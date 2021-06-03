It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of everyday activities and forget to be grateful for all the little bits of your life, like supportive partners that are also incredible fathers. That’s why I think it’s nice that Father’s Day exists — it gives you a chance to not only show your own father that you love them, but to also be appreciative of the partner in your lives who is parenting right alongside you. You can do this with a nice card and some kind words, but a gift is never a bad idea either, and if you need some great Father’s Day gift ideas for your husband or partner, I’ve got plenty of them for you.

While you’re certainly not obligated to get your significant other a present for Father’s Day, it’s always a nice gesture, whether it’s something small and inexpensive or something more elaborate and pricey. If you’ve already celebrated a few Father’s Day Sundays together, then you’ve probably run out of gift ideas at this point. The key to finding a great gift is to really consider their interests and to picture them actually using the gift you have in mind: is it something they’ll get a lot of use out of, or is it more of a novelty that will end up at the bottom of his sock drawer?

Below are some great Father’s Day gift ideas wives and partners can give the guy in their life. There’s something for everyone here.

1 A Personalized Towel Piped Edge Bath Towel Weezie $58 see on weezie A personalized bath towel is a thoughtful and unexpected gift. Weezie makes incredibly soft, plush towels that are super absorbent and have just the right amount of thickness. The piped edging gives them a nice modern feel, and they also have a small hook that makes them easy to hang. For an extra $15, you can personalize the towel with their name to make it feel extra special.

2 Handy Kitchen Tools Reversible Small Cutting Board Stella Falone $129 see on stella falone If your husband does a lot of cooking and spending time in the kitchen, then a really nice cutting board makes for a great gift. These Stella Falone boards are so interesting because they are actually made from the same ebony wood made to create guitars by Taylor Guitars. The company uses the ebony wood that the guitar brand can’t use to make these cutting boards, so it’s sustainable and perfect for music lovers. This small cutting board is reversible, with a marbled wood on one side and black on the other, and comes with a non-slip mat to keep things safe.

3 A Grooming Kit Swagger Kit Old Spice $20 see on old spice This Old Spice Swagger Kit is a nice way to keep your partner stocked up with some grooming essentials while also ensuring they smell great through the hot summer days (in other words, this is a gift for you as well). It comes with Swagger Invisible Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray, Swagger Deodorant, Swagger 2-in-1, and Swagger Body Wash for Men, and everything smells like lime and cedarwood. It’s a perfect inexpensive option.

4 CBD Pain Cream A Cream For Relief No, Thank You $95 see on no, thank you Don’t we all experience regular aches and pains as we get older? This No, Thank You pain relief cream really works and is small enough to tote around on the go, so it can be used anywhere when needed. Made with an impressively potent CBD concentration, this cream works fast —just rub it in to the area, and you’ll feel better almost immediately. It stimulates the body’s system to naturally ease pain for everything from muscle aches to chronic pain. And it doesn’t hurt that the bottle is minimalistic and chic as well.

5 Coffee & Chocolates Father's Day Care Package Seattle Chocolate $60 see on seattle chocolate Who says chocolates are only for Mother’s Day? This limited-edition Father’s Day package from Seattle Chocolate is perfect for the dad who loves something sweet and a morning cup of joe. It comes with five best-selling chocolate bars (including Boharat Spice and San Juan Sea Salt) and three bags of coffee from Bean Box. There’s also a Father’s Day postcard inside that includes tasting notes to help your dad pair the chocolate with the coffee. Seattle Chocolates are ridiculously delicious, so the bars alone are worth it.

6 A Cool Tablet Echo Show 10 Amazon $249 see on amazon The 10.1” HD screen on this Echo Show tablet is meant to move with you, making video calls at home super easy — even if he’s moving around, he’ll still stay in frame. It’s also great for streaming TV shows and movies, and it even doubles as a home monitoring camera so that he can securely access a live feed of the camera from the Alexa app when he’s not home. There are tons of other great features that make this one worth the splurge.

7 A Beer Chiller Hopsulator Slim Brumate $24.99 see on brumate If your partner loves a nice, cold beer, than the BrüMate Hopsulator Slim is a must. It’s the world’s first triple-insulated, stainless steel can cooler designed exclusively for 12-ounce slim cans, so it seriously keeps a beer ice cold, even on the hottest days. That also means no dripping everywhere: the BevGuard ensures zero condensation, and it’s super easy to insert and remove cans.

8 BBQ Treats Summer Grilling Essentials Umami Cart $101.69 see on umami cart Does your hubby love to eat and barbecue? If so, this pack of grilling essentials from Umami Cart is great, because it’s basically a foodie’s dream. It comes with exactly what you need to start a delicious meal: marinated Korean style beef short rib, marinated Korean style pork belly, marinated beef cubes, marinated lamb cubes, chicken wingettes, St. Louis style pork spareribs, King Oyster mushrooms, Japanese eggplant, tomatoes, asparagus, and red onion. It’s a meal for the whole family!

9 A Stylish Backpack Journacy Bag Journacy $275 see on journacy If your significant other needs a bag upgrade, then opt for this super stylish Journacy bag. Made specifically with dads in mind, this sleek and versatile bag is meant to go from the office to a trip to the park, and is basically a chic version of a diaper bag. The interior is water repellent, it comes with a vegan leather changing pad, and it has a portable USB charger for charging devices on the go. It’s durable and large enough to fit everything he needs.

10 Drinks On The Go Black Leather Glass Flask Ragproper $60 see on ragproper If whiskey is more his thing (or, really, any liquor), and he doesn’t already own a flask, this is a really nice gift. Ragproper makes gorgeous glass flasks, and this one is wrapped in black leather. It holds a single shot, fits in your pocket, and is both stylish and discreet. It has an easy-pour window and a food-grade silicone funnel to make filling it super easy as well.

