Head To Costco For All These Amazing Father's Day Gifts & More

Sometimes it can feel like you’ve barely finished celebrating Mother’s Day when, in the blink of an eye, Father’s Day rolls around. It’s understandable, because there’s usually so much end-of-the-school year stuff to contend with, that it’s easy to kind of forget about the day you honor dear ol’ dad. But what do you get the guy who might not need too much — and where do you go to pick out such a present? Well, these 25 Father’s Day gifts for the Costco dad might be a great place to start.

Sure, Costco is known for its bulk buys, but it can also be a field day for Father’s Day presents. Think about it: you have almost every imaginable area covered, from home improvement to tech gadgets (think huge TVs!), to fitness equipment or skin care to soothe his freshly-shaved skin. You can even pick up some platters for a foodie father, or gardening tools for a guy who has a green thumb. No matter what the guy you're shopping for is interested in, from entertaining to playing sports to enjoying the great outdoors, there's probably a gift from Costco that'll work. Of course, you could always shop online, but you’ll probably have a better chance at snagging a great product at an even better price if you shop in-store.

So the next time you’re grabbing a rotisserie chicken or two, (or just stocking up on a ton of TP), keep an eye out for the 23 gifts below — any one of them would make an excellent gift, and if not, they can always exchange them for something they do love — like those buttery croissants.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Backpack To Replace His Old Bookbag Solo New York Kilbourn Leather Backpack Costco $139.99 see on costco He’s been schlepping around the same schoolbag since his college days. Give him an upgrade when you get the Solo New York Kilbourn Leather Backpack. Made from full grain pebble leather, it has a fully padded 15.6” laptop section, along with a pocket for a tablet or iPad. Padded shoulder straps means he can easily sling it over his shoulder.

2 Some Spirits To Make Him Feel Like He’s On Vacay Mamamango Moscato and Mango 187ml 12-pack Costco $69.99 see on costco Can’t travel just yet? Well, you can have a sexy staycation when you gift your guy these adults-only beverages. The Mamamango Moscato and Mango 12 pack have luscious layers of citrus, mango, and guava. Drink them over ice or as part of a decadent and refreshing cocktail.

3 Wrenches For Every DIY Home Project Steel Vision 23-piece Metric Combination Wrench Set Costco $69.99 see on costco Thought you only needed one wrench? Think again. This set from Steel Vision comes with (count ‘em) 23 wrenches, in all the popular metric sizes. They are made from a chrome-vanadium steel for extra strength and durability, and have an unlimited lifetime warranty, too. Those leaky faucets don’t stand a chance.

4 Work Pants That Fit His Tools Caterpillar Men's Work Pant Costco Available in sizes 36 x 30- 44 x 30 $26.99 see on costco No more hunting for his hammer. When your honey wears the Caterpillar Men’s Work Pants, he’ll have pockets for all his important tools. The pants sport a straight fit, and are made from durable stretch fabric. They even have multi took pockets and a hammer loop, and (ahem) a gusseted crotch for extra space.

5 A Power Washer For Keeping The House Clean Husqvarna 2000 PSI Electric Powered Pressure Washer Costco $189.99 see on costco A power washer is perfect for those times when your home needs a bath. And this Husqvarna Power Washer offers 2000 max PSI, which means you’ll get a solid stream of water that can hose away any dirt or grime. It can be used either horizontally or vertically, and has three different spray tips for easy hosing.

6 Some Mocs To Make His Feet Feel Cushy Merrell Men's Jungle Moc Shoe Costco Available in sizes 9 -11.5 $49.99 see on costco When you can’t stand seeing his sneaks with the holes in them, you can always head to Costco and get him the Merrell Men’s Jungle Moc Shoe. The slip-on sneakers have a suede upper and an EVA footbed with odor control. The mesh lining lets his toes breathe, and are insulated for extra comfort.

7 Shorts To Swim Or Snorkel In Kirkland Signature Men’s Swim Short Costco Available in sizes S - 3XL $14.99 see on costco If it’s 75 and sunny for Father’s Day, he’ll need a pair of shorts to swim in. The Kirkland Signature Men’s Swim Short has a soft mesh brief liner (to keep everything in place), along with an elastic inner waistband, and a zippered back pocket. It even has two side pockets to keep goggles and other gear with your guy.

8 Cookies (Because, Well, Cookies) David's Cookies 90-piece Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Frozen Cookie Dough Costco $49.99 see on costco To satisfy his sweet tooth (and yours, too), the David’s Cookies 90-piece is a delicious choice. The frozen gourmet chocolate cookie dough is just bake and eat. For $49.99, you’ll snag 8.5 pounds of cookie dough that can be baked, or eaten straight with a spoon. Your choice.

9 A Shampoo Set BLACKWOOD For Men Cooldown XL Set Costco $27.99 see on costco If your partner wants to smell like something other than baby shampoo, give him the Blackwood For Men Cooldown XL Set. It comes with shampoo, a cooling body wash, and a clay face wash. It can help reduce skin inflammation, and is certified cruelty-free. It’s also ocean safe, so you won’t have to worry about harming the fishies.

