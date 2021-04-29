You Can Get All These Awesome Father's Day Gifts On Amazon

You still have time to find the perfect gift for Father’s Day, which falls on June 20 this year. But if you’re the kind of person who will still probably wait until the last minute to find a present you’re definitely not alone, and you’ll be pleased to see that Amazon has great gifts for Father’s Day from splurges to steals.

Whether you’re shopping for your own father or your in-law, your brother, your husband, your children’s dad, or just a special guy in your life, Amazon has you covered.

From practical items like a travel French press they can drink right out of or fingerless gloves that double as a flashlight to more silly and fun gifts like Mario Kart or a projector for outdoor movie nights, there’s something for everyone on your list (even the dad who says he doesn’t need anything). These Father’s Day gifts from Amazon will make sure that dad doesn’t get another tie or paperweight this year, and many of the gifts on this list are things the whole family will love having (like a breakfast sandwich maker or a fun lawn game). And for the experience-lover who’s been feeling a little cooped-up, there’s even a pasta making class or a tour of Munich.

1 A Travel Coffee Press ESPRO P1 Double Walled Stainless Steel Coffee French Press Amazon $39.95 see on amazon The dad who loves camping trips or who just likes to take their coffee on-the-go will get a lot of use out of this travel coffee press. It uses a double filter system so there’s no sludge or grit, it’s easy to clean, plus they can drink right out of the double-insulated press, so there’s no need to pack an extra mug.

2 A High-Speed Blender Hurom Hexa Power High Speed Blender Amazon $349 see on amazon If you’re going to splurge, a high speed blender is a great choice. This one is BPA-free and can of course make smoothies and other frozen treats, but you can put hot ingredients in it too, so he’ll be whipping up homemade soups in no time.

3 Stainless Steel Pan HexClad Cookware Stainless Steel and Aluminum Core Nontoxic Frying Pan Amazon $79.95 see on amazon A good frying pan goes a long way whether dad is known for his pancakes or for cooking up six course gourmet meals (or somewhere in between). This non-toxic, non-stick pan from HexClad is made from scratch-resistant and durable stainless steel.

4 A Collapsible Cup HUNU Leakproof Pocket Cup Collapsible Coffee Cup Amazon $19.75 $21.43 see on amazon This silicone collapsible cup is a useful gift whether he’s going on a backpacking trip or just for a quick run to the coffee shop. It’s eco-friendly, made of food-grade certified, BPA-free material, holds nine ounces of coffee, and barely takes up any space when it’s not in use (so the dad who hates clutter can’t complain).

5 A Tour Of Munich Insider Tour: Munich Amazon $69.30 see on amazon You may not be able to take him on an actual trip overseas this year, but a virtual trip is a good second choice. From Amazon Explore comes this amazing virtual tour that will take you to Munich’s churches, historical landmarks, and of course, beer gardens. You’ll pick a day and time for the hour-long tour, and remember to get dad a German beer or pretzel to enjoy while he roams through Munich from his laptop.

6 An Aftershave For Sensitive Skin Leovard Aftershave Tonic Amazon $15 see on amazon If he struggles with itchy skin or ingrown hairs after shaving, he’ll get a ton of use out of this aftershave designed with sensitive skin in mind. Fragrance-free and made with natural ingredients like aloe, green tea, witch hazel, and turmeric it’s soothing on the skin, plus it contains salicylic acid which helps keep ingrowns and pimples at bay.

7 A Trio Of Beard Oils Viking Revolution Beard Oil Conditioner 3-Pack Amazon $19.88 see on amazon Give dad the gift of a soft, hydrated, and itch-free beard with this trio of beard oils. Made of a blend of argan and jojoba oils these come in three great scents: sandalwood, pine and cedar, and clary sage.

