There are few things better than a themed cocktail, but if you’re the host, it gets to be a real pain when you’re stuck in the kitchen playing bartender. I mean, using the cocktail shaker is fun for about two drinks, and then you’re just ready to relax, you know? Luckily, there are several Christmas cocktails you can make in a big batch so everyone gets a festive drink without having to do a lot of work.
Don’t worry — this isn’t just a list of Christmas punch recipes. (Although there are a couple.) Batch Christmas cocktails can be anything from a fun winter sangria to a gingerbread martini or eggnog specialty — all it takes is a little prep work. A lot of these holiday drinks you can prep in advance by just mixing together most of the ingredients and topping them off with club soda or garnishes as you serve. And if even that feels like too much work to worry about, try setting out whatever a single cocktail needs so people can serve themselves and add the bubbly or cranberries or whatever it is.
There are also a couple of Christmas cocktails to make in bulk that are really just a big mixture you can pour straight into the pitcher hours before your party or movie night or holiday gathering. So pick your favorite and cross it off your to-do list — you only have to shake a bell this Christmas.
Whether you want a batch Christmas cocktail recipe to prep for a party or you just don’t want to worry about making your own drinks with a cocktail shaker, these holiday drink recipes are a must to try.