Barron Trump, 18, Is Getting Into Politics Months After His High School Graduation

When Barron Trump graduates from high school later this month, he doesn’t have to worry about hunting down a summer job. The youngest son of former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania is set to enter politics this summer, taking on a role as a Florida delegate at the Republican National Convention.

Barron was chosen by the Republican Party of Florida to represent the state as an at-large delegate at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July, as reported by first by NBC News. The 18-year-old is set to graduate from a private West Palm Beach high school next week, and his role as a GOP delegate will mark the first time he has joined the rest of his family in the political arena. In fact, three of his older siblings have also been chosen as Republican delegates for Florida. Barron will be joined by Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos, as well as Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle. Trump won the GOP primary in Florida in March, which meant he was able to secure the state’s 125 Republican delegates.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, who both served as White House advisors when Trump was in office, have made the decision to not get involved in her father’s campaign this time around. Eric Trump’s wife Lara Trump is playing a larger role by acting as the newly elected co-chair for the Republican National Convention.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Until this recent appointment, Barron Trump has been heavily shielded from the public eye. He was still a child when his father was in the White House, and in the early months of Trump’s presidency he and his mother Melania Trump remained in New York City so Barron could still attend private school there.

While his older siblings have all been heavily active in their father’s political campaign, Barron Trump’s new role as a GOP delegate for Florida marks his first step into the political arena. A step he is reportedly very interested in, according to a campaign official who told ABC News, “Yes, he’s on the delegation roster and Barron is very interested in our nation’s political process.”