10 A Foot Massager To Soothe His Tootsies HoMedics Shiatsu Air Elite Foot Massager with Heat Costco $119.99 see on costco After a day spent on his feet, he’ll be happy to come home to this HoMedics foot massager— and you, too, of course. The massager gives your entire foot (from heel to toe) a spa-like rubdown. There’s a deep kneading Shiatsu nodes knead your feet, while air compression applies even pressure to tease out the tension.

11 A Camera For His Car Winplus Flex Mount Backup Camera Costco $89.99 $139.99 Backing up, especially if you have a bulky car or truck, isn’t always easy. The Winplus Flex Mount Backup Camera allows you to see what’s behind you before going putting your auto into reverse. The system gets rid of any blind spot, and with its wireless system, you can set it up in mere minutes.

12 A Mat To Avoid All That Junk In The Trunk Michelin Universal Trunk Mat Trim-To-Fit Costco $29.99 see on costco There’s nothing like getting your car cleaned — and then having a kiddo climb in with a snack bag of Goldfish. Well, pieces of potato chips won’t be a problem to clean up with the Michelin Universal Trunk Mat Trim-To-Fit. The synthetic rubber mat can catch all the crumbs. It has a non-slip backing so it won’t slide around in the trunk, and it will keep his car ever-so-clean.

13 A Digital Picture Frame For The Fam Brookstone PhotoShare 10.1” HD Touchscreen Digital Picture Frame Costco $99.99 see on costco Photos don’t have to live on your honey’s cell phone anymore, thanks to the Brookstone PhotoShare Digital Picture Frame. The frame has both video and music playback, and can even tell you the temperature, too. With its high definition touchscreen display, your pics will look absolutely priceless.

14 A Shredder For All His Office Papers Fellowes Powershred 1200C 12-Sheet Crosscut Shredder Costco $89.99 see on costco If you don’t think shredding is sexy, well, that’s because you’ve never had a shredder like the Fellowes Powershred. The cross-cut shredder has a 12-sheet capacity, so you won’t have to worry about your papers being readable. Not only can it shred paper, but it can also take on paper clips, credit cards, and even unopened junk mail, too. The five-gallon pull out bin can easily contain all the shredded items until you’re ready to recycle them.

15 Apple iPad For Online Surfing New 8th Gen Apple iPad 32GB - Gold Costco $319.99 see on costco Because he’s tired of always sharing his tech with the toddler, give him an Apple iPad for Father’s Day. This one comes with a 10.2 inch Retina display, an 8MP camera, and stereo speakers. It’s ideal for social media surfing and FaceTime with the fam.

16 A Watch So He’s (Almost) Never Late Versus Versace Steenberg Men's Watch Costco $179.99 see on costco Being a mom means you’re always busy. Make sure that things run like clockwork by giving your partner this Versus Versace Steenberg Men’s Watch. The stainless steel casing and watch strap give it a rugged look, while the bold face makes telling time easy. The watch is also water resistant up to 50m, which means that it won’t break during shower sex.

17 A Cool Keyboard That Lights Up CORSAIR K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard and Harpoon RGB Gaming Mouse Combo Costco $62.99 It’ll be game on with the Corsair K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard. With its 10+ preconfigured RGB lighting modes, it’ll be pretty while you play. It also has a detachable wrist rest when the game play gets intense. The 6000 DPI optical gaming mouse sensor has backlighting that can be customized with virtually any color.

18 A Place To Practice His Swing Fiberbuilt Golf Practice Station Costco $269.99 see on costco Sure, he might not be Tiger Woods (yet), but that isn’t stopping your sweetie from trying to improve his gold game. The Fiberbuilt Golf Practice Station has a flight deck hitting panel, along with a high traction rubber stance mat to keep him solidly standing while he swings. The set can be used both indoors as well as outside.

19 A Classic White Shirt Kirkland Signature Men's Tailored Fit Dress Shirt - Exact Sleeve Length Costco Available in sizes 15-32 -18-36 $18.99 see on costco You can never go wrong with a white button-down. The Kirkland Signature Men’s Tailored Fit Dress Shirt is tailored for a tighter fit, so it won’t look big and boxy on your babe. It has a left chest pocket, and a cool stain management system so that water and oil-based stains are repelled right away. Best part: the shirt is wrinkle-free and non-iron.

20 Garage Shelving For Your Guy’s Stuff TRINITY EcoStorage 5-Tier Wire Shelving Rack Costco $189.99 see on costco If your garage looks like cluttered chaos, a shelving system is surely in order. The shelving rack from Trinity offers five tiers to totally wrangle in the mess. It also has locking and non-locking wheels so you can move it around, too.

21 A Snack For When He’s Hangry Vacaville Dried Mixed Fruit, 34 oz Costco $29.99 see on costco Dried fruit becomes a healthy and delicious treat with the Vacaville Dried Mixed Fruit Gift Set. Included in the kosher and gluten-free set is dried pears, prunes, yellow and white peaches, apricots, plums, California dates, apple wedges, and mango. It comes with a fruit-shaped serving tray that can be washed and reused.

22 A Mini-Fridge For Beer Danby 3.1 cu. ft. Beverage Center Costco $259.99 see on costco Ice-cold beer is always available with the Danby 3.1 cu. ft. Beverage Center. The mini bar fridge holds up to 117 cans, and has adjustable shelves. LED lighting will make any can look super cool — and cold.