pictures Another Barbenheimer idea for couples could be dressing up as Jean from Oppenheimer and Ken from Barbie. To achieve Jean’s look, all you need is a beige button up and a darker beige trench coat. For Ken, all you need is this “I am Kenough” sweatshirt, or any one of his iconic looks from the movie.

Barbie and Einstein Walmart / Cossky Einstein played a significant role in the “Oppenheimer,” movie, so an original Barbenheimer idea could be to have one person dress up as Einstein while another wears Barbie’s iconic plaid dress. This Einstein costume for kids is a great option if you want to do this idea with your child for trick-or-treating. You can find a remake of Barbie’s plaid dress here.

Barbenheimer Power Suit Pair SpiritHalloween For a parent/child Barbenheimer costume combination, try this pink power suit for kids from the Barbie movie and a suit from your own closet. Whether you wear men’s clothes or women’s, a pair of gray slacks along with a button up shirt, a tie and a hat like this one is perfect. The vibe of the costumes match but still reflect each of the movies.

Oppenheimer and the Mattel CEO Warner Bros. / Universal Pictures Two suits. One pink tie. That’s all this Barbenheimer costume idea would really need. Since suits come in both men’s and women’s sizes, any teen or adult can do this idea. You can find a fuschia pink tie here and Oppenheimer’s hat here.

Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures and Getty Images Most fans of the two summer hits can agree that Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan are geniuses for their masterpiece films. Honor them both by doing a Nolan-Gerwig Barbenheimer costume. Gerwig wore a pink suit like this one to the premiere of Barbie, and Nolan was seen on set for Oppenheimer sporting a gray button-up vest with a black coat and brown trousers.

No matter who you’re doing your Barbenheimer costume with — your kids, your SO, or yourself — you’ll have so much fun jumping back into the excitement of the summer’s biggest movies.