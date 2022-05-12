Protector, entertainer, coach, confidante... however you see dads, they are special people who deserve special attention for all of their hard work. And that’s what Father’s Day is all about. But it’s easy to forget when this holiday is, especially when it sneaks up in the summer. Which begs the question, when is Father’s Day 2022?

We’re glad you asked. The big day for daddio is one you don’t want to forget. Plus, you need these Father’s Day ideas and activities to show him you care.

When is Father’s Day 2022?

This year Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in the U.S. Shortly after school lets out for summer vacation (or in some cases, before the last day of the school year), it’s a great time to wrap all of the highlights of the season into your celebration of dad.

Ways to celebrate Father’s Day 2022

With that said, it’s not hard to imagine a ton of fun ways to make dad the center of attention while enjoying some family fun. Good weather likely means it’ll be hot out, making a trip to the beach, lake or pool an ideal option. Have a dad all about outdoor sports? Consider renting kayaks and cruising the river or floating if he wants a more pampered day.

Even if Dad loves to grill, why not treat him to a meal and take over dinner duties for the night? Another fun idea? Host a family movie night featuring only dad’s favorite picks. And then do him the honor of actually paying attention (ahem, not falling asleep) while you all watch his favorite flicks together.

And if all else fails, splurge for dad to get a massage or even a mani pedi. A little pampering might be just what dad needs to know that he’s so loved and appreciated today and every day.