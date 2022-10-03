What can I say, some people out there just want it to smell like they live inside a pie. Yes, some folks are really, really into seasonal scented candles and fall is definitely peak scented candle season. So much so that not only do they relish purchasing fall-themed candles, they also like to photograph their tubs of burning wax, and then share this sublime scene of coziness with the world. These are people who worship at the altar of Bath & Body Works fall candles — and truly, what a line up — and that altar smells strongly of Pumpkin Spice. To help facilitate sharing all of this Bath & Body Works fall candle warmth with the world, here are 20 fall candle Instagram captions that capture all of the pumpkin-scented fall delights emanating from the living-room. Just remember not to position that waffled throw blanket too close to the display. As burnt-out couch does not tend to smell like nutmeg with sweet butter notes.

Bath & Body Works Fall Candle Instagram Captions

My blood type is “Pumpkin Positive.”

All I need is you, me, and a place to cuddle.

Peak coziness.

Totally falling for fall.

There are two times of the year: autumn and waiting for autumn.

“There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.” - Edith Wharton

My candle burns at both ends; it will not last the night; but ah, my foes, and oh, my friends - it gives a lovely light!” -Edna St. Vincent Millay

“Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.” – Albert Camus

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” — L.M. Montgomery

“Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons.” ― Jim Bishop

Punny Bath & Body Works Fall Candle Captions

It makes no scents how much I love these fall candles.

Everybody lighten up.

You glow girl.

Let’s get lit.

Candle with care.

Funny Bath & Body Works Fall Candle Instagram Captions