8 A Magnetic Wristband BLENDX Magnetic Wristband $16.99 SEE ON AMAZON This nylon band is one of those inventions that seems so simple but is so helpful. If the dad in your life does handy work, he’ll love this magnetic wristband that keeps screws, nails, and other metal items easily in reach, because there’s nothing worse than searching the ground for a screw you dropped.

9 A Phone Docking Station TESLYAR Wood Phone Docking Station Amazon $52.80 SEE ON AMAZON Made of beautiful Ash Tree wood, this docking station adds a little interest to any desk, plus it’s really functional. With places for a phone, glasses, a watch and other odds and ends, he’ll never have an excuse for misplacing his stuff.

10 Socks For The Guy Who Misses The ‘90s BooSocki Novelty Socks Amazon $14.99 see on amazon The dad who’s nostalgic for ‘90s fun will get a kick out of these high-quality knit socks. They feature roller skates, Tamagotchis, Rubix cubes, and plenty of those telltale neon squiggles.

11 A Yoda Tee Star Wars Yoda Lightsaber Best Dad Father's Day T-Shirt Amazon $19.99 see on amazon Star Wars fans will flip for this tee featuring Yoda with a lightsaber. You don’t even need a card because the shirt does the talking for you, and it comes in a ton of colors so you can choose his favorite.

12 A Set Of Grill Accessories OlarHike BBQ Grill Accessories Set Amazon $24.99 see on amazon With nearly 3000 reviews, this set of grill accessories has an almost perfect 5-star rating. Packed in a convenient carrying case, the 24-piece set includes tongs, a spatula, corn holders, a silicone brush for sauce and so much more.

13 A Putting Green PuttOut Pro Golf Putting Mat Amazon $89.99 see on amazon If your dad can’t stop practicing his golf swing (aka swinging his arms randomly into the air everywhere you go), then he’ll get a lot of use out of this putting mat. It rolls up small too, so he can take it to his friend’s house or on a trip.

14 A Mini Arcade Game My Arcade Micro Player Mini Arcade Machine Amazon $21.99 see on amazon He may not have space for a full-size arcade game, but a mini game is just as fun. You can choose from several games like Pac-Man, Galaga, or Rolling Thunder, and these come with a color display, removable joystick, speakers and mercifully for everyone else in the house, a headphone jack.

15 Flashlight Gloves LED Flashlight Gloves Amazon $16.99 SEE ON AMAZON This will come in handy when he’s tinkering in the yard at night, or needs to be hands-free in a dark spot (like fixing a leaky sink). They are fingerless, so he’ll still get a good grip, and the LED light shines from the pointer finger and has an on and off switch.

16 A Breakfast Sandwich Maker Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon $23.47 SEE ON AMAZON If he can’t resist a drive-thru fast food breakfast sandwich (honestly, they’re good), then he’ll appreciate being able to make one without leaving the house. This press whips up a great egg and cheese sandwich, but it can make other creations too like a panini or an English muffin pizza.

17 A Set Of Brain Teasers Brain Teasers Metal & Wooden Puzzles Amazon $16.99 see on amazon This set of nine puzzles is a fun, screen-free way to fidget. With no sharp edges, this is a memorable gift that dad and his kids can enjoy together.

18 A Car Wash Kit Chemical Guys HOL126 14-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit Amazon $89.99 see on amazon Bring the professional car wash right to his driveway with this 14-piece wash kit. It includes wet wax, foam, wheel gel, a microfiber mit and towels, and even a foam gun that hooks up to a standard hose for a deep clean. Bonus points if you offer to help wash the car.

19 A National Parks Coffee Table Book National Geographic Atlas of the National Parks By Jon Waterman Amazon $49.29 see on amazon Take him on a tour of the national parks with this gorgeous coffee table book. It includes stunning, full-page color imagery and a forward by National Geographic CEO, Gary Knell, whose words serve as a reminder of how precious these lands are.

