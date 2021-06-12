20 Great Movies About Fathers & Sons That Will Make You Laugh & Cry

The relationship between father and son is like no other. It’s a unique bond that’s filled with love, humor, and complicated emotions, all of which are put on display in this collection of movies about fathers and sons. So if you’re looking for something to watch on Father’s Day or any day of the year, here are 20 movies that fit the bill.

For the father and sons who love going on adventures in their own backyard, movies like Onward, about a son’s quest to reunite with their late father, and Finding Nemo, where the dad goes to his son, will satisfy that craving to get outdoors. For dads who love a good cry, check out family dramas like The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind and The Pursuit of Happyness, both based on two true stories (so you know the story is that good). And if you’re just looking to watch a good movie about the bond between pops and junior, then consider watching Tim Burton’s dreamy film Big Fish or the hilarious film, 17 Again.

Based on your interests, it’s guaranteed that you will be able to find at least one movie on this list to watch on Father’s Day. Heck, make it a marathon and put a bunch on your watchlist.

A Goofy Movie YouTube Movies Goofy is a well meaning but rather goofy father to his son, Max. When the father-son duo embark on a road trip together, they find themselves on a serious misadventure. Watch A Goofy Movie, rated G, on Disney+.

About Time Movieclips Trailers/YouTube When Tim learns from his father that the men in his family can travel back in time, he uses his newfound skill to win over the girl of his dreams. While the film is rated R for language and some sexual content, the relationship between Tim and his father throughout the film is so touching. Stream About Time, rated R, on Netflix.

Big Fish YouTube Movies A son tries to piece together a picture of his father using the amazing and fantastical stories told from his youth in this gorgeous Tim Burton film. While the movie is rated PG-13 for a fight scene and some nudity, viewers will get lost in the imaginative stories and give you some serious memories of the stories told in your family. Watch Big Fish, rated PG-13, on HBOMax.

Bigfoot Family Netflix When Bigfoot goes missing, it’s up to his tech-savvy human son to take on an evil CEO in order to save his family and wildlife preserve in this Netflix original movie. It’s the ultimate father-son movie, with a little mythical creature thrown in. Stream Bigfoot Family, rated TV-Y7, on Netflix.

Billy Elliot YouTube Movies Billy Elliot is an 11-year-old son of a coal miner who stumbles into a dance class after his weekly boxing lessons. When he discovers that he has a talent for dancing, Billy must fight through his father’s objections to stand up for his new talent. The film is rated R for language, but you’ll get lost in the drama between Billy and his dad. Stream Billy Elliot, rated R, on HBO Max.

The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind Ilze Kitshoff/Netflix Inspired by his science book, a 13-year-old boy is inspired to build a wind turbine to save his Malawian village and family from famine in this Netflix original film, inspired by a true story. Watch The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, rated TV-PG, on Netflix.

Chef Movieclips Trailers/YouTube After a Los Angeles chef gets into a fight with a culinary critic, he moves back home to Miami to open a food truck where he reunites with his son and rediscovers his passion for cooking. While Chef is rated R for language and suggestive references, dads who have a foodie side will love all of the food shots in the film. Stream Chef, rated R, on Netflix.

Dad YouTube Movies John Tremont is a businessman who never had to worry about his dad — until his mom died. John realizes that he has to look out for his stubborn father, which makes him realize he has to mend the relationship with his own son. Rent Dad, rated PG, on YouTube Movies, for $3.99.

Disney’s The Kid YouTube Movies Russ Duritz is a career-minded man who has forgotten all about the kid he used to be — until he wakes up one morning and meets his younger self face to face. Russ needs to accept his past, and in order to do that, he must take care of him. It’s an unconventional take on a father-son relationship that will have you wanting to reunite with your own inner kid. Stream Disney’s The Kid, rated PG, on Disney+.

Field of Dreams Movieclips/YouTube Ray Kinsella is an Iowan corn farmer, troubled by his broken relationship with his late father, who was a devoted baseball fan. When he builds a baseball field out of his corn field, he is able to attract some of the greats and mend his relationship with his dad. Rent Field of Dreams, rated PG, on YouTube Movies for $3.99.

Finding Nemo Disney Movies Marlin is an overprotective clown fish, who worries about his son, Nemo. When Nemo disappears off of their home reef, it’s up to Marlin and a forgetful fish named Dory, to go and save him. Watch Finding Nemo, rated G, on Disney+.

How To Train Your Dragon YouTube Movies Meet Hiccup, a young viking and the son the village chieftain, Stoick the Vast, who befriends one of man’s most evil foes — a dragon named Toothless. Hiccup and Toothless overcome so many obstacles together, including repairing the relationship between Hiccup and Stoick. Watch How To Train Your Dragon, rated PG, on Amazon Prime Video.

Kramer vs. Kramer Movieclips/YouTube After his wife unexpectedly leaves a father to raise his young son alone, he gets a crash course in parenting and defending his family. Watch Kramer vs. Kramer, rated PG, on HBOMax.

The Lion King Disney Plus/YouTube Simba, a young lion cub who just can’t wait to be king of pride rock sees his world come crashing down when his father dies. Inspired by the spirit of his late father, Simba returns home to reclaim the kingdom that is rightfully his. Watch The Lion King, rated G, on Disney+.

The Main Event Bettina Strauss/Netflix A young wrestling fan, Leo, discovers that he has a talent for wrestling once he puts on a super special mask. After his mom leaves his dad and their house is at risk for being taken away from them, Leo decides to enter a wrestling competition to help save their family. Watch The Main Event, rated TV-G on Netflix.

Onward Disney Movies In this epic adventure tale from Pixar, two elf brothers get to spend a day with their late father — they just have to bring him back. Watch Onward, rated PG, on Disney+.

The Pursuit of Happyness YouTube Movies Real life father-son duo, Will and Jaden Smith, star in this film, based on a true story about a dad who defies the odds to overcome homelessness, raise his son, and climb the ranks of a company. The Pursuit of Happyness is rated PG-13 for some language, and will likely make you cry. Watch The Pursuit of Happyness, rated PG-13, on tubitv.

Sleepless In Seattle YouTube Movies Sam Baldwin is a widowed father to an 8-year-old son, Jonah, who have started a new life in Seattle. But the father-son duo, still sick with grief, call into a radio show to share their story. After a woman listening to the radio hears their story, she goes on an epic adventure to meet up with Sam. Rent Sleepless in Seattle, rated PG, on Google Play, for $3.99.

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back YouTube Movies Young Jedi Luke Skywalker finds out the identity of his father in the second installment of the popular Star Wars series. This has to be watched, if only for the iconic line: “No, I am your father.” Watch Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, rated PG, on Disney+.