There are few things better than a themed cocktail, but if you’re the host, it gets to be a real pain when you’re stuck in the kitchen playing bartender. I mean, using the cocktail shaker is fun for about two drinks, and then you’re just ready to relax, you know? Luckily, there are several Christmas cocktails you can make in a big batch so everyone gets a festive drink without having to do a lot of work.

Don’t worry — this isn’t just a list of Christmas punch recipes. (Although there are a couple.) Batch Christmas cocktails can be anything from a fun winter sangria to a gingerbread martini or eggnog specialty — all it takes is a little prep work. A lot of these holiday drinks you can prep in advance by just mixing together most of the ingredients and topping them off with club soda or garnishes as you serve. And if even that feels like too much work to worry about, try setting out whatever a single cocktail needs so people can serve themselves and add the bubbly or cranberries or whatever it is.

There are also a couple of Christmas cocktails to make in bulk that are really just a big mixture you can pour straight into the pitcher hours before your party or movie night or holiday gathering. So pick your favorite and cross it off your to-do list — you only have to shake a bell this Christmas.

1 Christmas Punch Sugar and Soul/Yummly A nice big jug of Christmas punch is the ultimate make-ahead Christmas cocktail. This recipe featured on Yummly is so easy — it’s just white rum, a bunch of different fruit juices, and lemon-lime soda with some garnishes — and it makes for a gorgeous, bubbly, delicious drink.

2 White Christmas Mojito Half-Baked Harvest/Yummly Seriously, how gorgeous are these white Christmas mojitos? Now, this recipe does require a bit of work with a blender, some muddling, and garnishing each individual glass with some necessary ingredients, but you can still totally make a big batch ahead of time (and it’ll be worth it). This recipe also does not skimp on the coconut, so if that’s not your favorite flavor, maybe choose a different Christmas cocktail.

3 Mulled Wine Gimme Some Oven/Yummly Mulled wine is an absolute classic at Christmas, and this mulled wine recipe featured on Yummly is so warm and festive and perfect. It requires a bit of simmering as you pull all the ingredients together, but once that part’s done and you’ve strained out the big chunks of goodness, you can just keep it warm until it’s time to serve.

4 Spicy Sweet Grinch Cocktail Half-Baked Harvest/Yummly I can not get over how fun this spicy sweet Grinch cocktail is. This is a must holiday cocktail to make if you’re watching any version of the Grinch, and it’s just so good. The perfect mixture of spice from the jalapeño and sweetness from the minted sugar rim give you all the warm, festive vibes.

5 Eggnog Mudslide Lemon Tree Dwelling/Yummly Want a sweet and creamy cocktail you can make in a big batch? Then you want this eggnog mudslide recipe. With just five ingredients — including the whipped cream and nutmeg — you can whip this up in no time and it’s going to be a huge crowd-pleaser.

6 Jingle Juice Holiday Punch Inspired By Charm/Yummly I know, another holiday punch, but this one is special because it’s bubbly. The Jingle Juice holiday punch is super simple, but has an entire bottle of pink champagne in the recipe and you just can’t go wrong with that. Plus look at how pretty it is!

7 Santa’s Magic Potion Averie Cooks This Christmas cocktail from Averie Cooks is called Santa’s Magic Potion and I have to agree that it’s the perfect name. It’s literally just eggnog mixed with Bailey’s which is so simple and delicious, I can’t believe I’ve never thought of it before. Make a big batch for Christmas Eve when Santa needs a little extra help assembling that doll house.

8 Apple Cinnamon Old-Fashioned A Spicy Perspective I know, apple and cinnamon feel very fall-ish, but this is still a really delicious Christmas cocktail from A Spicy Perspective. With apple butter literally muddled into the bottom, this apple cinnamon old-fashioned is packed with warm, spicy, incredible flavors.

9 Cranberry Gin Cocktail Mom on Timeout A fairly simple holiday cocktail — but one that can be easily made in a huge batch — is the cranberry gin cocktail recipe from Mom on Timeout. Make it in advance, but skip the ice, and just keep it chilled in the fridge. Then you can pour over ice to serve and add the garnish. So pretty and refreshing.

10 Blood Orange Thyme Spritz A Cozy Kitchen How fancy does this blood orange thyme spritz from A Cozy Kitchen sound? The most complicated part of this recipe is making the thyme simple syrup, but even that is not too complicated. Make the simple syrup in advance and then pull all the other ingredients together to make this sparkling, punchy drink.

11 Gingerbread Martini Aubrey's Kitchen/Yummly Martinis are not well-known for being made in a huge batch, but this gingerbread martini recipe featured on Yummly definitely can be. Make the drink, store it in the fridge, and then just before everyones ready for a sip, go ahead and rim your glasses so they’re ready to go.

12 Christmas Kentucky Buck Pickled Plum/Yummly Cranberries are definitely a theme, but this Christmas Kentucky Buck drink shouldn’t be missed. With just six ingredients, this is a super easy and delicious cocktail, and it has just enough bubbles and tartness to give you those festive Christmas vibes.

13 Christmas Milkshakes FOOD24-M/Yummly Oh yes, you read that right — Christmas milkshakes. But make them boozy! These milkshakes featured on Yummly are just delightful and use vanilla ice cream, milk, Kahula, and more to make the ultimate Christmas cocktail treat. Dessert and drink all in one? Yes please.

14 Wassail Sangria Kitchenaid/Yummly It’s like if sangria and and mulled wine and wassail all got married — you’d have this amazing wassail sangria recipe. With whole cloves, ginger, and cinnamon as just a few of the added ingredients, you know this is going to be a warm and refreshing Christmas cocktail.

Whether you want a batch Christmas cocktail recipe to prep for a party or you just don’t want to worry about making your own drinks with a cocktail shaker, these holiday drink recipes are a must to try.