11 A Shaving Mirror Infinite Reflection Mirror Naturally Drenched $13.50 see on naturally drenched This perfect inexpensive gift option is one he’ll also get tons of use out of. This Infinite Reflection Mirror is the ideal size for the shower, it’s shatterproof, and it reduces fog to make it easy to see your reflection even when things are getting steamy. You can use the suction cup to hang it in the shower so it makes shaving while getting ready for the day a total breeze.

12 A Trusty Travel Bag Rafter Duffel Outdoor Products $44 see on outdoor products If he’s big on hiking, camping, or just spending time outdoors, then chances are good he could use a new duffel bag. This Rafter bag is perfect for outdoorsy men: it’s all-weather and all-terrain, waterproof with a large capacity, an easy roll-top closure, compression straps and decompression valve, and a removable shoulder strap with adjustable padding. It’s large and durable, and will stand up to the conditions — and just work well as a general travel bag.

13 Shaving Essentials Homem Shaving Kit Natura $49 see on natura OK, yes, shaving kits are kind of a cliché Father’s Day gift, but you know what? If they shave on the daily, then these are totally worth it. This Natura set comes with the essentials: a cleansing gel, shaving cream, and after-shave balm. Everything is packaged in a beautiful eco-friendly gift box featuring illustrations by Brazilian artist William Santiago. Natura products are clean, eco-friendly, and feel super luxe.

14 New Shoes Startonic House Shoe Stardog Loungewear $82 see on stardog loungewear Comfortable, breathable, durable, and just as perfect for lounging around the house as they are for heading out, these shoes are a great gift choice. The upper part of the sole is made with 100% organic hemp canvas, the most durable and breathable fiber on earth. The insole features memory foam technology for comfort, and the coffee and rubber sole gives a great grip. The lining is also made of cushiony jersey for even more comfort (these can be worn without socks, that’s how good they are!).

15 For His Protein Shake The Mandalorain Do You Even Lift? BlenderBottle $17.99 see on blenderbottle If your SO loves both hitting up the gym and Star Wars, then this BlenderBottle is a must-have. This ProSeries shaker is the best for mixing up protein shakes on the go: the small whisk ball insider expertly blends everything together without, you know, a blender. The protective spoutguard has a wide carry loop and ergonomic flip cap to keep germs off the spout, and it is stain and odor-resistant as well. Plus, it’s cute!

16 Something Cute World's Best Dad Candle Here For The Burn $35 see on here for the burn Remind him how much your family loves, needs, and appreciates him with this candle. It comes in three different scent options: Mango Guava; Moroccan Amber; and Bergamot, Green Grass, and Tonka Bean. The chic black and white design makes this candle feel more sophisticated and cool than cutesy.

17 Comfortable Slippers UGG Scuff Slipper Nordstrom $79.95 see on nordstrom If your partner doesn’t already own a pair of UGG slippers, now is the time to buy them. The simple Scuff Slippers are super comfortable, with a shearling and wool lining that means they’ll keep feet warm and cozy without making them feel overheated. They can withstand a lot of wear and tear, and your partner will end up wearing them every single day.

18 Lots Of Wine Isosceles Blending Selection Justin Wine $225 see on justin wine Is your husband really into wine? If so, this tasting pack from Justin, put together with Father’s Day in mind, is a thoughtful option. Each selection comes with one full bottle of 2018 ISOSCELES and three half-bottle samples of the individual component wines, which are 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019 Merlot, and 2019 Cabernet Franc. It’s the first time barrel samples are available like this, so that makes this even more unique.

19 Matching Tee Set Girl Dad + Daddy's Girl Tee Set Aspen + Company $52 see on aspen + company If your husband is a proud girl dad to a baby girl, then they both need this adorable tee set from Aspen + Company. His says “girl dad,” hers says “daddy’s girl.” These are so cute and ideal for the perfect Instagram photo moment. And yes, they have a boy dad shirt as well!

20 A Portable Speaker JBL PartyBox On-The-Go T-Mobile $299.99 see on t-mobile If you’re looking for something that’s worth the splurge, opt for the JBL PartyBox On-the-Go, which is an excellent portable speaker with 100 watts of powerful JBL Pro Sound, which can also sync up to a light show... it literally brings the party anywhere they go. You can access for your favorite music with Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and True Wireless Stereo connectivity. It also features a bottle opener, padded shoulder strap for easy carrying, splash-proof protection, and a rechargeable battery.

21 Drink Accessories Estelle Hand-blown Colored Rocks Glasses Food52 $85 see on food52 For the dad who enjoys a nice drink once in a while, a set of beautiful glasses is a thoughtful gift that he’ll have and use for years to come. This set of Estelle hand-blown colored rocks glasses is so nice that you just might want to buy two. The lowball glasses are inspired by the maker’s grandmother, who used to search through antique shops for colored glass.

22 Something For Fishing Original Chill-n-Reel Chill-n-Reel $12.95 see on chill-n-reel A really cute and inexpensive gift idea is the Original Chill-n-Reel, which is meant for the dads who love to spend some time out on the water catching fish. This is a drink holder that you can literally fish with: it includes 50 feet of 8 pound test fishing line on a spool and one hook and sinker, along with a drink coolie insert. This is such a fun idea and definitely one he’ll love trying out.

Whether you opt for an inexpensive gift option or something a bit more pricey, you really can’t go wrong with anything on this list. And, remember, you already gave him the best gift of all: your child, of course! So, any of these are just a bonus.