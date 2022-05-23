Sure maybe your dad or your partner says he doesn’t want a Father’s Day gift this year— he already has everything he needs, he’ll say. (In other words, he doesn’t want another painted rock “paperweight”). But whether or not you abide by the no-gift policy, you’ll still want to get him a little something, which is where these Father’s Day cards come in, because showing your appreciation can be as simple as writing a message in a card.
Father’s Day 2022 is on June 19, so you still have plenty of time to find the perfect card. Whether you’re celebrating Father’s Day with your own dad, or your partner, stepdad, grandfather, or someone who’s acted like a father figure to you, there’s a card for all types of scenarios (yep, even dog dad). On this list, you’ll find everything from proper greeting cards to e-cards or digital downloads that are delivered to your inbox for printing (which are perfect if you wake up on Father’s Day and realize you forgot the card).
Whether you like funny or somewhat sarcastic cards, a punny card for a pun-loving guy, or you choose to express yourself with a more sentimental card (sometimes it can be easier to write out your appreciation than to say it aloud) these Father’s Day cards will be a hit no matter how you celebrate the day.
No matter what kind of Father’s Day card you choose, your dad is sure to be touched that you went out of your way to send him just the right message.