20 A Pasta Making Class Toscana Mia Cooking School Pasta Lesson Amazon $50 see on amazon Treat dad to a pasta making class from Simonetta and Paola, sisters who live in Tuscany. As opposed to being previously recorded, the sisters are actually there on video answering questions and teaching you how to make either a fettuccine with a traditional mushroom or tomato sauce. Just don’t forget to buy the supplies beforehand which are written on the Amazon page and include eggs, wheat flour, and more.

21 A Smartwatch Willful Smartwatch Amazon $28.97 $49.99 see on amazon Compatible with both Apple and Android phones, this smartwatch has a ton of cool features but won’t break the bank. It’s Bluetooth-enabled and has a fitness tracker, sleep monitor, find my phone abilities, an alarm, calendar, GPS, and heart rate monitor, plus it’s waterproof so he can take it for a dip.

22 A Record Player Crosley CR8009A-BK Discovery Vintage Turntable Amazon $51.74 $79.95 see on amazon Let dad listen to those retro tunes he’s always humming with this Crosley turntable. He can play records, but there are also Aux-in and Bluetooth receivers so he can listen to digital playlists too from the built-in speaker system. If he’s having a solo jam sesh there’s also a headphone jack

23 A Backpack With Charging Ports Water-Resistant Backpack Amazon $25.95 $48.99 see on amazon Whether he’s commuting or taking his new baby for a long walk, this water-resistant backpack will come in handy. It has several roomy compartments and space for a water bottle, plus USB charging ports.

24 A Set Of Hot Sauces Flavors of the World Hot Sauce Sampler Gift Set Amazon $39.99 see on amazon If dad takes his spice seriously, he’ll love this set of 30 sauces from around the world. Each bottle is under an ounce so they’re easy to travel with, and the flavors range from pretty mild to extreme.

25 An Everything Sauce Capital City Sweet Hot Mambo Sauce Amazon $16.99 see on amazon Hot Mambo Sauce does it all; it’s a marinade, glaze, dipping or finishing sauce. Made in Washington DC, it’s made from a blend of tomatoes, habanero peppers, vinegar, cayenne and more for a tangy finish with a sweet, medium heat.

26 A Block Ice Cube Maker glacio Ice Cube Trays Silicone Combo Mold Amazon $15.99 $19.99 see on amazon You can’t make a restaurant-worthy cocktail at home without the perfect ice cube. These silicone molds include one large block and one round sphere so he can change up his ice depending on the drink.

27 Kubb Yard Game Kubb Premium Size Outdoor Tossing Game Amazon $48.99 see on amazon his lawn game blends strategy and skill as teams work to knock down the wood blocks by underhand tossing other blocks at them. It’s fun for people of all ages and because the blocks don’t need to be dug into the lawn (like a badminton net, for example) it’s easier on the grass than other games.

28 A Game For Nintendo Switch Nintendo Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $56.79 $59.99 see on amazon If dad already has a Nintendo Switch, get him the Mario Kart game to go with it. It’s everything he loves about the original plus new features like exclusive characters and the ability to compete online against friends. Plus it’s the rare video game that’s appropriate and fun for everyone in the family.

29 Comfy Joggers Goodthreads Men's Lightweight French Terry Jogger Pant Amazon $25.90 see on amazon Cozy and stylish joggers don’t have to break the bank. These are from Amazon brand Goodthreads, and they’re made of 100% cotton French terry so they’re super soft, plus the tapered leg with elastic cuff makes these a good look for lounging or running errands.

30 A Projector Epson VS260 3-Chip 3LCD XGA Projector Epson $329.99 $369.99 see on amazon If dad has dreams of movie nights outside, give him a projector to make his big ideas a reality. With 3300 lumens, this Epson projector gives off bright color and a crisp picture. There’s an HDMI port too so you can connect a laptop or sync it with streaming devices.

Best of all, many of this products are available on Amazon Prime, so if you wait until the last minute to buy a Father’s Day gift, it’ll be on your doorstep in no time.